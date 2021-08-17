HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Pirates aim to improve on last year

CHARLESTOWN — The biggest — in more ways than one — talking point for Charlestown this season is Kiyaunta Goodwin.
The 6-foot-8, 315-pound offensive tackle, who has committed to the University of Kentucky, is a Top-60 recruit nationally.
“KG is one of the best players in the nation,” said Pirates head coach Jason Hawkins, who is beginning his 14th year on the job. “He will make everybody around him better.”
Bettering last year’s 3-7 record is a big goal for Charlestown. As is returning to a sense of normalcy after the Pirates were one of the area’s hardest-hit teams by COVID-19 in 2020. They played at least three games — all losses — with less than 20 in uniform.
“Last year was tough for everybody, but it really hit us hard in a way we couldn’t recover. We needed the spring and summer to get us prepared and ready for 2021,” said Hawkins, who is 98-44 at Charlestown. “We had a good team last year, but we were hit hard by the quarantine. We are looking forward to being able to play again.”
With Hawkins calling the offense and former long-time coordinator Chris Brafford back in charge of the defense, the Pirates will try to return to their winning ways.
“We expect to be good in both areas,” Hawkins said.
Sophomore Clay McClelland steps into the full-time starting quarterback job. He completed 50 percent of his passes for 352 yards and five touchdowns (against two interceptions) last year. He also ran 43 times for 258 yards and three TDs.
“Clay can throw and run and we have very capable receivers,” said Hawkins.
Joining him in the backfield will be 5-foot-10 senior Jaron Almeciga. Hawkins has high hopes for the player who was second in carries (66) and yards (325) while running for two TDs in 2020.
“Jaron is capable of running for 100 yards every game,” Hawkins said.
One of McClelland’s most experienced targets at wide receiver will be Jake Ottersbach. The 6-2 junior, a standout hurdler on the track & field team, had eight catches for 179 yards and a TD last season.
A new pass-catcher this season will be Chase Benner. The 6-5 senior split time with McClelland at QB last year. This year he’s moved to tight end, where he can block and provide McClelland with a big target.
“Playing Chase at tight end and defensive end makes our team better,” Hawkins said.
The Pirates, who averaged only 20.7 points and 145.8 rushing yards per game (both considerably down from years past) in 2020, will try to utilize Goodwin as much as possible.
“He’s an all-around offensive lineman,” Hawkins said. “We’re trying to do what we can with him. Get behind him and use him as best we can.”
Like Goodwin on the offensive line, the defensive line is anchored by a large presence at tackle in 6-4, 315-pound senior Andrew Sexton. Seniors Conner Smith (6-0, 205) and Jesse Vibbert (5-9, 200), as well as junior Colin Davenport (6-1, 225), are all returning starters on the D-line.
Charlestown, however, graduated two big playmakers from its second line of defense in linebackers Deke Brown (129 tackles) and Brody Wagers (68 stops). The team’s top-returning tacklers are seniors Preston Sweeney (53) and Almeciga (52), both defensive backs.
When it comes to improving on last season, at the top of Hawkins’ list are getting rid of unforced errors, holding onto the ball and better tackling.
The Pirates hope to be better in all three areas when they open the season Friday night at Silver Creek.
“Beating Silver Creek is the first priority,” Hawkins said.
Charlestown plays four of its five games after that at home, beginning with Aug. 27’s clash against Brownstown Central.
“We’ve won them both and lost them both,” Hawkins said. “Those two games shouldn’t dictate what the entire season looks like.”
CHARLESTOWN AT A GLANCE
Coach: Jason Hawkins (98-44 in 14th year at school; 104-57 in 16th overall).
2021 SCHEDULE
Aug. 20 at Silver Creek, 7 p.m.
Aug. 27 Brownstown Central, 7 p.m.
Sept. 3 Clarksville, 7 p.m.
Sept. 10 at North Harrison, 7 p.m.
Sept. 17 Providence, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 24 Scottsburg, 7 p.m.
Oct. 1 at Corydon Central, 7 p.m.
Oct. 8 Salem, 7 p.m.
Oct. 15 at Eastern, 7 p.m.
2020 RESULTS
Aug. 21 at Silver Creek, L 40-6
Aug. 28 at Brownstown Central, L 42-7
Sept. 4 at Clarksville, W 36-25
Sept. 11 North Harrison, W 43-26
Sept. 18 at Providence, L 23-14
Sept. 25 at Scottsburg, L 24-14
Oct. 2 Corydon Central, L 14-0
Oct. 9 at Salem, L 35-34 (OT)
Oct. 16 Eastern, W 53-6
Oct. 23 Greensburg, L 36-0—x
x — sectional game
LAST 20 YEARS
Coach: Jason Hawkins
2020: 3-7
2019: 8-3
2018: 7-3
2017: 4-6
2016: 8-2
2015: 8-3
Coach: Darin Ward
2014: 10-3
Coach: Jason Hawkins
2013: 8-4
2012: 12-1
2011: 8-3
2010: 8-4
2009: 7-3
2008: 7-4
2007: 10-1
Coach: Jeff Purichia
2006: 2-8
2005: 1-9
2004: 1-9
Coach: John Mastin
2003: 3-7
2002: 2-8
2001: 6-4
PLAYOFF HISTORY
Sectional championships (5): 1989 (Class 3A), 1993 (3A), 1996 (3A), 2012 (3A), 2014 (3A).
Regional championships: (1): 1989 (3A).
Semistate championships (0): none.
State championships (0): none.