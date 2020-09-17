HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Pirates vs. Pioneers highlights Week 5 slate

It may be hard to believe, but we reach the midpoint of the season tonight.
Week 5 features several intriguing matchups involving our area teams. Here is a quick look at all of the games.
Charlestown (2-2) at Providence (0-3), 7 p.m.
The Pirates are coming off an impressive come-from-behind win against North Harrison last Friday night. Charlestown trailed 26-14 late in the second quarter before scoring 29 unanswered points. The Pirates ran for 246 yards, led by junior Deven Lukes, who rushed for 141 yards and two TDs.
“Charlestown has a heck of a run game. They have two really solid backs, and one of the best offensive linemen in the country. They execute their scheme very well; we will have to be perfect in our defensive execution,” first-year Pioneers coach Daniel McDonald said. “Defensively, they’re a tough, gritty team and their guys get to the ball quickly. I’ve been very impressed by their three down-linemen. They do a good job clogging the interior and making teams bounce outside to their overhangs.”
Meanwhile Providence, which was outscored 84-7 in its first two games, is looking to gain some momentum after last Friday’s narrow 20-14 loss to town-rival Clarksville.
“We have had a great week of practice. I was worried about a letdown after the Clarksville game, but our guys have come out and practiced hard every day this week,” McDonald said. “We are looking forward to a great game on Friday. “
“We have to stop the outside running game and need to continue to improve weekly on all aspects of the game,” Charlestown coach Jason Hawkins said.
Clarksville (3-1, 2-1) at Salem (2-2, 2-2), 7 p.m.
The Generals are off to their best start since 2007 and look for their best beginning since 2006 tonight, when they visit the Lions. It won’t be easy, though, Salem has won five straight games — including 40-0 last year — against Clarksville by an average of 46.4 points. The Lions are also coming off an impressive 14-12 home victory over reigning Mid-Southern Conference champion Brownstown Central.
“The game against Salem will be our biggest challenge this season,” Generals coach Justin Boser said. “We will need to stay balanced on offense. In our pass game we are looking for big games from Dae’von Fuqua and Dakota Capps. Defensively, they present multiple challenges for us. They have a strong running game and look to take deep shots in their pass game. We are looking for big games from Austin Hattabaugh and Bryan Ramirez.”
Jeffersonville (1-3, 0-2) at Floyd Central (3-1, 1-0), 7 p.m.
It’s deja vu all over again as the Red Devils and Highlanders meet in the Knobs four weeks after facing off in the season-opener. This one was supposed to be at Jeff, but had to be moved to Weigleb Stadium because the renovation at Blair Field isn’t quite done yet. This one also carries a little bit more weight than the first game because it counts in the Hoosier Hills Conference standings.
“We must get better every snap,” Floyd coach James Bragg said. “Defensively, tackling must be better than it has been in weeks past. Offensively, we must take advantage of our opportunities.”
New Albany (3-1, 1-1) at Columbus East (2-2, 1-0), 7 p.m.
Speaking of the HHC, the Bulldogs are tasked with ending the Olympians’ 91-game winning streak in league games tonight when they visit Stafford Field. New Albany will look to bounce back from its 56-19 loss to the Highlanders last Friday night. The Bulldogs rolled up 312 yards of total offense in that game, but were plagued by five turnovers.
“We’re thankful to have another opportunity to play this week,” New Albany coach Steve Cooley said. “We need to eliminate the turnovers this week to be successful. East is the best team we’ve seen on film so far. It will be a fun challenge, but our kids will be ready. As we say every week, ‘This is our Super Bowl, try and go 1-0, we may not get another game. So let’s have fun and make the most of it.’”
Scottsburg (0-4, 0-4) at Silver Creek (4-0, 3-0), 7 p.m.
The Dragons try to stay perfect as they face the winless Warriors, who may not be a pushover in spite of their record. They only lost by two at Clarksville in their season-opener and played North Harrison and Salem fairly closes in Weeks 2 and 3 before last week’s 36-point setback to Corydon Central.
“Scottsburg is a huge team, with a running back that is a very hard runner. Their quarterback is very capable both throwing and running with the football,” Silver Creek coach Dave Papenhaus said. “I am excited to see how our team handles the size disadvantage. As we get to the midway point of the season everyone is starting to have to deal with nicks and bruises, so I really want to know how we can deal with that type of adversity.”
North Daviess (3-0) at Rock Creek (0-2), 7:30 p.m.
The Lions return to the field after their second unplanned bye in three weeks following last Friday’s last-minute cancellation against Crawford County due to COVID-19. Their reward is a game against the Cougars, who are ranked No. 12 in Class A in both statewide polls and who beat Rock Creek 72-0 last year.
“North Daviess is one of the toughest teams we face this year,” Lions coach Josh Caldwell said. “They are a Top 20 team in 1-A football and a potential sectional opponent. I am excited to see how we compete with a team of their caliber. We will have to make as few mistakes as possible to be able to win the game. I like the way we matchup with them athletically. We are a much, much better team than we were last year when we played. Now I’m just keeping my fingers crossed that COVID doesn’t throw itself into the mix again this week.”