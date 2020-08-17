CHARLESTOWN — Faces change, but expectations remain the same at Charlestown.
“Our goals stay the same. We want to try to win every game and play to win a sectional or Mid-Southern Conference championship,” Pirates coach Jason Hawkins said.
That may be hard to believe considering Charlestown lost its all-time leading rusher, Marion Lukes, to Central Michigan University, and several other key starters off a team that went 8-3 last season, which concluded with a 49-18 loss at Lawrenceburg in the Class 3A Sectional 31 semifinals.
However, the cupboard isn’t bare for Hawkins. In fact, it got a lot bigger last week with the arrival of a big-time Division I recruit.
“We’re young, but I think we could end up being pretty good,” he said. “We’re going to put some young kids out there, but I think at the end of the day the young kids can play.”
First and foremost the Pirates will have to replace Lukes, who ran for 5,440 yards (including 1,767 last year) and 64 touchdowns (23 in 2019) in his three-year career.
How will Charlestown make up for the loss of Lukes? By plugging in another one, of course.
Deven Lukes, Marion’s younger brother, will be one of the team’s primary ball-carriers this season. Last season the 5-foot-10, 175-pound junior only ran the ball 11 times (156 less than his brother), gaining 22 yards.
He’ll team up with 5-8, 195-pound senior Deke Brown in the backfield. Brown, a defensive standout, gained 52 yards on 12 carries last year.
“We’re going to try to be more balanced with who gets the ball, but we do believe Deven and Deke are very good, capable runners,” Hawkins said. “They both, I think, are going to be pretty good.”
Handing them the ball will be another new face, 6-4 junior quarterback Chase Benner. Last season Benner completed 6 of 14 passes for 183 yards and a touchdown while backing up Andrew Snider.
“We’re going to try to throw the ball a little more than we have in the past,” said Hawkins, whose team attempted only 106 passes last season. “We’ve got some speed. I’m not saying our offense is going to be great, but at the end of the day we’ve got some stuff we can do.”
Hawkins believes Benner’s top targets will be senior Matthew Henning, a first-year player; juniors Jaren Almeciga and Preston Sweeney and 6-2 sophomore Jake Ottersbach.
“He could be a good deep threat,” Hawkins said of Ottersbach, whose only catch last season was an 81-yard TD reception.
Charlestown returns two starters on the offensive line in seniors Brody Wagers (6-2, 230) and Lucas Gagnon (6-2, 235). Another senior Manuel Ordorica (6-0, 220) was slated to be the Pirates’ third returning starter, but he will miss the season due to an injury, Hawkins said.
Charlestown’s O-line received a huge boost — in more ways than one — last week when Kiyaunta Goodwin started school there. The 6-8, 315-pound junior, who attended high school in Louisville the last two years, is a highly-coveted recruit who already has scholarship offers from Alabama, Georgia, LSU and Ohio State, to name a few. He’ll be an enormous addition after he gets in his IHSAA-mandated 10 practices.
Hawkins will also look for contributions from sophomores Colin Davenport (6-1, 225) and Alex Harden (5-8, 180) and freshman Bryson Love (5-6, 190) up front.
On the flip side, Gagnon returns to lead the defensive line. He had 52 tackles last year.
At the second level, the Pirates graduated standout linebacker Bo Braunecker (100 tackles, 25 TFL in 2019), but return Brown, Wagers and Lukes. Brown had a team-high 111 tackles last season while Wagers was third with 76. Lukes had 38 despite playing in only six games due to injury.
Charlestown’s secondary will start out the season fairly inexperienced after the loss of Marion Lukes, who had three interceptions and was named first-team All-State there; Avery Duncan and Braiden Murphy. Only Almeciga returns in the Pirates’ last line of defense.
Still, Hawkins has high hopes for a group that will include Henning, junior Aden McIntosh and freshmen Clay McClelland and Terrance Bonner.
“I think our secondary is going to end up being pretty good,” the Charlestown coach said.
Something else that should end up being good for the Pirates is their new, and improved, homefield. Although it won’t be ready for the season-opener — what was originally scheduled as a Saturday night game in Charlestown will now be Friday night at Silver Creek — the stadium includes a state-of-the-art turf field in addition to new bleachers, as well as other amenities.
“They’re doing it top-notch, it’s going to be first-class,” Hawkins said. “It’s going to look like a small college. The kids are excited about it and we’re excited about it.”
CHARLESTOWN AT A GLANCE
Coach: Jason Hawkins (95-37 in 13th year at school; 101-50 in 15th overall).
2020 SCHEDULE
Aug. 21 at Silver Creek, 7 p.m.*
Aug. 28 at Brownstown Central, 7 p.m.*
Sept. 4 at Clarksville, 7 p.m.*
Sept. 11 North Harrison, 7 p.m.*
Sept. 18 at Providence, 7 p.m.
Sept. 25 at Scottsburg, 7 p.m.*
Oct. 2 Corydon Central, 7 p.m.*
Oct. 9 at Salem, 7 p.m.*
Oct. 16 Eastern, 7 p.m.*
*—Mid-Southern Conference game
2019 RESULTS
Aug. 23 at Silver Creek, L 13-7
Aug. 30 Brownstown Central, L 21-14
Sept. 6 Clarksville, W 49-14
Sept. 13 at North Harrison, W 20-0
Sept. 20 Providence, W 13-7
Sept. 27 Scottsburg, W 47-7
Oct. 4 at Corydon Central, W 41-0
Oct. 11 Salem, W 20-6
Oct. 18 at Eastern, W 35-6
Oct. 25 Brownstown Central, W 7-6-x
Nov. 1 at Lawrenceburg, L 49-18-x
x — sectional game
LAST 20 YEARS
Coach: Jason Hawkins
2019: 8-3
2018: 7-3
2017: 4-6
2016: 8-2
2015: 8-3
Coach: Darin Ward
2014: 10-3
Coach: Jason Hawkins
2013: 8-4
2012: 12-1
2011: 8-3
2010: 8-4
2009: 7-3
2008: 7-4
2007: 10-1
Coach: Jeff Purichia
2006: 2-8
2005: 1-9
2004: 1-9
Coach: John Mastin
2003: 3-7
2002: 2-8
2001: 6-4
2000: 6-4
PLAYOFF HISTORY
Sectional championships (5): 1989, 1993, 1996, 2012, 2014.
Regional championships: (1): 1989
Semistate championships (0): none.
State championships (0): none.
