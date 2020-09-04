HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Pirates rally to top Generals

CLARKSVILLE — Clarksville started fast and made some big plays down the stretch, but it wasn’t enough Friday night.
Charlestown scored 36 unanswered points on the way to a 36-25 triumph over the host Generals in a Mid-Southern Conference matchup at Newcom Field.
Clarksville (2-1, 2-1), trying for its first 3-0 start in 14 years, was rolling on the first play from scrimmage as quarterback Keyshawn Minor connected with senior wide receiver Dae’von Fuqua for a 34-yard pass to the Charlestown 31. Minor then hit sophomore running back Robert Lamar for an 8-yard pass and the Generals were at the Pirates’ 21.
Lamar’s 8-yard run put the Generals in the red zone, then Minor followed that with a 10-yard run despite a low snap — something that proved to be a problem for Clarksville later.
Two plays later Fuqua scored from six yards out and the Generals led 6-0 at the 10:10 mark of the first quarter.
On Clarksville’s second possession, the Generals needed just five plays to score as Minor hit junior wide receiver Dakota Capps with a 29-yard touchdown pass. Jake Cummings added the point-after kick and the Generals led 13-0 with 6:04 left in the opening quarter.
The Pirates (1-2, 1-2) were down, but not out.
Junior running back Deven Lukes (15 yards) and senior running back Deke Brown (13 yards) each had big carries for Charlestown, which put together a nice drive as the first quarter wound down.
The Pirates made it to the 1-yard line, but two straight flags negated a Charlestown score and the possession was lost on downs at the 10-yard line.
Clarksville looked to take advantage of the defensive stand, making it to midfield as time ran out in the first quarter.
The second quarter started with a near disaster for the Generals. A bad snap on third down led to a sack of Minor, an intentional grounding penalty and Minor being dinged up on the play. Charlestown was unable to take advantage of the opportunity and the Generals still led at the midway point of the quarter.
“Negative plays hurt us, we weren’t able to overcome them,” Clarksville coach Justin Boser said. “We didn’t handle adversity very well.”
Charlestown used two big plays later in the second quarter to take the lead at the break. From their own 17, the Pirates got a 12-yard run by Brown and an 18-yard quarterback keeper by freshman Clay McClelland. From midfield, McClelland hit sophomore wide receiver Jake Ottersbach for a 53-yard touchdown pass. Jaron Almeciga added the kick and it was 13-7 with 5:44 left in the half.
Clarksville looked to answer with a drive that started at midfield. Eight plays later, it was fourth down in the red zone, but a low snap led to a bad pass by Minor that was intercepted by senior defensive back Kyle Craig at the 10-yard line. Craig rambled 90 yards with 6-foot-8, 320-junior Kiyaunta Goodwin — in his first start — leading the way. The Pirates led 14-13 with 1:21 left. That was the score at the break.
“We stayed the course,” Charlestown coach Jason Hawkins said. “I was happy to see our kids fight back.”
Charlestown took the opening possession of the second half at its own 41 and drove right down the field. A 12-yard run by Brown put the Pirates in the red zone. The next three plays were all carries by freshman running back Terrance Bonner. The last of those was a 4-yard touchdown run. A two-point conversion run by McClelland made it 22-13 with 7:57 left in the third quarter.
While Clarksville continued to struggle on offense, Charlestown just kept grinding out yardage. With 2:02 left in the third quarter, Bonner scored on a 25-yard run and it was 29-13 going into the fourth.
On the first play of the final frame, Lukes scored on a 9-yard run to make it 36-13. It looked like the Pirates were in control, but the Generals weren’t finished.
Clarksville answered when Lamar rambled for a 63-yard touchdown at the 11:09 mark to make it 36-19. Three minutes later, a tipped pass led to an interception by Generals senior Sam Stewart, who returned it to the Charlestown 40. Clarksville was able to take advantage. A 15-yard pass from Minor to Fuqua set up a 1-yard touchdown run by Minor. That made the final margin.
The strong finish by the Generals was offset by some injuries the limited roster will have to overcome.
“We’ve got to reset, we’ve got a rivalry game coming up,” said Boser, referring to next Friday’s matchup at Providence.
Next up, Charlestown hosts conference foe North Harrison.
“Every game is going to be a dogfight for us this year,” said Hawkins, who prior to the game was presented with a Clarksville helmet as part of a ceremony to honor his father, long-time Generals head coach Dennis Hawkins, who passed away last month.