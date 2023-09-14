HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Pioneers vs. Pirates highlights Week 5

Week 5 of the season is upon us.
Below is a quick glance at each of this weekend's games, beginning with a marquee matchup, involving teams from Clark and Floyd counties.
PROVIDENCE (4-0) AT CHARLESTOWN (2-2), 7 P.M. TONIGHT
In the preseason this looked like a candidate for the Game of the Year, especially after 2022’s matchup. Last September the Pioneers outlasted the Pirates 35-28 on Sartini Field, however they eventually had to forfeit the game due to their use of an ineligible player.
Unfortunately both teams aren’t undefeated, as we had hoped, this time around. But, this should still be a very good game.
Class A No. 4 Providence, which returned almost every key contributor from last season, has pummeled its first four foes, averaging 55 points and nearly 350 yards of total offense.
Meanwhile 3A Charlestown, which had some significant graduation losses from last year, has split its first four games. However the Pirates’ losses haven’t been to slouches. They fell 34-28 to 2A No. 2 Brownstown Central on Aug. 26 and 34-22 last Friday at undefeated North Harrison.
Charlestown, which is led by senior quarterback Clay McClelland, is averaging 32.8 points and 305 yards of total offense a game.
Given the fact that there could be lots of points put up at Dutch Reis Field, this one should come down to defense (i.e. which team’s D can make the most stops and the biggest plays).
FLOYD CENTRAL (3-1, 1-0) AT JEFFERSONVILLE (0-4, 0-2), 7 P.M. TONIGHT
The Highlanders, who have won three in a row since losing their season-opener at Louisville St. Xavier, look to keep things rolling when they visit the winless Red Devils, who have been outscored by an average of almost 30 points per game.
Floyd has dominated this series in recent years, winning 11 of the last 12 meetings, including 28-14 last year. The Red Devils’ only win in that span was their 35-28 upset of the Highlanders in the 2020 sectional semifinals.
NEW ALBANY (1-3, 1-1) AT COLUMBUS EAST (1-3, 1-1), 7 P.M. TONIGHT
The Bulldogs will try to bounce back from their 38-point loss at Bedford North Lawrence when they visit the Olympians, who dropped their first three games before beating Jennings County 49-27 last week.
East has won 20 of the last 21 meetings between the two. However, New Albany’s only win in that span came in its last visit to Stafford Field in 2021.
The Olympians are led by sophomore quarterback Kyson Villarreal, who has thrown for 336 yards and two touchdowns (against three interceptions) while running for a team-high 375 yards and four scores.
SILVER CREEK (2-2, 2-1) AT SCOTTSBURG (3-1, 2-1), 7 P.M. TONIGHT
The Dragons have dominated this series since reviving their program, winning all nine meetings by an average of 33.3 points per game.
However this appears to be the best Warriors team in recent years.
Scottsburg is averaging 36 points per game and its lone loss was to undefeated North Harrison. Sophomore quarterback Nathan Byrd has thrown for 635 yards and 13 touchdowns, against only one interception. His top target is senior wideout Logan Holbrook, who has 17 catches for 291 yards and six scores. Meanwhile, sophomore Landon Shuck has run for 289 yards and two TDs.
CLARKSVILLE (0-4) AT EASTERN GREENE (2-2), 7:30 P.M. TONIGHT
The Generals look for their first win of the season when they visit the Thunderbirds, who have won two straight after dropping their first two.
Clarksville has dominated this series over the last 20 years, winning all five meetings, including 41-6 last September.
If the Generals are going to pick up the victory they’re going to have to slow down Eastern’s potent run game, particularly James Lewis. The senior running back has rushed 67 times for 712 yards — an average of 10.6 yards per carry and 178 yards per game — and 10 touchdowns through the first four games of the season.
ROCK CREEK (2-2) AT INDIANA DEAF (4-0), 2 P.M. SATURDAY
The Lions look to carry over the momentum from last week’s big win over Purdue Polytechnic when they visit the Deaf Hoosiers, who could be Rock Creek’s most formidable foe yet.
Indiana Deaf, which is averaging 53 points per game, has outscored its first four opponents 212-58. Quarterback Jayden DeFalco leads the Deaf Hoosiers’ offense. He has thrown for 724 yards and 15 touchdowns, against only one interception, while also running for 363 yards and nine more scores.