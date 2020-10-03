MITCHELL — After trailing 8-7 at halftime, Providence reeled off 27 consecutive points en route to a 34-16 win at Mitchell on Friday night.
Jeremy Gettelfinger and Jaxon Murphy ran for two touchdowns apiece to lead the Pioneers. Murphy scored the go-ahead TD early in the third quarter before Gettelfinger broke loose for a 72-yard touchdown. Another Murphy TD run put Providence up 27-8 after three quarters.
Pioneers freshman Carter Lannan ran for a touchdown with 5:53 to play before the Bluejackets scored a late TD.
"We played very tense the first half, made a lot of mistakes and coughed the ball up for whatever reason," first-year Providence head coach Daniel McDonald said. "We came out the second half and played much better. We told our guys to tear the rearview mirror off, come out the second half and play Pioneer Football. I'm very proud of the way we responded to adversity and we ran the call very well."
Gettelfinger finished with 16 carries for 260 yards.
The Pioneers (2-4) host Milan next Friday night.
