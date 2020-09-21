HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Pioneers win while Dragons, Floyd roll on

Down! Set! Hut! Welcome back to the Southern Indiana Tuesday Morning Quarterback, where we look back at the news, notes and quotes from the local high school weekend that was, as well as look ahead at what’s to come.
Week 5 of the season was highlighted by Providence’s first victory (and the first on this side of the river for first-year coach Daniel McDonald), another dominant performance by Silver Creek and a Wenkers-less win for Floyd Central.
After being outscored 84-7 in its first two games, Providence played town-rival Clarksville tough before losing 20-14 in Week 4. The Pioneers broke through this past Friday night with a 23-14 victory over visiting Charlestown.
“After the Clarksville game they had the option to fold, or come back and work harder. And they chose to come back and work harder,” McDonald said afterward. “I can’t be more proud of these guys.”
In Sellersburg, Silver Creek stayed perfect with a 49-13 triumph over Scottsburg. It marked the first time all season that the Dragons allowed an opponent to reach double digits on the scorecard. For the record, they have outscored their foes 218-42.
In the Knobs, Floyd Central rolled to a 38-10 triumph over visiting Jeffersonville with senior standout running back Wenkers Wright resting on the sideline. He’ll be back this week, though, when the Highlanders entertain Hoosier Hills Conference powerhouse Columbus East.
PLAYER OF WEEK 5
Tristan Polk, Floyd Central: The senior quarterback accounted for four touchdowns in the Highlanders’ 38-10 triumph over visiting Jeffersonville on Friday night.
Polk completed 9 of 16 passes for 202 yards and two touchdowns — of 24 and 45 yards — to Kaleb Quenichet. He also ran for 47 yards and a pair of second-half scores for Floyd.
GAME BALLS
Ben Landers (Silver Creek): The senior ran eight times for 181 yards — a whopping average of 22.6 yards per carry — and three touchdowns in the Dragons’ 49-13 victory over visiting Scottsburg on Friday night.
Jeremy Gettelfinger (Providence): The senior ran for 83 yards and two touchdowns — including the go-ahead score with 11:53 to play — in the Pioneers’ first victory, 23-14 over Charlestown.
Myles Johnson (New Albany): The junior ran 32 times for 139 yards in the Bulldogs’ 48-14 loss at Columbus East last Friday night.
Jaxon Murphy (Providence): The senior quarterback threw for 135 yards and a touchdown, while also rushing for 64 yards, in the Pioneers’ win over Charlestown.
Kaleb Quenichet (Floyd Central): The senior wide receiver had six receptions for 127 yards and two touchdowns (24 and 45 yards) in the Highlanders’ win over the Red Devils.
Derell Simmons (New Albany): The junior quarterback threw for 133 yards, including a 15-yard TD pass, and also ran for 90 yards and the ‘Dogs’ other touchdown in their loss to the Olympians.
Caleb Slaughter (Floyd Central): The senior linebacker had a team-best nine tackles, including one sack, and a diving interception in the Highlanders’ victory over Jeff.
OUR CONDOLENCES
Our condolences go out to Clarksville coach Justin Boser, who lost his father over the weekend. Jon Boser, 53, passed away Saturday.
“I have been so fortunate to spend a countless amount of game days with this man. Today might be the last Game Day we have together. He is the reason #WhyIAmCoach I Love You Dad,” Boser tweeted Friday.
Jon Boser, who was a graduate of Noblesville High School and Anderson University, was an assistant coach at Noblesville, Warren Central and Hamilton Heights.
WEEK 6 LOOK-AHEAD
New Albany (3-2) at Bloomington North (3-2), 7 p.m.: The Bulldogs look to bounce back from back-to-back losses when they travel to B-town.
Columbus East (3-2, 2-0) at Floyd Central (4-1, 2-0), 7 p.m.: The Highlanders try to end the Olympians’ 92-game HHC winning streak in what will be the Game of the Week, if not the year.
Providence (1-3) at Louisville Holy Cross (2-0), 7 p.m.: The Pioneers look to carry over the momentum from their victory over Charlestown.
Silver Creek (5-0, 4-0) at Clarksville (3-2, 2-2), 7 p.m.: The Dragons try to stay unbeaten as they visit the Generals, who’ll aim to bounce back from their 51-14 loss at Salem on Friday night.
Charlestown (2-3, 2-2) at Scottsburg (0-5, 0-5), 7 p.m.: The Pirates try to bounce back from their loss at Providence when they visit the winless Warriors.
Switzerland County (2-2) at Rock Creek (0-3), 7 p.m.: The Lions look to avenge their Week 3 19-12 loss to the Pacers.