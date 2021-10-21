Week 10 of the season — a.k.a. first-round sectional action — kicks off Friday night with six contests involving our area teams.
Below is a quick look at all of the games involving the locals.
JEFFERSONVILLE (3-5) AT FLOYD CENTRAL (3-6), 7 P.M.
The Red Devils will try to defend their sectional title while the Highlanders will attempt to avenge last year’s surprising sectional semifinal loss to them when the two teams face off in a Class 5A, Sectional 16 first-round game at Ron Weigleb Stadium.
While Jeff is coming off a big win over Jennings County, Floyd looks to bounce back from its 35-16 loss to rival New Albany.
“Defensively, we must contain their running game. Offensively, we must pick up their blitz packages,” said Floyd coach James Bragg, whose team beat Jeff 20-13 back on Sept. 17 at Blair Field.
The Bulldogs await the winner of this game in next week’s semifinals.
MITCHELL (3-5) AT CLARKSVILLE (2-7), 7 P.M.
The Generals look for their first postseason win since 2013, when they host the Bluejackets, who have lost four straight, in a 2A, Sectional 39 first-round clash.
“Mitchell is a physical football team,” Clarksville coach Justin Boser said. “Mitchell is coming off four losses in a row, but to tough teams. They just played Perry (Central), Paoli and Scottsburg. We’ve seen two of those teams so far this year too, so we know how tough those opponents are. They’ve got a really good running back/quarterback and they utilize a lot of different players in the running back position, so we need to aware of that. They’re going to be a big, physical team, which has been a hard thing for us.”
The Bluejackets, meanwhile, will try to stop, or at least slow down, Generals junior Robert Lamar, the state’s leading rusher during the regular season. Lamar has run for 1,789 yards (198.8 per game) and 21 TDs so far for Clarksville.
Boser credits his team’s young, but improving offensive line — which includes freshman Brickshaw Dickerson, sophomores Logan Craig Luke Cain and Izaac Chavez, as well as senior Bryan Ramirez — along with junior tight end John Dickerson and sophomore fullback Max Scowden for a lot of Lamar’s success.
“Those seven guys have done a great job of stepping up and blocking for him. I told them that is as much a team award, as an individual award, because they made that happen,” Boser said. “Robert makes a lot of great plays. If we miss a block, he can make a guy miss and go, but most of the time they’re doing their job for him and they’re making holes for him to run through.”
Tonight the Generals will also pay tribute to their first coach, and namesake of their field, Guy Newcom, who passed away last Saturday at the age of 93. Clarksville players will wear a “Newcom” sticker on the back of their helmets when they battle the Bluejackets.
ROCK CREEK (1-7) AT WEST WASHINGTON (3-4), 7 P.M.
The Lions will try for their first-ever postseason win when they visit the Senators, who beat them 44-0 back on Sept. 24 in Campbellsburg, in a Class A, Sectional 48 first-round matchup.
“It will be another tough one for us,” said Rock Creek coach Josh Caldwell, whose team was very short-handed in last week’s 69-8 loss at Clarksville. “We will be 15 guys strong again. We’ve had a great week of practice having a lot of fun with it this week. We know our guys will go up there and play with heart and character and that’s what we want from them.”
PROVIDENCE (4-5) AT SWITZERLAND COUNTY (2-6), 7 P.M.
The Pioneers have won eight straight first-round sectional games. They’ll look to extend that streak when they visit the Pacers in another 2A, Sectional 39 contest.
Switzerland is led by junior quarterback Matt Davis, who averages 63.9 passing yards and 58.1 rushing yards per game.
“We have to come out and play up to our ability. We cannot start slow and allow Switzerland County to hang around,” Providence coach Daniel McDonald said.
GREENSBURG (3-4) AT CHARLESTOWN (7-2), 7:30 P.M.
The Pirates from Clark County, who have won seven in a row, aim to extend that streak — as well as avenge last year’s 36-0 first-round sectional loss — when they host the Pirates from Decatur County in a 3A, Sectional 31 game.
Greensburg is led by 6-foot-5 junior quarterback Sam West.
“Their record doesn’t show how good they really are,” Charlestown coach Jason Hawkins said of the opposing Pirates. “They have a very nice QB and their defense gets to the ball. They smoked us last year and we hope to give them a better game.”
MARTINSVILLE (5-4) AT SILVER CREEK (5-3), 7:30 P.M.
The Dragons, who have been eliminated by powerful East Central in the first round in each of the last two years, will try for their first postseason win since 2018 when they host the Artesians in a 4A, Sectional 23 clash.
Martinsville is led by junior quarterback Tyler Adkins, who has completed 69.8 percent of his passes for 2,079 yards and 24 touchdowns against 14 interceptions. His top target is senior wide receiver Chase Mabry, who has 78 receptions for 723 yards and 10 TDs.
“Martinsville presents a unique series of challenges for us,” Silver Creek coach Dave Papenhaus said. “Offensively, they are a spread passing team and they distribute the ball evenly across several very good players. Defensively they are a 3-3 stack team that runs to the ball. We have to play well in order to win. We have to get the run game going, and not give up the big play defensively. This is an exciting matchup because of the contrasting styles of each team.”
