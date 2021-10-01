CLARKSVILLE — Down by 14 points at the break, Providence got off the mat and roared past Milan 35-21 Friday night.
The Pioneers reeled off 28 unanswered points in the second half as they rallied to end their two-game losing skid.
“We calmed our guys down. We calmed ourselves down,” second-year Providence coach Daniel McDonald said. “We made a couple of adjustments and our guys executed and played hard in the second half.
“This is a great momentum booster for us.”
For Providence (3-4), the unlikely rally started on the first possession of the second half as senior Craig Bratcher went in on a 7-yard touchdown run with 8 minutes, 51 seconds left in the third quarter to cut the deficit to 21-14.
After their defense held the Indians, the Pioneers needed just three plays to tie the game. A 45-yard TD pass from sophomore quarterback Carter Lannan to classmate Cade Unruh tied it up with 4:55 to play in the period.
“We had some sophomores grow up tonight,” McDonald said. “Our quarterback, Carter Lannan, stepped up and became a leader tonight.”
The Pioneers weren’t finished, though.
Early in the fourth quarter, Thomas Lynch — another sophomore — ran 62 yards to set up another touchdown. This time, Lannan connected with Unruh on a 9-yard score.
The sophomores were instrumental in the final score for the Pioneers as Lynch hit Unruh on a halfback throw for a 27-yard pass play, down to the Milan 3. Two plays later, Lannan plunged in from the 1.
Unruh finished with seven catches for 129 yards. He also carried the ball three times for 90 yards.
“We’re a tough-nosed football team,” Unruh said. “Coach just came in (at halftime) and told us to play our assignments. ... We came together and worked as a team.”
Lynch led the Pioneers with 115 yards on 16 carries.
Providence got off to a good start, but it didn’t last long.
Unruh took a reverse around the left corner and raced 87 yards — all the way down to the Milan 7-yard line.
From there, it took just one play — a 7-yard scoring pass from Lannan to Jacob Harbeson, who found himself open on the right side of the end zone.
Then, little went right for the Pioneers the rest of the half.
From the Providence 3, a mishandled handoff was fumbled out of the end zone, giving the Indians a safety.
Then Milan went ahead on a 27-yard pass from Brayden Rohrig to Riley Johnson.
In the last 3:03 of the first half, the Indians scored two additional touchdowns — a 2-yard run from Logan Reed and an 85-yard interception return by linebacker Alec Barker.
It was all Pioneers in the second half, though.
Providence will visit winless Corydon Central next Friday.
