HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Pioneers shock Pirates

CLARKSVILLE — Providence built a 27-point lead early In the third quarter and held off a late rally by visiting Charlestown for a surprising 35-28 win in a battle of unbeatens Friday night at Murphy Stadium.
Much of the hype heading into the game surrounded the Class 3A Pirates, who had handily beaten their first four foes. However it was the Class A Pioneers who took it to Charlestown in the first half, piling up 28 points and 255 yards — 175 on the ground.
“Our O(ffensive)-line did a great job with assignments and footwork,” third-year Providence coach Daniel McDonald said.
Always preaching the one-game-at-a-time mantra, McDonald added, though, that it was a big win for the program.
“Charlestown has a lot of talent,” he said. “It was a great team effort. We really responded well to adversity — but some of that adversity we caused ourselves.”
The perfect Pioneers (4-0) scored the only points of the first quarter, when sophomore quarterback Preston Kempf hit Luke Kruer on a 16-yard scoring pass with 1:10 left. The point after made it 7-0 Providence.
Midway through the second period is when the Pioneers took control of the first half.
First off, Thomas Lynch took a handoff, went right and twisted out of a would-be tackle, bounced off another player without hitting the turf and raced for a 49-yard TD with 6:41 left in the first half.
“(The defender) was pulling me down and I realized I was sitting on him,” Lynch explained. “Nobody had blown a whistle, so I said, ‘Let’s go,’ and I took off. ... I don’t think many people score on plays like that. It’s something special. That’s on my highlight reel for sure.”
After Charlestown’s Chris Graham fumbled the ensuing kickoff, the Pioneers needed just two plays — a 32-yard pass from Kempf to Brian Wall and a 3-yard run by Ross Cooper — to score. Thanks to two touchdowns within 32 seconds, Providence led 21-0.
On the Pirates’ next play from scrimmage, Charlestown quarterback Clay McClelland went 71 yards on a keeper, slicing the defense for a score. Zander Morris’ conversion run pulled the Pirates to within 21-8.
The Pioneers, however, weren’t finished.
They went 72 yards — all on the ground — and extended their halftime cushion to 28-8 after a 4-yard scoring run from Kruer, his second of the night.
After Lynch’s second TD of the night — a 29-yard run early in the third quarter — Providence surged ahead 35-8.
“They blew us off the ball,” Charlestown coach Jason Hawkins said of the Pioneers. “They just killed us up front.”
However the Pirates made a game of it, scoring 20 unanswered points.
McClelland scored on a couple of touchdown runs late in the third before finding Jake Ottersbach with an 11-yard touchdown pass with 8:12 to play.
That’s as close as Charlestown (4-1) would get, though.
“You just can’t get down 35-8,” Hawkins said. “We didn’t get off the bus ready to play. They just whipped us up front.”
Lynch finished with 102 yards on the ground while Kruer added 86.
“Hats off to Charlestown and Coach Hawkins, they made some adjustments — some really good second-half adjustments,” McDonald said. “It ended up being a great game.”
The Pioneers are slated to visit Louisville Holy Cross next Friday night while the Pirates travel to Scottsburg.
.
PROVIDENCE 35, CHARLESTOWN 28
Charlestown 0 8 14 6 — 28
Providence 7 21 7 0 — 35
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
P — Luke Kruer 16 pass from Preston Kempf (Charlie Scott kick), 1:10.
Second quarter
P — Thomas Lynch 49 run (Scott kick), 6:41.
P — Ross Cooper 3 run (Scott kick), 6:02.
C — Clay McClelland 71 run (Zander Morris run), 5:42.
P — Kruer 4 run (Scott kick), 1:05.
Third quarter
P — Lynch 29 run (Scott kick), 7:55.
C — McClelland 2 run (McClelland run), 6:30.
C — McClelland 10 run (run failed), 2:15.
Fourth quarter
C — Jake Ottersbach 11 pass from McClelland (run failed), 8:12.
.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing
Charlestown (27-135): Chris Graham 4-19, Clay McClelland 13-76, Terrence Bonner 3-20, Logan Harvey 6-17.
Providence (49-236): Luke Kruer 17-86, Thomas Lynch 16-102, Cade Unruh 7-43, Preston Kempf 4-(minus) 2, Ross Cooper 3-6.
Passing
Charlestown (13-27-1-125): McClelland 13-27-1-125.
Providence (8-16-1-99): Kempf 8-16-1-99.
Receiving
Charlestown: Ottersbach 5-49, Zander Morris 7-71, Cole Tincher 1-5.
Providence: Lynch 3-13, Brian Wall 2-38, Unruh 1-23, Cooper 1-9, Kruer 1-16.