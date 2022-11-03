HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Pioneers try for 1st sectional title in 5 years

CLARKSVILLE — If Providence is going to win its first sectional title in five years, it will have to hand Tecumseh its first loss of the season.
The Pioneers (7-3) host fifth-ranked, and undefeated, Tecumseh (10-0) at 7:30 p.m. tonight in the Class A Sectional 48 final at Murphy Stadium.
The Braves, who went just 3-7 in 2021, have made a huge turnaround this season. They enter averaging 41.2 points per game while allowing only 17.8. Eight of their victories — including a 37-15 triumph at 2A No. 10 Perry Central in mid-September — have been by more than 20 points.
“They’re undefeated for a reason,” third-year Providence coach Daniel McDonald said. “They have an explosive offense and they have some playmakers on offense. The running back is very comparable to (Clarksville standout) Robert Lamar. They hand him the ball 30 to 35 times a game and he makes a lot of plays for’em. So keeping him hemmed in and getting 11 bodies to the ball is going to be crucial for us.”
Tecumseh, which is seeking its first sectional trophy since 2003, is led by senior running back Chase Jones. The 6-foot, 186-pounder ran for 357 yards and six touchdowns in the Braves’ 49-20 victory over visiting North Daviess last Friday night in a sectional semifinal.
“He’s a hard runner, he’s fast and he’s shifty. We’ve just got to keep him running East to West, we can’t let him run North to South,” Providence senior linebacker Luke French said. “On defense, we’ve got to stop their running back and their quarterback, that’s pretty much the game plan.”
Meanwhile the Pioneers’ offense hasn’t been too shabby this season. Providence averages 33.1 points per game and has scored over 40 four times.
“The big keys are establishing the run game. Then once we’ve got that we’re going to hit them over the top with the big plays through the air,” said junior running back Thomas Lynch, who tops the team with 732 rushing yards. “We pretty much just run until they have to bring eight people into the box, then our receivers go to work and take’em deep.”
The big question for the Pioneers is, who will be throwing those passes?
Last Friday night junior quarterback Carter Lannan, last season’s starter who broke his wrist in the second game this year, made his return in Providence’s 28-12 win at West Washington.
On Thursday, McDonald said he was unsure whether Lannan or sophomore Preston Kempf, who threw for 685 yards and seven touchdowns while subbing for Lannan, would start under center.
“We’re going to play it by ear. They’re both available,” the coach said. “The game itself is going to dictate a lot of that.”
Before his injury, Lannan completed 63 percent of his passes for 412 yards and five touchdowns in the first two games of the season.
“He’s still kind of working his way back. But he’s been practicing all week,” McDonald said. “If you go nine weeks without throwing a ball there’s going to be some atrophy to overcome and that’s kind of what we’re working through right now.”
Tonight’s meeting will be just the second between the two programs. The Braves beat the Pioneers 47-20 back on Oct. 10, 2008 in Lynnville.
“We’re all excited,” Lynch said. “We’re going to be out here just giving the crowd a show. They’re a good team, they’re 10-0, but we’ve got (seven) wins, we’re looking forward to this trophy.”