HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Pirates take down Braves

BROWNSTOWN — TCB, that’s what Charlestown did Friday night.
The Pirates took care of business with a 30-13 win over host Brownstown Central in a big Mid-Southern Conference matchup.
“I told you guys coming up here that this was a business trip,” Charlestown head coach Jason Hawkins told his team afterward. “Business trip accomplished!”
Junior quarterback Clay McClelland led the way for the Pirates, throwing for three touchdowns and running for another.
The victory ended Charlestown’s nine-game regular-season losing streak to the Braves (1-1, 1-1). The Pirates’ first win at Blevins Memorial Stadium in 10 years also gives them the early-season upper-hand in conference race.
“It was a great feeling. We haven’t beat Brownstown in a long time, especially at their home,” said McClelland, who ran 17 times for 116 yards and completed 9 of 17 passes for 166 yards with one interception. “Overall, the defense played well and offense just executed in the second half like we needed to.”
After a scoreless first quarter, the Charlestown defense forced the Braves to punt deep in their own territory. Sophomore Jaydon Berkley, one of the stars of the Pirates’ season-opening win against Silver Creek, returned a punt to the Brownstown 29.
Six plays later, and aided by one Braves’ penalty, McClelland bulled his way into the end zone from 4 yards out. The conversion failed, but Charlestown still led 6-0.
Clay McClelland runs it in from 4 yards out. Conversion run fails. 6-0 Pirates with 6:50 left in 2nd. @Raise_the_Flags pic.twitter.com/cdDLFZdK7h— News&Tribune Sports (@newstribscores) August 26, 2022
The Pirates started their next possession at their own 17 before a holding penalty sent them back to their 7. Facing third-and-20 from there, McClelland connected with Zander Morris for a 25-yard gain. After a short run by Logan Harvey, McClelland and Morris hooked up again, this time for a 30-yard gain.
On the very next play, McClelland found Jake Ottersbach on a crossing route and the senior wide receiver did the rest. Ottersbach ran into the end zone to complete the 35-yard pass-play. McClelland’s two-point conversion pass to Morris made it 14-0.
The score remained that way until near the midpoint of the third quarter when Lane Zike broke free for a 35-yard touchdown run. The PAT kick pulled the Braves within 14-7 with 6:57 to play in the period.
The two teams then traded possessions before Charlestown got the ball back at its own 7 with 30 seconds left in the quarter. Ten plays later the Pirates were in the end zone again.
A 33-yard run by McClelland helped the Pirates get into Brownstown territory.
A short time later, right after a Charlestown timeout, McClelland connected with junior tight end Ethan French for a 16-yard touchdown. Morris’ conversion run made it 22-7 with 8:07 left in the game.
But it wasn’t over yet.
Zike returned the ensuing kickoff for a 65-yard touchdown. The conversion pass failed, but it was still 22-13.
On the second play of the Pirates’ ensuing possession, McClelland ran for a 42-yard gain to put Charlestown in the red zone.
“Clay really came through,” Hawkins said. “When we need a big run, Clay’s going to get you the big run, you’ve just got to figure out how to get him the ball. We did that and he did a helluva job.”
Four plays later, on fourth-and-2 from the Brownstown 11 — and once again after a Pirates’ TO — McClelland found French for another TD. Chris Graham’s conversion run made it 30-13.
McClelland to French for another TD. @Raise_the_Flags lead 30-13 with 5:12 left. @MSConference pic.twitter.com/NDCihYPJgM— News&Tribune Sports (@newstribscores) August 27, 2022
“Sometimes you gotta draw stuff up in the sand to get your kids the ball and make plays for you,” Hawkins said. “I knew Ethan French could make a play for us and we got him the ball.”
“It was just good play-calling by Coach Hawkins. When the time’s right he knows what to do,” McClelland added.
Morris finished with four catches for 84 yards while Logan Harvey finished with 14 carries for 53 yards for the Pirates (2-0, 2-0), who’ll visit Clarksville next Friday night.
“Next week we’re just 0-0,” McClelland said. “We’re going to face Clarksville at their home. They’re pretty good. (Generals running back) Robert Lamar, he’s a really good player. We’re just going to go into Monday and start executing again.”
.
CHARLESTOWN 30, BROWNSTOWN CENTRAL 13
Charlestown 0 14 0 16 — 30
Brownstown 0 0 7 6 — 13
SCORING SUMMARY
Second quarter
C — Clay McClelland 4-yard run (conversion failed), 6:50.
C — Jake Ottersbach 35-yard pass from McClelland (McClelland pass to Zander Morris), 1:20.
Third quarter
BC — Lane Zike (Gregory Hutcheson kick), 6:57.
Fourth quarter
C — Ethan French 16-yard pass from McClelland (Morris run), 8:07.
BC — Zike 65-yard kickoff return (pass failed), 7:56.
C — French 11-yard pass from McClelland (Chris Graham run), 5:12.