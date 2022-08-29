HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Pirates off to a hot start

Down! Set! Hut! Welcome back to the Southern Indiana Tuesday Morning Quarterback, where we look back at the news, notes and quotes from the local high school weekend that was, as well as look ahead at what’s to come.
Charlestown is in control of its own destiny.
Especially after the Pirates followed up their season-opening 44-13 victory over Silver Creek, with a 30-13 win at Brownstown Central this past Friday night.
“We’ve just got to keep this going,” Charlestown coach Jason Hawkins said following the latter triumph, which was his team’s first win at Blevins Memorial Stadium in 10 years. “We’ve got to go to Clarksville next ... Then we’ve got North Harrison, a good football team, at home in two weeks. It doesn’t get any easier. We’ve just got to keep playing hard and try to get better every week.”
No team from Clark or Floyd counties is off to a better start than the Pirates, who took a giant step toward a Mid-Southern Conference title with their first two victories over league foes.
“It’s a great feeling. Charlestown hasn’t went 2-0 in a long time,” quarterback Clay McClelland said following the victory over Brownstown.
It’s been 10 years, in fact, since the Pirates started off the season with back-to-back victories. That year Charlestown won its first 12 before losing 57-49 to Gibson Southern in a regional game.
Two years ago the Pirates lost their first two games by a combined score of 82-13 and last year they were outpointed 88-34.
The tables have turned this year, though, as Charlestown has outscored its first two foes 74-26. A big difference, obviously, has been the Pirates’ defense.
“We played great defensively,” Hawkins said after his team held the Braves to only 265 yards of offense (all rushing) and their second-lowest point total in 23 games. “They bailed us out a couple times.”
PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Clay McClelland, Charlestown
The junior quarterback completed 9 of 18 passes for 154 yards and three touchdowns with one interception in the Pirates’ 30-13 win at Brownstown Central. On the ground, he ran 17 times for 127 yards and another score.
GAME BALLS
Charles Berkley (Silver Creek): The senior running back ran 20 times for 131 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the Dragons’ 28-12 victory over visiting Salem last Friday.
Morgan Capps (Clarksville): The senior wide receiver had nine receptions for 89 yards and two touchdowns in the Generals’ 36-26 loss at West Washington. On the other side of the ball, the defensive back had seven total tackles.
Caleb Cummings (Clarksville): The senior quarterback completed 19 of 28 passes for 187 yards and three touchdowns in the Generals’ loss at West Wash.
Ethan French (Charlestown): The junior tight end had two catches, both for touchdowns, in the Pirates’ big win at Brownstown. He also was a big factor in the field-position battle with five punts for 188 yards — an average of 37.6 yards per kick.
Alex Harden (Charlestown): The senior linebacker tallied 13 tackles in the Pirates’ win.
Robert Lamar (Clarksville): The senior standout ran the ball 29 times for 221 yards and a touchdown in the Generals’ loss at West Washington.
Sean McAfee (Charlestown): The junior linebacker tallied a team-high 17 tackles in the Pirates’ win at Brownstown. He also recovered a Braves’ fumble.
Zion Mansfield (Jeffersonville): The senior running back ran for two touchdowns and also had a 50-yard jaunt during the Red Devils’ 31-28 season-opening loss at Seymour.
Zander Morris (Charlestown): The senior wideout had four catches for 84 yards in the win at Brownstown. He also ran for one two-point conversion and caught a pass for another.
Malachi Rios (Charlestown): The senior defensive lineman was a force up front for the Pirates in their big victory at Brownstown. He tallied nine total tackles, including four for losses (one sack), while also causing a fumble.
Max Scowden (Clarksville): The junior fullback caught one pass for a 5-yard touchdown in the Generals’ loss at West Wash. On the other side of the ball the linebacker had a team-high-tying eight tackles, including one for loss.
WEEK 3 LOOK-AHEAD
Floyd Central (0-2) at Silver Creek (1-1), 7 p.m. Friday: The Highlanders, who have been outscored 87-14 in their first two games, look for their first victory when they visit the Dragons, who beat them 26-0 last year.
Charlestown (2-0) at Clarksville (1-1), 7 p.m. Friday: The Pirates try for their 16th straight win over the Generals.
Bedford NL (0-2, 0-0) at Jeffersonville (0-1, 0-1), 7 p.m. Friday: The Red Devils look to bounce back from their season-opening loss at Seymour when they host the winless Stars, who beat them by 35 points last year.
New Albany (0-2, 0-0) at Jennings County (1-1, 0-0), 7 p.m. Friday: The Bulldogs try for their first victory of the season when they visit the Panthers, who they’ve beaten six straight times.
Lloyd Memorial (Ky.) (1-1) at Providence (1-0), 7:30 p.m. Friday: The Pioneers look to avenge last year’s 31-21 loss to the Juggernauts when they host them at Murphy Stadium.
Waldron at Rock Creek, 7 p.m. Saturday: The Lions begin their foray into eight-man football.