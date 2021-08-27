HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Pioneers roll over Rock Creek

CLARKSVILLE — Sophomore running back Thomas Lynch and senior linebacker Joey Theobald led the way as Providence overcame a sluggish start to beat visiting Rock Creek 48-12 Friday night at Murphy Stadium.
The first 40 seconds of the game were full of action and momentum swings, but the Pioneers had the game in hand by halftime on the way to a win against a Class A foe that would not give up.
“It feels good to come off a loss and get into the win column, (but) we’ve got a lot of work to do, we’ve got to get better,” said second-year Providence head coach Daniel McDonald, whose team bounced back from its season-opening loss at Bardstown (Ky.) Bethlehem.
In their season-opener, the Lions got off to a great start, scoring on the first play from scrimmage.
Creek quarterback Jaylan Barnicott hit running back Kendrick Peyton with a screen pass, and Peyton did the rest, slipping a backfield tackle attempt and sprinting down the sideline for a 62-yard touchdown.
Not the start the Pioneers were wanting.
“I just told them, ‘We have to get to the ball and make the tackle. We’re waiting on other people to do the job,’” McDonald said.
An onside kick by the Lions was recovered by Peyton and Rock Creek looked to be in business again. However, a high toss from Barnicott into the backfield hit the turf and was recovered by Theobald at the Lions’ 38.
“Our gameplan is to score fast and to kick a lot of onside kicks,” Rock Creek coach Josh Caldwell said. “Tonight we didn’t win the turnover margin. That was the biggest difference.”
After the takeaway, the Pioneers faced fourth down at Creek’s 24, when sophomore quarterback Carter Lannan hit classmate Cade Unruh with a 9-yard pass. Lynch followed that with a 13-yard run to set up his 2-yard TD carry with 11 minutes, 21 seconds to play in the first period.
After two touchdowns, a successful onside kick and a lost fumble in the first 39 seconds it was a 6-6 game.
The Pioneers (1-1) took the lead for good on their third possession.
A pair of big runs (of 16 and 11 yards) by Craig Bratcher set up a 15-yard touchdown run by Lynch. Lannan fumbled the snap on the ensuing point-after touchdown kick, but made up for it with a conversion pass to senior tight end Tyler Brogdon. That made it 14-6, which was the scored at the end of the first quarter.
Both offenses were slowed by numerous penalties in the second quarter and a good Pioneers drive was halted by a turnover near the 8-minute mark.
Midway through the second quarter, though, the Pioneers took the momentum.
A third-down Theobald sack, spinning the 6-foot-4, 200-pound Barnicott to the ground, forced the Lions to punt. A bad snap on the punt gave Providence the ball at the Creek 5.
Lynch took it from there with a 5-yard touchdown run. Charlie Scott’s extra-point kick put the Pioneers up 21-6.
With time running out in the first half the Lions faced third-and-long. That’s when an interception by Lynch, playing defensive back, gave the Pioneers more good field position. A 17-yard run by freshman Cooper Ross highlighted a 42-yard drive that was capped off by a 5-yard TD run by Lannan at the 1:09 mark. It was 27-6 at the break.
Lynch ended the half with three touchdown runs and an interception while Theobald had a fumble recovery and 3 1/2 tackles for loss – all of which led to squelching Rock Creek drives.
Providence opened the second half with a nice drive, highlighted by a 30-yard pass from Lannan to sophomore wide receiver Jacob Harbeson to the Rock Creek 20. That set up a 10-yard keeper by Lannan that made it 34-6.
Lynch and Theobald were at it again on the ensuing kickoff. Lynch forced a fumble and Theobald scooped it up and went 21 yards to score. The PAT made it 41-6.
Each squad scored during a running-clock fourth quarter as the Lions finished the game as they started – with a big play touchdown, this time on a 75-yard kickoff return by Chris Graham.
All in all, Caldwell was encouraged by the effort of his Lions.
“I think we’re moving in the right direction. I’m happy with my team,” he said. “We preach to them, ‘Don’t give up, no matter what the score is.’ The tide is turning, Rock Creek is different. I think that people, after tonight, will think this is a different Rock Creek program.”
Both teams will be back in action next Friday night. The Pioneers will travel to play Lloyd Memorial (Ky.) while Rock Creek will host Indiana Deaf at the Woehrle Athletic Complex.
.
PROVIDENCE 48, ROCK CREEK 12
Rock Creek 6 0 0 6 – 12
Providence 14 13 14 7 – 48
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
RC – Kendrick Peyton 62 pass from Jaylan Barnicott (run failed), 11:32.
P – Thomas Lynch 3 run (pass failed), 9:19.
P – Lynch 15 run (Tyler Brogdon pass from Carter Lannan), 7:42.
Second quarter
P – Lynch 5 run (Charlie Scott kick), 5:46.
P – Lannan 5 run (kick failed), 1:09.
Third quarter
P – Lannan 10 run (Scott kick), 7:54.
P – Joey Theobald 21 fumble return (Scott kick), 7:44.
Fourth quarter
P – Cooper Ross 2 run (Scott kick), 11:10.
RC – Chris Graham 75 kickoff return (run failed), 8:30.