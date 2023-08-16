HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Dragons look to bounce back in 2023

SELLERSBURG — Last season was one of bad breaks for Silver Creek.
“Everything that could go wrong did,” fifth-year Dragons head coach Dave Papenhaus said.
Creek, like several local teams, was bitten by the injury bug in 2022. The Dragons, though, may have had the most bites.
“I think we had four ACLs, a broken ankle, two hands and concussions right and left,” Papenhaus said. “(Trainer) Ross (Hofele) said we ended up with 21 who missed significant time over the season.”
Those injuries and sidelined players eventually caught up to the Dragons, who won three of their first five but lost four of their final six in their 5-6 campaign.
“They had a lot to do with it. I’m not making any excuses, but we were young,” Papenhaus said. “We’d have guys in position (to make a tackle), then it would be a 14-year-old freshman just getting run over by an 18-year-old man. You can’t really coach that. The kid did what he was supposed to do, physics just won out a lot last year. That was difficult. It was hard to watch and it was hard for the kids. But I think through the offseason they understand that they’re bigger and stronger now than they were and they have a ton of experience that they banked last year. So hopefully that’s good for us going forward.”
Silver Creek looks to move forward following its first losing season since 2014. Although the Dragons graduated 12, many of whom were starters, they return almost all of their offensive line and bring back several on defense.
Silver Creek returns a starter at quarterback, however, Kedon Ward started at a different school. The 5-foot-11, 165-pound junior transferred in from Louisville Eastern in the offseason. Last year he completed 53 of 117 passes for 661 yards and five touchdowns against nine interceptions for the Eagles across the river.
“He’s done a really good job of getting in the playbook and learning everything,” Papenhaus said of Ward. “He’s done a good job of earning the trust and respect of his teammates to be able to be a leader.”
While Ward will replace Kaden Oliver (1,123 passing yards and 13 touchdowns in 2022) under center, the Dragons will use a tag-team approach to fill the void of last year’s leading rusher, Charles Berkley, who averaged 125.1 yards on the ground over eight games and also ran for 12 TDs.
Juniors Jamari Powell and Sam Conn are in line to get a bulk of the carries. Powell, who ran for 231 yards and a TD last year, is the team’s top-returning rusher.
“They’ll probably be a two-headed beast back there,” Papenhaus said.
Also seeing some handoffs will be sophomore Kelo Lee and freshman Drake Oltman.
“It’s a good problem to have, but there’s only one football and there’s four or five guys that we could hand it to every play and be pretty successful,” Papenhaus said.
Some good news for Ward is that he will have some experienced receivers to throw to, as the Dragons return their top three pass-catchers from 2022.
Junior wideout Darius Gray led the way last season with 35 receptions for 560 yards and four TDs while senior wide receiver Bryce Henderson tallied 20 catches for 304 yards and four TDs. Additionally, senior tight end Tyler Bach had 13 receptions for 166 yards and two TDs.
Others who could see some balls thrown their way are juniors Jaxon Serna and Ben Robertson.
“There’s a lot of guys that we can get the ball to and have positive results,” Papenhaus said. “We’re trying to be creative and keep everybody involved and get the ball in playmakers’ hands. That’s kind of the name of the game, just feed the studs.”
The offensive line should be a strength of the Dragons. They return seniors Lucas Campbell, Sam Garing and Brett Wilson, as well as 6-6, 300-pound junior tackle Walker Hoffman. Sophomore Lucas Ramirez, who saw some time last year, will step into the fifth spot.
“We’re pretty excited about that group up front,” Papenhaus said.
After giving up 35.8 points per game last season, the Dragons should be markedly improved on defense.
Up front Wilson, senior Bobby Stotts and junior Elijah Bandy will anchor the D-line.
Silver Creek should also have some depth at linebacker with Garing, fellow senior Keloni Fugett and juniors Karson Cook, Adrin Montes and Josh Busam on the outside. Senior Colin Hatfield and junior Cullen Garloch return on the inside.
The secondary will be led by Gray, who had a team-high three interceptions last year, as well as Bach, Robertson, Serna and sophomore Ethan Caldwell.
The Dragons graduated Carley Troutman, a girls’ soccer standout who handled place-kicking duties the last couple of seasons. However, they picked up another soccer player in senior Boaz Ndaruhutse.
“He’s really fun to watch,” Papenhaus said. “He gets better every day on kickoff and PAT. It’s funny, he’s a kid that has no idea about football. He doesn’t understand how many points anything is or how the hashes operate, but he can bang it. He’s hit some pretty deep ones in practice and his PAT is pretty impressive to watch.”
Senior Kyle Roberts will handle the punting duties for the Dragons, who hope to be in thick of the Mid-Southern Conference race.
“I think it’s Charlestown’s until somebody beats’em,” Papenhaus said of his team’s opening opponent this Friday night. “But this team is fully capable of challenging for a conference (title). We want to be included in that conversation.”
After that comes the sectional, where defending Class 4A state champion East Central is the early favorite.
“Everything’s going to go through East Central,” Papenhaus said. “I think that they may be on par with the (19)85 (Chicago) Bears. They bring everybody back. … I think East Central would probably win 1 through 5A and they may win 6(A) if they got favorable draws. They are absolutely stacked.”
The Dragons did notch their first postseason victory of the Papenhaus Era last year before falling to the Trojans in the sectional semifinals.
“Picking up the first postseason win last season was big and kind of built momentum,” said Papenhaus, whose team also has some preseason buzz thanks to its brand new stadium. “Hopefully we can get on the opposite side of the bracket of East Central. That time of year, who knows, anything can happen. You only have to beat them once.”
That may be easier said than done, but it fits in with Papenhaus’ goal for the season.
“Win’em all,” he said. “The scoreboard’s not there just for decoration. If they’re keeping score we’re planning to win conference, sectional and every week thereafter, that’s the expectation.
“We’ve got some big hurdles along the way, but this team definitely has a very high ceiling. I don’t know that we’re there yet, but if they keep progressing and getting better day after day and week after week I think we can have a really good product on the field by the end of the season.”