HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Bulldogs looking for bounce back

NEW ALBANY — New Albany had one of the best seasons in program history in 2021.
The Bulldogs, however, suffered some big graduation losses off the team that captured sectional and regional titles before losing to eventual Class 5A champion Cathedral in the semistate. That was a major reason why a young and inexperienced New Albany squad stumbled to a 2-8 record in 2022.
Bulldogs bench boss Steve Cooley is hoping that last year's trials and tribulations will pay dividends in 2023.
“Those kids playing week-in and week-out, regardless, was an invaluable experience,” he said. “They have banked reps of playing on Friday night that you can’t take away from them. So that experience is going to pay off down the road.”
New Albany returns 18 starters from the team that defeated Jennings County and Jeffersonville during the regular season before losing 42-14 to Castle in the sectional semifinals.
“We’ve got a good group of kids that are fun to coach and are well-disciplined,” Cooley said. “They’ve worked really hard in the weight room. Going into last year I think we had two kids that squatted 400 pounds. I think we have nine right now, or 11, as of our last max-out. We’re stronger than we were last year, but we’re older (too). They’re a year older and more experienced, they just need to play some more football.
“We’ve got to keep working on the little things and develop depth. We’ve got a lot of guys that went both ways last year. We’re trying to add more one-way starters this year and have those other guys play a position and a half.”
After losing virtually every key skill-position player from the 2021 team, the Bulldogs predictably struggled on offense last year. They averaged only 14.5 points per game (compared to 33.7 in 2021).
Although it graduated leading rusher Elijah Jennings (1,011 yards), New Albany returns just about every other key offensive performer.
Back to run the show is quarterback Kenny Watson. The junior completed 61 of 108 passes (a 56.5 completion percentage) for 677 yards with seven touchdowns against six interceptions while also rushing for 90 yards and a score last season.
Watson will likely be handing off quite a bit to senior Dakota Johnson, who ran 150 times for 586 yards and two touchdowns in only eight games in 2022. Joining Johnson in the backfield will be Klay Kaiser and Brayden Sprigler.
More good news for Watson is that he returns his top two pass-catchers from last season in senior Chase Loesch and junior Gavin Rand. Loesch, an H-back, had a team-high 20 receptions for 280 yards and four touchdowns despite playing in only six games last year while Rand had 18 catches for 162 yards. Senior wideout Tavontae Johnson, sophomore Andrew Crowdus and dynamic junior Chris Lampkins also figure to be in the skill mix.
“We have made some changes (on offense),” Cooley said. “We’ve got a little bit more speed than we had last year, so we’re doing some things different. … We have tweaked some things and tried to move some kids around, more so than anything to put them more in a position to be successful.”
Up front, the Bulldogs bring back Antwan Whitehead, Isaiah Simon and big Jaiden Hall (6-foot-3, 225 pounds), among others.
Defensively, New Albany’s biggest losses were William “Woo” Spencer on the line along with linebackers Kirstan Williams and Jennings. All three of them will play college football.
The Bulldogs return Christian Sans, Hall, Whitehead and Loesch, among others, on the D-line while Dakota Johnson and Kaiser will fortify the team's second line of defense.
Additionally, New Albany brings back its entire secondary from 2022. That group includes Henry Dixon, Rand, Watson and Lampkins, who is receiving some NCAA Division I interest.
Dixon will also handle the team’s punting and kicking duties once again.
The Bulldogs will open their season next Friday at fellow 5A member Franklin, which went 8-3 last year.
The following Friday, Kentucky’s reigning Class 3A state champion, Christian Academy of Louisville, will visit Buerk Field.
“We’ll find out how good we are, that’s what I’m excited about for the first two weeks. It’ll get us ready for conference play,” Cooley said. “We’re just going to have to stay healthy and fight through it and compete and try to get a little bit better each week. I’m excited where our progress is at right now.”
After that comes the Hoosier Hills Conference portion of the Bulldogs’ schedule, with a non-league game against Bloomington North mixed in there.
“This is the one year that they’re (all) loaded,” Cooley said of the other teams in the HHC. “You’ve got five teams that are right up in there that are all pretty good, then you throw us in the mix with a lot of kids back. We’re all going to be right there fighting to get to the top.”
And the Bulldogs hope to be fighting deep into the fall.
“We want to get better every week. We want to be playing our best football at the end of the season and try to win the sectional, regional, semistate and try to get to Indianapolis (for the state championship), that’s what we’re here for,” Cooley said. “You don’t get to Indianapolis in the summer, you don’t get there in the scrimmage, you don’t get there Game 1. You learn from playing teams like CAL, who had 13 running-clocks last year playing the best in Louisville. ... That’s going to make us better for Game 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7. We have to approach it that way as a team, and as a staff. It’s a distance race. It’s not a sprint, as far as what we’re trying to get done, it’s a marathon.”