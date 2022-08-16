HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Pirates hoping for big things in 50th season

CHARLESTOWN — This is the 50th season of varsity football at Charlestown, and the Pirates hope to make it a special one.
After a rare losing campaign in 2020, Charlestown bounced back to go 7-3 last year. It ended, however, with a 24-21 loss to Greensburg in the first round of the Class 3A sectional.
In spite of some graduation losses, the Pirates are looking to carry over the momentum of 2021 into this fall.
“With what happened last year, and how we went down last year, that’s motivated us a lot,” wide receiver Zander Morris, one of 11 seniors on the roster, said. “This group of seniors ... we’ve been playing all our lives together. I think this year’s going to be a standout season.”
There’s plenty of reasons for optimism. Charlestown returns a bevy of starters, around seven or eight on both sides of the ball.
“Our kids have had a good summer,” said Pirates head coach Jason Hawkins, who is entering his 17th season (15th at Charlestown). “I feel like we’ve improved throughout the summer.”
The biggest graduation loss, both figuratively and literally, was offensive lineman Kiyaunta Goodwin. The 6-foot-8, 351-pound tackle is a freshman at the University of Kentucky.
“He was a five-star recruit, of course we’re going to miss Kiyaunta, but I’m really happy with where our (offensive) line’s at right now,” Hawkins said. “We probably average 250 or 240 (pounds) on the line, and I think in high school that’s pretty good.”
Among the returnees up front are 6-0, 225-pound senior Malachi Rios, as well as 6-1, 255-pound sophomore Zach Cowper. Senior Colin Davenport (6-0, 240) will also be in the mix after a knee injury.
Junior quarterback Clay McClelland is back to lead the offense. Last season the 6-2, 180-pound southpaw completed 54 percent of his passes for 1,280 yards and nine touchdowns (against three interceptions) while rushing for 754 yards (94.3 per game) and 14 TDs before he suffered a season-ending collarbone injury in the eighth game.
McClelland may be doing less running this season, though.
“We’ve been trying to hold back all summer on Clay’s running because I really don’t want to be in the situation we were in last year,” Hawkins said. “If the game’s on the line, it’s all go. But we’re trying to hold back on Clay running the ball. We are planning on Clay throwing the ball a lot more this year.”
That’s music to the ears of senior receivers Jake Ottersbach and Morris.
The 6-3, 190-pound Ottersbach finished last season with 30 receptions for 692 yards and eight touchdowns. The 6-0, 175-pound Morris had 28 catches for 422 yards and two TDs. Also in the mix will be 6-3, 200-pound junior tight end Ethan French, who had 10 receptions for 128 yards and three TDs in 2021.
“I believe that we have one of the strongest (receiving) corps in Southern Indiana,” Ottersbach said. “We’re all pretty athletic, pretty tall, pretty fast and I think we can get past anyone who’s in our way.”
Back to run the ball will be 5-10, 200-pound junior Logan Harvey (460 yards and six TDs in 2021). He’ll be helped by Rock Creek transfer Chris Graham. The 5-10, 190-pound senior has committed to walk-on at Indiana University.
On defense, the Pirates are slated to return their top five tacklers from last season. Back to lead the way is middle linebacker Alex Harden. The 5-10, 180-pound senior topped the team with 98 stops, including four sacks, last season.
Also back are 5-8, 180-pound junior linebacker Sean McAfee (73 stops), 5-11, 180-pound senior linebacker Cole Tincher (62 tackles), 5-9, 165-pound junior defensive back Terrance Bonner (59 stops) and Rios (46 tackles).
“I think our defense is the strongest part of the team, honestly,” Harden said.
Once again the Pirates open the season against Silver Creek in the “Battle of 403.” This time, though, it will be on Charlestown’s home field (which wasn’t completed in time for the 2020 matchup).
“I’ve been waiting for this game for awhile, I think we all have,” Morris said.
After the season-opener, Charlestown will visit Brownstown Central in another huge early-season Mid-Southern Conference matchup. Over the past three seasons the Pirates have gone 0-6 in the first two weeks.
“We’ll know a lot in the first two weeks and see where we’re at,” Hawkins said. “We feel like we have a good football team and we’re happy where we’re at, we’re just going to have to come ready to play.”
Like everyone else in the area, Charlestown’s postseason will look different after IHSAA realignment.
The Pirates have moved into Sectional 32, which includes Heritage Hills, Madison and Southridge as well as MSC foes Corydon Central, North Harrison, Salem and Scottsburg.
If all goes well, Charlestown is hoping to celebrate its 50th season with its sixth sectional title (and first since 2014).
“These seniors are hungry and they’ve been working hard,” Hawkins said. “They’re fun to be around and they’re excited. I feel like they’re ready to go.”
“I think we’re really going to show what Charlestown is,” Rios added.