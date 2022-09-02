HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Pirates pull away for 43-21 triumph

CLARKSVILLE — There were a lot of things that Charlestown coach Jason Hawkins was upset about after his team’s game against Clarksville on Friday night.
One thing he wasn’t unhappy about, though, was the final score.
Hawkins’ Pirates pulled away in the second half for a 43-21 triumph at Guy Newcom Field. It was Charlestown’s 17th straight win against the Generals, but it wasn’t one that was especially pleasing to the Pirates’ sideline boss.
“We turned the ball over and didn’t tackle well,” Hawkins said. “Clarksville played good. Robert Lamar’s good. I don’t want to say he’s better than the kid we’re going to play next week, but he’s pretty good. They’re bigger up front, they ran the ball well and they put us in some binds, but we turned the ball over and we hurt ourselves.”
Charlestown led 23-14 after a back-and-forth first half and 23-21 early in the third quarter before outscoring Clarksville 20-0 over the final 18 minutes, 19 seconds to stay unbeaten on the young season.
Junior quarterback Clay McClelland led the way for the Pirates. The southpaw completed 11 of 18 passes for 171 yards and two touchdowns, but was also picked off twice. He also ran 15 times for 110 yards and another score.
Junior running back Terrance Bonner added a pair of TDs for Charlestown (3-0), which will host fellow unbeaten North Harrison (3-0) in a big Mid-Southern Conference showdown next Friday night.
Meanwhile Lamar, Clarksville's star running back, ran 32 times for 238 yards and a trio of touchdowns.
The matchup between former MSC foes had a forgettable start for the Pirates, who turned the ball over on their first two possessions.
The Generals drove to the Charlestown 3 after the first one, but failed to complete a fourth-down pass. Clarksville made the most of an even-better second chance after Jayedyn Johnson picked off McClelland at the Pirates’ 17. After a 12-yard run by Lamar, followed by a penalty on Charlestown, Lamar ran it in from 3 yards out to give the Generals the early lead.
After a short Clarksville kickoff, the Pirates quickly responded in the form of a 40-yard touchdown run by Bonner. McClelland’s conversion run put Charlestown on top 8-7.
On the fifth play of the Generals’ ensuing possession, Lamar found daylight in the defense and sprinted 51 yards for his second score. Eric Ramirez’s kick made it 14-8 Clarksville with 33 seconds to play in the period.
“There was a small little hole and I just broke through and there was no linebacker there, so after that there was just nobody that was able to catch up to me,” Lamar said.
Once again, the Pirates had a quick response. After starting from the Clarksville 43, Charlestown needed only four plays to reach the end zone again. This time McClelland connected with Zander Morris for a 23-yard touchdown. Logan Harvey’s conversion run made it 16-14.
The two teams then traded possessions before a 22-yard pass from McClelland to Ethan French and an 18-yard run by McClelland help set up Bonner’s 8-yard TD with 2:41 left in the half. Simeon Portius’ kick made it 23-14.
The Generals, though, had a chance to cut into Charlestown’s lead just before halftime. They drove inside the Pirates’ 5 before quarterback Caleb Cummings was stopped short on fourth-and-1 from the 4 with 27 seconds remaining.
The two teams traded possessions to start the second half before Lamar broke free for a 73-yard touchdown run. The PAT made it 23-21.
After that, though, it was pretty much all Pirates.
McClelland threw a 20-yard touchdown to Cole Tincher to cap off an eight-play, 82-yard drive on Charlestown’s ensuing possession.
McClelland ran for a 4-yard score on the Pirates’ subsequent drive to make it 37-21 late in the third.
McClelland escapes a would-be tackle and runs for a TD, then conversion. @Raise_the_Flags lead 37-21 late in 3rd. @CHS__Pirates pic.twitter.com/CxcUgNfobJ— News&Tribune Sports (@newstribscores) September 3, 2022
Chris Graham’s 27-yard touchdown run with 2:39 to play iced the victory for Charlestown.
It was the second straight loss for the Generals (1-2), who ran out of gas late.
“Our guys competed hard all night. We’ve got a lot of guys going both ways and we’re still dealing with heat issues,” said Clarksville coach Justin Boser, whose team was stopped three times on fourth down inside the Pirates’ 5. “I believe Charlestown’s the best team in Southern Indiana right now, it doesn’t matter what class, and we were able to push them to the brink tonight.”
The Generals visit Providence next Friday night in the annual Town Championship.
.
CHARLESTOWN 43, CLARKSVILLE 21
Charlestown 8 15 14 6 — 43
Clarksville 14 0 7 0 — 21
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
CL — Robert Lamar 3-yard run (Eric Ramirez kick), 4:18.
CH — Terrance Bonner 40-yard run (Clay McClelland run), 3:07.
CL — Lamar 51-yard run (Ramirez kick), 0:33.
Second quarter
CH — Zander Morris 23-yard pass from McClelland (Harvey run), 11:31.
CH — Bonner 8-yard run (Simeon Portius kick), 2:41.
Third quarter
CL — Lamar 73-yard run (Ramirez kick), 8:54.
CH — Cole Tincher 20-yard pass from McClelland (kick blocked), 6:19.
CH — McClelland 4-yard run (McClelland run), 2:36.
Fourth quarter
CH — Chris Graham 27-yard run (kick failed), 2:39.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing
Charlestown: Clay McClelland 15-110, Terrance Bonner 6-62, Logan Harvey 12-51, Chris Graham 11-45.
Clarksville: Robert Lamar 32-238, Caleb Cummings 3-(-17).
Passing
Charlestown: McClelland 11-18-2-171.
Clarksville: Cummings 14-23-0-135.
Receiving
Charlestown: Zander Morris 5-62, Ethan French 3-63, Cole Tincher 1-20, Jake Ottersbach 2-26.
Clarksville: Morgan Capps 8-111, Lamar 2-11, Ke'vonne Murrell 2-11, John Dickerson 1-5, Jayedyn Johnson 1-(-3).