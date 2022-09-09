HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Pirates take command of MSC

CHARLESTOWN — Charlestown took a stranglehold on the Mid-Southern Conference race with a 39-13 thumping of visiting North Harrison on Friday night.
Charlestown coach Jason Hawkins said he isn’t sure how good of a team he has — even after a dazzling 4-0 start (including 3-0 in the league).
“I’m not sure, but we have an opportunity,” he said. “We’re going to keep working and getting better. ... We’ve got bigger goals than winning every week. We want to make a run (in the playoffs).”
Charlestown held North Harrison running back Sawyer Wetzel, the third-leading rusher in the state, to just 56 yards — 172 below his average from the first three games.
“I thought the key was shutting down their rusher,” Hawkins said. “Our defense did a great job.”
In the first half, it was the Clay McClelland-to-Jake Ottersbach show for the Pirates. The junior quarterback and senior wide receiver connected on the only two scores of the first two quarters.
In the first quarter McClelland made eye contact with Ottersbach, who broke loose down the left sideline, and McClelland landed a perfect pass in stride. Ottersbach did the rest, racing into the end zone for the 46-yard TD at the 3-minute, 12-second mark of the first quarter to give Charlestown a lead it wouldn’t lose.
“Originally it was a hitch, but the corner(back) came down and bit on it. I just motioned him upfield and we had enough time to get the ball upfield,” McClelland explained.
McClelland ran in the two-point conversion and just like that the Pirates led 8-0.
McClelland and Ottersbach again connected on an incredibly similar play late in the second quarter.
This time, however, the pass came on the right side of the field. And it went for 44 yards.
McClelland, showing his accuracy and touch, hit Ottersbach in stride, giving the Pirates a two-TD lead with 4:06 left in the first half.
“Again, it was a hitch-and-go and (the cornerback) bit and we aired it out,” McClelland said. “Jake’s one of the fastest kids in the state, and I just let him go get it.”
Terrence Bonner added the two-point run and the Pirates led 16-0.
Still, Hawkins wasn’t completely satisfied.
“We moved the ball pretty well, but we shot ourselves in the foot a couple of times,” he said. “The receivers really made some plays.”
The Pirates took command by scoring on their first drive of the second half.
Chris Graham, who finished with 91 yards on the ground, scored on a 12-yard run up the middle. With that Charlestown led 24-0 with a shade over 10 minutes left in the third quarter.
McClelland added another TD pass — this one a 30-yarder to Rhys Duncan — early in the fourth quarter.
McClelland completed 11 of 14 throws for 256 yards and three touchdowns. He also added a 9-yard TD run later in the fourth quarter.
“The passing game was awesome tonight,” McClelland said. “The line did what they were supposed to do. The receivers just made plays.”
The Cougars (3-1, 3-1) scored twice in the fourth quarter — on a 48-yard pass from David Langdon to Kaleb Kellems and a 66-yard run by Owen Whitaker — to account for the final score.
CHARLESTOWN 39, NORTH HARRISON 13
North Harrison 0 0 0 13 — 13
Charlestown 8 8 8 15 — 39
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
C — Jake Ottersbach 46 pass from Clay McClelland (McClelland run), 3:12.
Second quarter
C — Ottersbach 44 pass from McClelland (Terrence Bonner run), 4:06.
Third quarter
C — Chris Graham 12 run (Logan Harvey run), 10:08.
Fourth quarter
C — Rhys Duncan 30 pass from McClelland (Zander Morris run).
NH — Kaleb Kellems 48 pass from David Langdon (run failed), 10:00.
C — McClelland 9 run (Simeon Porcius kick), 7:53.
NH — Owen Whitaker 66 run (Josh Waynescott kick), 2:03.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing
North Harrison (46-241): Owen Whitaker 17-117, Sawyer Wetzel 16-56, David Langdon 5-26.
Charlestown (33-158): Chris Graham 8-91, Logan Harvey 6-49, Clay McClelland 7-17.
Passing
North Harrison (4-6-0-55): Langdon 4-6-0-55.
Charlestown (11-14-0-256): McClelland 11-14-0-256.
Receiving
North Harrison: Kaleb Kellems 4-55.
Charlestown: Ottersbach 3-114, Zander Morris 5-63, Rhys Duncan 1-30, Ethan French 2-31.