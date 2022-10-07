HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Pioneers pummel Panthers

CLARKSVILLE — After a sluggish start, Providence got its offense in high gear and blistered visiting Corydon Central for a 49-20 win Friday night at Murphy Stadium.
The Pioneers led just 7-6 at the end of the first quarter before taking control of the contest with a 28-point explosion in the second period.
“It was nothing I said, we just decided to play a little better,” Providence coach Daniel McDonald said afterward. “I’m happy with the win. I’m glad we got some younger guys some playing time.
“We’ve had to cancel a lot of our JV games because of our numbers. We’re glad to get those younger guys some reps. We’re trying to build a program.”
Cade Unruh ran for four of the Pioneers’ seven touchdowns while Thomas Lynch tallied twice.
Lynch’s 11-yard TD run, with 1 minute, 49 seconds left in the first quarter, was sandwiched between a pair of Bryce Gerlach field goals and gave Providence (5-2) a 7-6 lead heading into the all-important second period.
Unruh scored on runs of 1 and 5 yards before Luke Kruer reached paydirt from 5 yards out. Lynch’s 16-yard TD capped the Pioneers’ 28-point quarter.
Providence added two more scores — both on the ground — in the second half.
Unruh scored both of the second-half touchdowns by the Pioneers on runs of 8 and 13 yards. He finished with 115 yards on the ground.
Lynch led the way with 138 yards on 17 carries for Providence, which finished with 321 on the ground.
“I’m pleased with the run game,” McDonald said. “All three (of our running backs) got going.”
For Corydon (3-5), quarterback Tyler Fessel — one of the top players in Southern Indiana — tallied 232 passing yards and 126 more on the ground. He threw a couple of TD passes — a 6-yarder to Waylon Doblado and a 39-yarder to Jalen Fowler.
“It didn’t show it on the scoreboard, but I thought we played a lot better in the second half,” said Fessel, who is being recruited to play college football and basketball.
The Pioneers close out their regular season next Friday night at North Harrison while Panthers host Silver Creek.
.
PROVIDENCE 49, CORYDON CENTRAL 20
Corydon Central 6 0 7 7 — 20
Providence 7 28 7 7 — 49
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
CC — Bryce Gerlach 22 FG, 4:05.
P — Thomas Lynch 11-yard run (Charlie Scott kick), 1:49.
CC — Gerlach 25 FG, 0:03.
Second quarter
P — Cade Unruh 1 run (Scott kick), 11:00.
P — Unruh 5 run (Scott kick), 7:55.
P — Luke Kruer 5 run (Scott kick), 5:13.
P — Lynch 16 run (Scott kick).
Third quarter
CC — Waylon Doblado 6 pass from Tyler Fessel (Gerlach kick), 6:09.
P — Unruh 8 run (Scott kick), 1:20.
Fourth quarter
CC — Jalen Fowler 39 pass from Fessel (Gerlach kick), 11:52.
P — Unruh 13 run (Scott kick), 7:04.
.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing
Corydon (33-192): Tyler Fessel 13-126, Hunter Schmitt 6-37, Lucas Mauk 9-22.
Providence (45-321): Luke Kruer 8-41, Thomas Lynch 17-138, Cade Unruh 16-115, Cooper Ross 4-16.
Passing
Corydon (17-36-1-232): Fessel 17-36-1-232.
Providence (4-9-1-83): Preston Kempf 4-9-1-83.
Receiving
Corydon: Jalen Fowler 6-107, Wes Taylor 8-49, Waylon Dablado 1-48.
Providence: Kruer 2-53, Brian Wall 1-25, Unruh 1-6.