Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM EDT
SATURDAY...
...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT
THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 33 will
result in frost formation. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing
temperatures as low as 31 possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Indiana and east central, north
central, northwest and south central Kentucky.

* WHEN...For the Frost Advisory, from 2 AM to 10 AM EDT
Saturday. For the Freeze Watch, from late Saturday night
through Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could have impacts on
agricultural and horticultural interests. Vegetation sensitive
to frost and freeze may be damaged or killed if left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

featured

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Pioneers pummel Panthers

10-7-22_CorydonCentral@Providence_FB_41094.jpg

Providence senior tackle Josh Posey (55) celebrates in the end zone during the Pioneers’ 49-20 home victory over Corydon Central on Friday night.

CLARKSVILLE — After a sluggish start, Providence got its offense in high gear and blistered visiting Corydon Central for a 49-20 win Friday night at Murphy Stadium.

The Pioneers led just 7-6 at the end of the first quarter before taking control of the contest with a 28-point explosion in the second period.

“It was nothing I said, we just decided to play a little better,” Providence coach Daniel McDonald said afterward. “I’m happy with the win. I’m glad we got some younger guys some playing time.

“We’ve had to cancel a lot of our JV games because of our numbers. We’re glad to get those younger guys some reps. We’re trying to build a program.”

Cade Unruh ran for four of the Pioneers’ seven touchdowns while Thomas Lynch tallied twice.

Lynch’s 11-yard TD run, with 1 minute, 49 seconds left in the first quarter, was sandwiched between a pair of Bryce Gerlach field goals and gave Providence (5-2) a 7-6 lead heading into the all-important second period.

Unruh scored on runs of 1 and 5 yards before Luke Kruer reached paydirt from 5 yards out. Lynch’s 16-yard TD capped the Pioneers’ 28-point quarter.

Providence added two more scores — both on the ground — in the second half.

Providence junior Cade Unruh breaks loose for extra yardage during the Pioneers’ 49-20 home victory over Corydon Central on Friday night.

Unruh scored both of the second-half touchdowns by the Pioneers on runs of 8 and 13 yards. He finished with 115 yards on the ground.

Lynch led the way with 138 yards on 17 carries for Providence, which finished with 321 on the ground.

“I’m pleased with the run game,” McDonald said. “All three (of our running backs) got going.”

For Corydon (3-5), quarterback Tyler Fessel — one of the top players in Southern Indiana — tallied 232 passing yards and 126 more on the ground. He threw a couple of TD passes — a 6-yarder to Waylon Doblado and a 39-yarder to Jalen Fowler.

“It didn’t show it on the scoreboard, but I thought we played a lot better in the second half,” said Fessel, who is being recruited to play college football and basketball.

10-7-22_CorydonCentral@Providence_FB_41365.jpg

Providence junior Thomas Lynch drives upfield during the Pioneers’ 49-20 home victory over Corydon Central on Friday night.

The Pioneers close out their regular season next Friday night at North Harrison while Panthers host Silver Creek.

.

PROVIDENCE 49, CORYDON CENTRAL 20

Corydon Central  6    0   7   7 — 20

Providence           7  28  7   7 — 49

SCORING SUMMARY

First quarter

CC — Bryce Gerlach 22 FG, 4:05.

P — Thomas Lynch 11-yard run (Charlie Scott kick), 1:49.

CC — Gerlach 25 FG, 0:03.

10-7-22_CorydonCentral@Providence_FB_40895.jpg

Providence junior Luke Kruer turns upfield during the Pioneers’ 49-20 home victory over Corydon Central on Friday night.

Second quarter

P — Cade Unruh 1 run (Scott kick), 11:00.

P — Unruh 5 run (Scott kick), 7:55.

P — Luke Kruer 5 run (Scott kick), 5:13.

P — Lynch 16 run (Scott kick).

Third quarter

CC — Waylon Doblado 6 pass from Tyler Fessel (Gerlach kick), 6:09.

P — Unruh 8 run (Scott kick), 1:20.

Fourth quarter

CC — Jalen Fowler 39 pass from Fessel (Gerlach kick), 11:52.

P — Unruh 13 run (Scott kick), 7:04.

.

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing

Corydon (33-192): Tyler Fessel 13-126, Hunter Schmitt 6-37, Lucas Mauk 9-22.

Providence (45-321): Luke Kruer 8-41, Thomas Lynch 17-138, Cade Unruh 16-115, Cooper Ross 4-16.

Passing

Corydon (17-36-1-232): Fessel 17-36-1-232.

Providence (4-9-1-83): Preston Kempf 4-9-1-83.

Receiving

Corydon: Jalen Fowler 6-107, Wes Taylor 8-49, Waylon Dablado 1-48.

Providence: Kruer 2-53, Brian Wall 1-25, Unruh 1-6.

10-7-22_CorydonCentral@Providence_FB_40919.jpg

Providence junior Brian Wall grabs a reception during the Pioneers’ 49-20 home victory over Corydon Central on Friday night.

