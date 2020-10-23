LIBERTY — Jaxon Murphy passed for two touchdowns and ran for another to lead Providence to a 42-7 triumph at Union County in a Class 2A Sectional 39 game Friday night.
The Pioneers built a 29-7 halftime lead and cruised to their fourth win in their past six games.
Providence (4-5) will face Mitchell (2-6) in a sectional semifinal game next Friday night. The Bluejackets advanced with a 29-16 win at Eastern. The Pioneers were victorious 34-16 at Mitchell on Oct. 2.
Providence got off to a fast start — after the kickoff was delayed by lightning — against the Patriots (3-6).
Jeremy Gettelfinger ran for a 70-yard touchdown on the Pioneers’ first possession. A two-point conversion put Providence on top 8-0.
Later in the first quarter, Kole Krininger broke free for a 60-yard TD to put the Pioneers up 15-0.
Murphy’s 2-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter made it 22-0.
Later in the period, after Union County scored its lone TD, Murphy tossed a 20-yard touchdown pass to Carson Heldman to put the Pioneers up 29-7 at intermission.
In the third quarter Murphy tossed a 4-yard TD pass to Krininger to increase Providence’s lead to 36-7.
Freshman Luke Kruer capped the scoring with a fourth-quarter touchdown run for the Pioneers.
