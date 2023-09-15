HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Pioneers stay perfect with win over Pirates

CHARLESTOWN — Playing without multiple starters on both sides of the ball — including its starting quarterback — it took Charlestown a while to settle int against Providence.
And when you’re playing one of the top teams in Southern Indiana, that can spell trouble. It certainly did Friday night.
The Class A No. 4 Pioneers (5-0) opened up a three-touchdown lead in the first half, then pulled away in the fourth period following a Pirates' rally, for a 42-14 win at Dutch Reis Field.
“I couldn’t be more proud of all 50 of our guys. It was a great team effort,” Providence coach Daniel McDonald. “We spread the ball to a lot of different people and a lot of different people have something to do with this victory. It was a very solid team effort. “
The game was scoreless until late in the first period when Pioneers wide receiver Brian Wall floated out to the left side of the end zone and found himself wide open. Quarterback Carter Lannan spotted Wall and completed the scoring pass to the all-alone wideout from 34 yards out with 3 minutes, 35 seconds to play in the opening quarter.
With standout QB Clay McClelland on the sideline, the Charlestown offense sputtered for most of the first half, and Providence took advantage.
The Pioneers increased their lead to 14-0 on Thomas Lynch's 10-yard TD run early in the second quarter.
Providence's lead grew to 21-0 midway through the period when Lannan found Wall again. This time Wall wasn't alone, but he grabbed the ball down middle of the field and broke free to complete a 79-yard touchdown.
The Pirates' offense finally got on track late in the second quarter thanks to a big play of their own. Sophomore Tyree Stoner, filling in for McClelland, tossed a swing pass to classmate Tre Martin, who sprinted down the left side of the field for a 44-yard score, cutting the deficit to 21-6 at the the half.
Charlestown (2-3) kept plugging away in the third period and pulled to within 21-14 on a 5-yard TD toss — on fourth down — from Stoner to Martin.
In the fourth period the Pioneers pulled away, thanks in part to a career-best three interceptions from defensive back Eli Theobald.
“It feels amazing,” Theobald said of the victory. “We’ll probably have to wait to the postseason to see how good we are.”
“He’s so technically sound and plays with such great effort,” McDonald said of the senior. “Hats off to our defense, and our defensive coordinator Jeff Purichia.”
Over the final 10 minutes, the Pioneers had three touchdowns runs — two (of 1 and 50 yards) by Preston Kempf and one (a 6-yarder) from Luke Kruer.
Kruer finished with a team-high 167 yards rushing.
“He had a good night,” McDonald said. “He’s a hard runner.”
Led by Lannan, Wall and Kruer, the Pioneers rolled up almost 450 yards of total offense.
“They’re a good football team,” Charlestown coach Jason Hawkins said. “That last quarter kind of got away from us. We could’ve quit and they would’ve beaten us 56-0, but we fought back.”
Stoner completed 19 of 37 passes for 251 yards with two TDs and three INTs in place of McClelland.
“(The loss) had nothing to do with Clay not being out there,” Hawkins said. “The quarterback didn’t play bad, he’s young. We were missing a lot of kids. ... I thought we played really well. We played a lot of young kids.”
Afterward McClelland, who injured his left elbow in last week's loss to North Harrison, said he expects to be back on the field for Charlestown's home game against Scottsburg next Friday.
“I’m not 100 percent, but I could’ve played tonight. I didn’t want to take a chance because I’m looking for a sectional title," the QB said. “I will be okay next week."
Meanwhile the Pioneers will visit Irvington Prep Academy next Friday night.
PROVIDENCE 42, CHARLESTOWN 14
Providence 7 14 0 21 — 42
Charlestown 0 6 8 0 — 14
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
P — Brian Wall 34 pass from Carter Lannan (Charlie Scott kick), 3:35.
Second quarter
P — Thomas Lynch 10 run (Scott kick), 10:48.
P — Wall 79 pass from Lannan (Scott kick), 8:48.
C — Tre Martin 44 pass from Tyree Stoner (kick failed), 5:39.
Third quarter
C — Martin 5 pass from Stoner (Camran Mitchell pass from Stoner), 0:33.
Fourth quarter
P — Preston Kempf 1 run (Scott kick), 9:52.
P — Kempf 50 run (Scott kick), 6:55.
P — Luke Kruer 6 run (Scott kick), 0:34.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing
Providence (47-326): Luke Kruer 23-167, Thomas Lynch 10-72, Preston Kempf 4-46, Cade Unruh 6-37.
Charlestown (23-40): Tyree Stoner 17-35, Logan Harvey 6-5.
Passing
Providence (4-7-1-123): Carter Lannan 4-7-1-123.
Charlestown (19-37-3-251): Stoner 19-37-3-251.
Receiving
Providence: Brian Wall 2-113, Kruer 1-5, Kempf 1-5.
Charlestown: Tre Martin 6-166, Jaydon Berkley 6-42, Camran Mitchell 3-24, Ethan French 3-19.
