HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Pirates' perfect season comes to an end

CHARLESTOWN — The end of Charlestown’s season can be boiled down to a disastrous 3-minute span to start the third quarter Friday night.
In those three minutes, the Pirates gave up 14 quick points, fell behind by 15 and eventually lost 35-25 to visiting Heritage Hills in a Class 3A Sectional 32 semifinal.
“Those three minutes of the game was the game,” Charlestown coach Jason Hawkins said.
With the win the Patriots (7-4) advance to the sectional championship against rival Southridge while the Pirates’ season comes to an end at 10-1.
Charlestown only trailed 7-6 at the half before Heritage Hill’s Braydon Durham took the second-half kickoff 65 yards for the score.
It then got worse for the Pirates, who fumbled the ensuing kickoff.
A few plays later, Skyler Staples scored on a 6-yard run with 9:01 left in the third quarter to make it 21-6.
Charlestown battled back after that, but it wasn’t enough.
On the Pirates’ ensuing possession, quarterback Clay McClelland hit Zander Morris on a short pass. The senior wideout did the rest, zipping down the left sideline for a 63-yard TD.
A few minutes later, the Patriots came up with another big play as Staples exploded up the middle for a 45-yard scoring run.
Trailing 28-12, the Pirates scored two touchdowns — on a pair of short runs by McClelland — to pull within three (28-25).
Charlestown, however, couldn’t keep Heritage Hills from running down the field. Goldsberry's 3-yard TD run with 3:26 to play clinched it for the Patriots.
“We didn’t quit,” Hawkins said. “We played hard. We kept battling. We could’ve quit.”
McClelland, who at one stretch connected on 10 of 11 passes in the second half, finished 17 of 27 for 217 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for 48 yards and two more scores.
“Clay played well,” Hawkins said. “He got hot for a minute.”
On the night, Morris caught eight passes for 130 yards.
Back in the first quarter, Heritage Hills struck first.
On their first possession, the Patriots took early control of the game by going 55 yards in 15 plays, including 14 runs.
Heritage Hills quarterback Jett Goldsberry finished the drive with a 1-yard sneak to put the Patriots on top 7-0.
In the second quarter, Charlestown took advantage of a turnover.
After Cole Tincher intercepted a Goldsberry pass at the Heritage Hills 30-yard line, the Pirates scored three plays later on an 8-yard pass from McClelland to Morris.
The Pirates tried a little misdirection on the two-point conversion run, however it failed.
Heritage Hills led 7-6 at the break before the back-and-forth second half.
Afterward, Hawkins took a quick look back at the season.
“We won the (Mid-Southern) Conference. It’s the first time we’ve done that in 10 years, so that’s a big deal to me and the kids,” he said.
CLASS 3A SECTIONAL 32
Friday’s semifinal at Dutch Reis Field
HERITAGE HILLS 35, CHARLESTOWN 25
Heritage Hills 7 0 2 1 7 — 35
Charlestown 0 6 6 13 — 25
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
HH — Jett Goldsberry 1 run (Seth Deom kick), 2:48.
Second quarter
C — Zander Morris 8 pass from Clay McClelland (run failed), 4:11.
Third quarter
HH — Braydon Durham 65 kickoff return (Deom kick), 11:49.
HH — Skyler Staples 6 run (Deom kick), 9:01.
C — Morris 63 pass from McClelland (run failed), 7:36.
HH — Staples 45 run (Deom kick), 3:28.
Fourth quarter
C — McClelland 2 run (pass failed), 11:57.
C — McClelland 5 run (Simeon Porcius kick), 8:12.
HH — Goldsberry 3 run (Deom kick), 3:26.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing
Heritage Hills (23-209): Jett Goldsberry 12-51, Skyler Staples 24-117.
Charlestown (21-52): Clay McClelland 15-48, Chris Graham 4-4.
Passing
Heritage Hills (3-7-1-47): Goldsberry 3-7-1-47.
Charlestown (17-27-1-217): McClelland 17-27-1-217.
Receiving
Heritage Hills: Hunter Meredith 1-42.
Charlestown: Zander Morris 8-138.