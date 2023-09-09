HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Pioneers roll over Generals

CLARKSVILLE — Providence ran away with the Town Championship on Friday night.
The Class A No. 5 Pioneers led 31-0 at the end of the first quarter and cruised to a 66-8 win at Clarksville. It was the 13th win in the last 14 meetings of this series for Providence.
The unbeaten Pioneers (4-0) used their quick-strike offense to open up an insurmountable lead early. Providence’s four first-quarter touchdowns were the result of three one-play drives and one two-play drive.
After the Generals (0-4) fumbled the football on the first play of the game, Pioneers quarterback Carter Lannan connected with Cade Unruh for a 30-yard touchdown pass. A Lannan two-point conversion pass put Providence up 8-0 20 seconds into the game.
Clarksville’s second possession ended with a punt snap out of the end zone that resulted in a safety and two more points for the Pioneers.
On the second play of Providence’s second possession, Lannan connected with Brian Wall for a 35-yard TD. Charlie Scott’s point-after kick made it 17-0.
After a Generals’ punt, the Pioneers needed only one play — a 27-yard touchdown run by Luke Kruer — to make it 24-0.
Following another Clarksville punt, Lannan connected with Preston Kempf for a 55-yard TD pass. Scott’s PAT put Providence on top 31-0.
Kruer ran for two more scores in the second quarter before Lannan threw his fourth TD pass (to Nolan Finnegan) to make it 52-0 with five seconds left in the first half.
Sophomore Lucas Mauk returned the opening kickoff of the second half back for a touchdown to make it 59-0.
The Generals scored their lone TD, and got the two-point conversion, with 1:03 to play in the third period.
Freshman Noah Leasor scored on a quarterback keeper early in the fourth quarter to account for the final score.
Both teams will be on the road next Friday. Providence will visit Charlestown while Clarksville travels to Eastern Greene.