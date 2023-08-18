HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Pirates rally past Dragons

SELLERSBURG — Clay McClelland and Charlestown spoiled Silver Creek’s debut in brand new Hunter Station Pizza Stadium.
The Pirates senior quarterback took over in the second half and led Charlestown to a 28-13 season-opening win over the rival Dragons in the annual “Battle of 403” Mid-Southern Conference clash Friday night.
With a standing-room only crowd watching, McClelland scored on runs of 1 and 5 yards and also tallied two two-point conversions as the Pirates rallied from a 13-7 third-quarter deficit for their second straight win in the series and their 17th straight regular-season victory.
“It’s a great feeling to beat Silver Creek on their home field, especially since this is the first game on their new turf,” the Charlestown QB said. “It’s something we’ll remember for ever. It’s something I’ll remember forever in my career.”
The Pirates took the early lead on transfer Tyree Stoner’s 16-yard touchdown run in the first quarter that capped a 12-play, 74-yard drive. On his scoring run, the newcomer from Louisville’s DuPont Manual started left before reversing field to the right. He then eluded two would-be tacklers on his way to the end zone. McClelland then went over the left side on the conversion run to put Charlestown up 8-0.
Silver Creek answered with a touchdown of its own in the second quarter. Jamari Powell’s 7-yard scoring run over left guard with 2 minutes, 5 seconds left in the first half capped off an eight-play, 52-yard drive. Boaz Ndaruhutse extra-point kick made it 8-7 at halftime.
The Dragons picked up where they left off in the third quarter. They held the football for over six minutes on a 13-play, 64-yard drive that Powell concluded with a 2-yard TD dive with 5:51 to play in the period.
That’s when McClelland started to take over. He carried the ball six times for 66 yards — the last time for a 5-yard TD — to put the Pirates up 14-13.
“When it was time for him to step up he’s a great runner,” Charlestown coach Jason Hawkins said. “I thought the offense played well, but I’m super-proud of the way the defense stepped up. Defensively, I thought we played really good.”
McClelland added a 1-yard TD run with 7:03 left in the fourth quarter to cap off an 11-play, 60-yard drive.
“We didn’t tackle well, not to take anything away from Clay (because) he is a great player,” Silver Creek coach Dave Papenhaus said. “I’ll be glad to watch him graduate.
“We played well. We had a lot of new guys in new positions. We had it near, just couldn’t land it.”
Terrence Bonner added a 24-yard touchdown run late in the game to salt away the win.
For the game, McClelland ran 23 times for 150 yards, including 93 in the second half.
“I just count on my guys to do their assignments and I’m just there to do the carries, ” he said. “There are a lot of things on offense that we thought were going to be different. I didn’t plan on running the ball as much as I did. But when you change up something (you) keep doing it until it don’t work.”
.
CHARLESTOWN 28, SILVER CREEK 13
Charlestown 8 0 6 14 — 28
Silver Creek 0 7 6 0 — 13
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
C — Tyree Stoner 16-yard run (Clay McClelland run).
Second quarter
SC — Jamari Powell 7 run (Boaz Ndaruhutse kick).
Third quarter
SC — Powell 2 run (pass failed).
C — McClelland 5 run (run failed).
Fourth quarter
C — McClelland 1 run (run failed).
C — Terrence Bonner 24 run (McClelland run).
.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing
Charlestown: Clay McClelland 24-153, Terrence Bonner 8-50, Tyree Stoner 9-9, Boomer Hester 1-3.
Silver Creek: Jamari Powell 12-57, Kedon Ward 12-31, Sam Conn 4-5, Bryce Henderson 1-2, Darius Gray 1-2.
Passing
Charlestown: McClelland 9-14-1-74.
Silver Creek: Ward 7-9-0-75.
Receiving
Charlestown: Jaydon Berkley 3-33, Tre Martin 2-24, Ethan French 2-14, Stoner 2-3.
Silver Creek: Gray 4-52, Henderson 3-23.