HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Pioneers take the Town

CLARKSVILLE — Providence quarterback Carter Lannan is only a sophomore. However, he played beyond his years Friday night.
Lannan tossed four touchdown passes to lead the Pioneers to a 46-27 triumph at Clarksville in the annual Town Championship game at Newcom Field.
“Everything was great tonight,” Lannan said. “The receivers were great. The line blocked great. I was just doing my job. Doing what coach told me.”
Providence built a 25-6 halftime lead, but had to hold off the pesky Generals in the second half.
Lannan’s final TD toss — a 20-yarder to Cade Unruh with 8 minutes, 46 seconds to play — secured the victory for the Pioneers (2-2), who avenged last year’s 20-14 loss to Clarksville with the win.
“I played a little bit of defense last year,” Lannan said. “It was on our minds a little bit. We just wanted to come in here and get the win. It was a good win.”
The Generals (1-3) stayed in the game behind junior running back Robert Lamar. His second touchdown run, a 2-yarder, with 11:21 to play pulled Clarksville within 39-27.
“Robert Lamar is one heck of a running back,” second-year Providence coach Daniel McDonald said. “He’s special. Some college is going to get him as a running back.”
Turnovers hurt the Generals in the first half. Clarksville junior quarterback Caleb Cummings threw three interceptions in the first two quarters and the Generals also lost a fumble.
The Pioneers took advantage en route to their 19-point bulge.
In the first quarter, Nick Stoner picked off a Cummings pass at his own 40 and returned it to the 8. Two plays later, Thomas Lynch’s 4-yard TD run gave Providence a 6-0 lead.
The Pioneers followed that up with a long, time-consuming drive late in the period. Craig Bratcher capped the 11-play, 63-yard march with a tackle-breaking 17-yard touchdown run.
Clarksville cut the deficit in half in the second quarter when Cummings connected with Dakota Capps for a 9-yard touchdown. The extra point failed, making it 12-6 with 8:58 left in the second quarter.
The Generals appeared to be driving for the tying touchdown on their next possession before Stoner picked off another Cummings pass, this one in the end zone.
Providence went right back to work as Lannan connected with a wide open Roy Shrout for a 42-yard touchdown, completing a five-play, 80-yard drive with 3:14 to play in the period and giving the Pioneers a 18-6 lead.
Providence added another touchdown with 56.2 seconds in the second quarter as Lannan connected with Unruh for a 37-yard TD.
The Generals, though, didn’t go down without a fight.
They took the opening kickoff of the second half and marched down the field for a touchdown — a 4-yard run by Lamar.
In a trend that would continue throughout the half, though, the Pioneers turned around and matched Clarksville with a TD of their own.
Sophomore Brian Wall caught a 21-yard scoring pass from Lannan with eight minutes left in the third quarter to put Providence back on top 32-13.
The Generals responded with a five-play, 52-yard drive. Sophomore Max Scowden’s 18-yard touchdown run with 6:27 to play in the period pulled Clarksville within 32-20.
The Generals wouldn’t get closer, though.
“I was proud of our guys for not taking their foot off the gas,” McDonald said. “That was an excellent job of executing our offense. Lannan played great. I was really proud of him. He played like a senior.”
PROVIDENCE 46, CLARKSVILLE 27
Providence 12 13 14 7 — 46
Clarksville 0 6 14 7 — 27
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
P — Thomas Lynch 4-yard run (run failed).
P — Craig Bratcher 17 run (run failed).
Second quarter
C — Dakota Capps 9 pass from Caleb Cummings (kick failed).
P — Roy Shrout 42 pass from Carter Lannan (kick failed).
P — Cade Unruh 37 pass from Lannan (Billy Hoke kick).
Third quarter
C — Robert Lamar 4 run (Eric Ramirez kick).
P — Brian Wall 21 pass from Lannan (Hoke kick).
C — Max Scowden 18 run (Ramirez kick).
P — Lynch 36 run (Hoke kick).
Fourth quarter
C — Lamar 2 run (Ramirez kick).
P — Unruh 20 pass from Lannan (Hoke kick).