HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Pirates roll over Dragons

CHARLESTOWN – Clay McClelland led an efficient and multi-faceted offense while 5-foot-7 defensive back Jaydon Berkley made huge defensive plays as Charlestown rolled over Silver Creek on Friday night.
McClelland, a junior quarterback, threw for three touchdowns and ran for two more scores to lead the Pirates to a 44-13 triumph in the "Battle of 403."
“It’s a big win, it’s always a big win when you play a rival,” Charlestown coach Jason Hawkins said. “We’re going to celebrate tonight, but we’ve got to get up tomorrow and get ready for next week. We’ve got to get ready for Reed May and Brownstown.”
Both teams entered the season, as well as the Mid-Southern Conference clash, with high hopes.
Behind senior quarterback Kaden Oliver, the Dragons showed some promise at times, but Charlestown was the superior team on both sides of the ball.
With McClelland leading the way, the Pirates' offense ran — and passed — on all cylinders in the first quarter.
“I thought we ran the ball a lot better than what I thought we would. I wasn’t sure that we could run the ball like that, it was good to see. Our offensive line played great,” Hawkins said.
Charlestown took the opening possession and marched right downfieldwith a seven-play scoring drive that covered 60 yards.
Facing third-and-6 at their own 44, the Pirates picked up a first down with a 14-yard pass from McClelland to senior wide receiver Zander Morris. Four plays later McClelland hit Morris with a 28-yard touchdown pass – one Morris bobbled before pulling it in. McClelland’s two-point conversion run made it 8-0 at the 9:34 mark.
After Silver Creek’s opening drive stalled, a botched punt attempt gave the Pirates possession at the Dragons' 38. McClelland hit junior tight end Ethan French with a 16-yard pass to the Creek 22 and the Pirates were rolling.
But three straight yardage losses later it was fourth-and-14 at the 26 and it looked as if the Pirates would squander the great field position. That’s when McClelland hit Morris with a 25-yard pass. McClelland scored on a 1-yard run on the next play. Junior running back Logan Harvey added a two-point conversion run and it was 16-0 with 6:37 left in the first quarter.
Silver Creek answered with the scrambling of Oliver. His 21-yard run, followed by a personal foul on the Pirates, put it on the Charlestown 21.
From the 10-yard line, the Dragons went to their “heavy" package and turned to junior lineman Sam Garing, who punched it in from 1 yard out to make it 16-6 with 3:32 remaining in the first.
The Pirates scored on every possession in the first quarter.
Their third touchdown drive started at midfield. A 12-yard run by Harvey, followed by a 16-yard pass from McClelland to Morris, put Charlestown in the red zone. Three plays later, senior running back Chris Graham scored from 1 yard out. McClelland’s two-point conversion run made it 24-6 at the end of the first quarter.
In the second quarter, Charlestown offset a fumble while driving with two interceptions by Berkley. The second pick came in the end zone to stall a Silver Creek drive late in the quarter.
Charlestown, meanwhile, was able to add on to its lead.
Following Berkley’s first interception at midfield, the Pirates cashed in. From the Silver Creek 11-yard line, McClelland danced his way into the end zone and it was 30-6 at the break.
Silver Creek opened the second half with great field position after a Wyatt Hoffman return to the Charlestown 39. But a fumble, recovered by Berkley, squelched yet another Dragons' drive.
“Nobody knows him yet but he’s a player,” Hawkins said of the sophomore.
The Pirates were again able to cash in on a Silver Creek turnover in the third quarter. An 11-play drive was capped with a 7-yard touchdown pass from McClelland to Morris that made it 36-6.
McClelland’s 20-yard touchdown pass to French just one minute into the fourth quarter, followed by McClelland’s two-point conversion run, made it 44-6 and it was a running clock for the rest of the game.
McClelland completed 13 of 20 passes for 200 yards and three touchdowns while also running for two touchdowns. Many of his opportunities came from having running backs, receivers and a stout offensive line making plays all around him.
“It was a great feeling,” McClelland said of having multiple options on offense. “I think our offense is one of the best in Indiana. I’ve got talent all the way around and I’m just humble and thankful for that talent.”
Senior running back Cooper Murley added a 32-yard touchdown run for Silver Creek as time ran out and senior kicker Carley Troutman added the extra point to make the final margin.
Next up for Charlestown is another big MSC game as the Pirates travel to Brownstown Central next Friday. Also that night Silver Creek hosts Salem.