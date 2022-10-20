HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Postseason play starts tonight

Week 10 of the season (a.k.a. the first round of sectional play) begins tonight.
Locally, there are four games involving teams from Clark and Floyd counties and all are intriguing matchups.
Below is a closer look at each of the contests featuring local squads.
CLASS 3A SECTIONAL 32: CHARLESTOWN (9-0) AT SALEM (2-7), 7 P.M. TONIGHT
The Pirates begin their quest for their first sectional title since 2014 when they visit the Lions in a showdown of Mid-Southern Conference foes.
Charlestown won 33-6 at Salem only two weeks ago. In that game junior quarterback Clay McClelland ran for 121 yards and four touchdowns, in spite of throwing three interceptions, while Chris Graham also ran for 106.
That night the Pirates’ defense limited the Lions to 135 yards of total offense and held Evan Bowling, Salem’s leading rusher, to 64 yards on 18 carries.
Charlestown shouldn’t forget, though, that the Lions knocked it off 27-20 four years ago in a first-round sectional game after the Pirates beat them by 23 two weeks prior.
CLASS 2A SECTIONAL 39: CLARKSVILLE (4-5) AT EASTERN (1-8), 7 P.M. TONIGHT
The Generals try for their second straight first-round sectional win when they visit the Musketeers.
In spite of its record, Eastern shouldn’t be overlooked.
Since beating Crawford County 54-0 in their second game of the season, the Musketeers have lost seven straight. However four of those (55-46 to Silver Creek, 33-32 to Corydon Central, 47-46 to Salem and 28-20 at Scottsburg) were by nine points or less.
“We feel we are playing our best football headed into the tournament,” said Clarksville coach Justin Boser, whose team is coming off a 58-14 win at Crawford County. “We get some key players back this week, which will help shore up our secondary and open up our pass game. We have told the players all week not to be fooled by Eastern’s record. They have been in a bunch of close games that have not gone their way. We are expecting them to come out and play their best game Friday night. We have to keep running the football to our standard and execute our passing game. On defense we need to stop the run and force them into second- and third-and-long situations.”
Eastern is averaging 28 points per game and has scored over 40 in three contests. Sophomore running back Brayden Jones has run for 1,286 yards (142.9 per game) and 18 touchdowns (including seven against Silver Creek on Sept. 9). Meanwhile sophomore quarterback Cody Banet has completed 56 percent of his passes for 1,178 yards (130.9 per game) and eight touchdowns (against seven interceptions) while also rushing for five TDs.
The Musketeers, of course, will attempt to slow down Clarksville senior standout Robert Lamar, who led the state in rushing (267.4 yards per game) during the regular season for the second straight year.
CLASS 4A SECTIONAL 23: SILVER CREEK (4-5) AT JENNINGS COUNTY (3-6), 7 P.M. TONIGHT
The Dragons aim for their first postseason win since 2018 when they visit the Panthers of the Hoosier Hills Conference.
Jennings, which started 1-6, is coming off back-to-back victories over Floyd Central and Jeffersonville — two teams that beat Creek during the regular season.
Senior Matt Hines ran for 102 yards and a touchdown, while junior Branden Braun rushed for 79 yards and a pair of TDs in the Panthers’ come-from-behind 36-35 victory over visiting Jeff last Friday. Braun also had three receptions for 72 yards to finish with 151 yards of total offense. He tops the team with 629 rushing yards and seven TDs on the ground.
“Jennings County is a very solid football team. They are much-improved from years past, and have won over two teams that beat us this season,” said Creek coach Dave Papenhaus, whose team lost 27-13 to Floyd on Sept. 2 and 28-14 at Jeff on Sept. 23. “We will have to play a complete game in all three phases of the game to come out with a win.”
CLASS A SECTIONAL 48: SPRINGS VALLEY (5-4) AT PROVIDENCE (5-3), 7:30 P.M. TONIGHT
The Pioneers, who are hoping to make a run at their first sectional title since 2017, begin postseason play by hosting the Blackhawks, who went 9-2 and advanced to a sectional final last season.
Springs Valley has a stout rushing attack led by senior Ezra Mills, who has run for 1,142 yards (6.5 per carry and 126.9 per game) and 19 touchdowns so far this season.
Junior quarterback Maverick Land has thrown for 907 yards (100.8 per game) and 10 touchdowns (against five interceptions). Sophomore James Walls is his top target. He has 20 receptions for 320 yards and three TDs.
“Springs Valley is a tough, well-coached opponent,” Providence coach Daniel McDonald said. “They are very similar to us. Our stats are similar, and we run similar offenses. It’s going to be a heck of a game.”