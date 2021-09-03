CHARLESTOWN — Sophomore quarterback Clay McClelland led a potent Charlestown offense as the Pirates rolled past visiting Clarksville 60-14 in a matchup of former Mid-Southern Conference foes Friday night.
Over three quarters, McClelland rushed for 126 yards and three touchdowns on eight carries and was 6 of 10 passing for 111 yards and one TD. In all, he accounted for 237 total yards and four scores as the Pirates (1-2) picked up their first win of the season.
“We played two good opponents the first two games, but it’s always good to get a first win,” said Charlestown coach Jason Hawkins, who team lost its first two games (to Silver Creek and Brownstown Central) by a combined score of 88-34.
The Pirates finished with 428 yards rushing and 122 passing — 550 yards of total offense. The combination of rushing and passing made Charlestown hard to stop.
“It opens up the game for you. If you can pass, you can run. If you can run, you can pass. It opens up what you can do for play-calling,” Hawkins said.
Charlestown scored on its first four possessions, but big plays kept the Generals (1-2) in the hunt at halftime. After that, though, Clarksville was overpowered by the larger school.
The Pirates took the opening kickoff and began running the football. Jaron Almeciga had carries of 8, 14, 8 and 9 yards on a six-play drive that was capped with a 12-yard touchdown run by McClelland.
The Pirates went to the air on their next possession. McClelland connected with Jake Helton on a 21-yard pass play that gave Charlestown the ball at the Generals’ 2. Terrence Bonner punched it in two plays later and the Pirates led 14-0 less than 10 minutes into the game.
The opening quarter ended with a pair of big plays. On third-and-6 at the Clarksville 42, Generals quarterback Caleb Cummings connected with Dakota Capps for a 58-yard TD pass at the 1-minute, 3-second mark. That turned out to be plenty of time for the Pirates.
Charlestown answered with a 29-yard scoring pass from McClelland to Zander Morris, making it 20-7, with just seconds remaining in the first quarter.
The Generals got the second quarter started with a long drive that yielded no points. From the Clarksville 19, a 13-play drive ended with a fumble recovered by Chase Benner at the Charlestown 22.
It took just one play for the Pirates to make the turnover pay off. McClelland rambled 78 yards to score with senior tackle Kiyaunta Goodwin — all 6-8, 320 pounds of him — running alongside to insure his quarterback made the trip untouched.
“Kiyaunta is probably the second- or third-fastest kid on the team. That was a great play,” Hawkins said.
Down 27-7 midway through the second quarter, Clarksville was reeling until another big play put the Generals right back in it. On their ensuing possession, junior running back Robert Lamar rumbled 80 yards for a touchdown to make it 27-14. That was the score at the break.
Clarksville took the first possession of the second half and went for it on fourth-and-short near midfield, but came up short.
The Pirates made them pay. A 25-yard run by McClelland and a 14-yard run by Logan Harvey set up Harvey’s 3-yard TD run. A two-point conversion run by Morris made it 35-7 with 10:22 left in the third quarter.
With Clarksville’s offense continuing to struggle, Charlestown looked to put it away midway through the quarter.
From midfield, McClelland hit Jake Ottersbach with a screen pass, Ottersbach, a track standout, did the rest with a 29-yard scamper down the sideline to the Clarksville 19. Three plays later McClelland scored on a 10-yard run to make it 42-14.
With the game in hand, McClelland was replaced by Benner late in the third quarter. Benner led the Pirates on a drive that looked like it might stall early in the fourth before Harvey had a 43-yard run on third down to the Clarksville 1. Harvey scored on the next play to make it 48-14. Harvey, Almeciga and Bonner were examples of the Pirates’ depth at running back.
In the final minutes, 5-2 freshman quarterback Jayden Berkley added a pair of touchdown runs (of 11 and 35 yards) to account for the final margin.
Next Friday, Charlestown (1-2) returns to MSC action at North Harrison while Clarksville (1-2) hosts rival Providence.
