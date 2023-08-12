CLARKSVILLE — New Clarksville coach Zach Hensel understands that some may not have big expectations for the Generals this season. After all, they graduated the program’s all-time leading rusher along with almost every player who recorded an offensive statistic last season.
Hensel, however, has high hopes.
“To me it’s disheartening because we’ve heard, ‘You graduated a very talented class. You graduated a very talented class.’ But that’s people who are not here,” he said. “We have a great senior class. We’re going to be led by a great group of guys that I would go to battle with. And we have young, talented skill-kids coming up as freshmen and sophomores.
“What I’m really happy about right now is we have about 25 to 30 players who are the core of this program. They’re ‘Yes, sir.’ ‘No, sir.’ They have fight. We’re young, but these guys, they don’t show attitude and they do their job.”
The 31-year-old Hensel, an Ohio native and former assistant coach at Franklin Central, Hamilton Southeastern and Milan, got the Clarksville job in April. At his first meeting with the players and parents he talked about the “G15” way. The “G” stands for Generals while the “15” represents the number of games it takes to get to the state championship game in Indiana.
“Overall it’s a mindset, it’s a championship mindset,” he said. “It’s a program-wide thing and it’s how we want our student-athletes to be here.”
It encompasses everything from players sitting in the first two rows in their classrooms to being “a great student-athlete, person and football player who represents our program well in the community,” according to Hensel.
Everyone in the Clarksville community knows that the Generals graduated their No. 1 rusher in Robert Lamar, who ran for 3,035 yards (275.9 per game) and 37 TDs last season, as well as quarterback Caleb Cummings, who threw for 1,441 yards and 15 touchdowns against only two interceptions, and top receiver Morgan Capps (50 catches for 737 yards and four TDs) off a team that went 5-6 — the program’s winningest season in a decade. That’s the bad news.
The good news is that the Generals return almost every lineman who blocked and opened holes for Lamar and protected Cummings. And that, according to Hensel, is what this year’s team will be built around.
“I’ve been coaching for 13 years and I’ve never coached a line with this much experience,” he said. “I’m very excited to see what we can do this year with those guys.”
That experience up front is a big reason why the Generals will run the Power T offense this season.
“The type of scheme that is going to be successful with these guys is getting our hands in the ground and just pounding the ball all game and draining the clock,” Hensel said. “They’re really buying into it.”
The O-line will be led by a trio of seniors — center Marcus Reynolds and guards Luke Cain and Izaac Chavez.
“Marcus is very vocal while Luke is a leader by his play,” Hensel said.
Also up front for the Generals will be junior tackle Jonathan Howlett, sophomore tight end Dalton Keedy and freshman tackle Cris Gonzalez.
Triggering the Generals’ offense will be freshman Christian Lee, who won the starting quarterback job after junior Morgan Glover suffered a knee injury in the preseason. The 6-foot, 148-pounder has been a quick study, according to Hensel.
“We have a young quarterback right now who’s just taking big strides forward each practice,” the coach said. “He’s a ‘Yes sir, ‘No sir’ guy. … But what I’m more impressed with is he’s a freshman right now and he’s acting like a junior.”
Lee will be handing the ball off to a committee of running backs. In the mix will be seniors Max Scowden, Logan Craig, Keshaun Williams and Matt Hutcheson, as well as junior Brody Yates and sophomore Josh Hall.
Hall is the team’s top-returning rusher. He ran only four times for 29 yards in 2022. Meanwhile the 5-9, 235-pound Scowden, who rushed four times for 11 yards last year, is the team’s top-returning pass-catcher (he had one reception for 5 yards).
“I really do love the offense,” Scowden said.
On defense the Generals, who’ll run a 3-4, also will be led by their line. Craig and Cain, the team’s No. 2 and No. 4 tacklers (Craig recorded 57 and Cain 50) last season will lead the way.
“Everybody’s been working together,” Cain said. “(We’re) really coming together as a team.”
Scowden and Yates will head Clarksville’s linebacking corps. Scowden, who finished with 46 tackles in 2022, is entering his fourth year as a starter while the diminutive Yates recorded 49 stops last year.
“He’s small, but he’s feisty,” Hensel said of Yates. “He’s a lot bigger than what his size is.”
In the secondary, the Generals will lean on Hall and the speedy Williams, among others.
The Generals open their season next Friday night at Scottsburg before hosting West Washington in Week 2. After that come rivalry games against Charlestown and Providence. Road contests at Eastern Greene and Perry Central follow before the Generals host Greenwood Christian on Sept. 29. Clarksville will then visit North Harrison in Week 8 before closing out the regular season by hosting Crawford County.
“The schedule is tough,” Hensel said.
The sectional could be even more difficult given the fact that it includes three teams (No. 2 Triton Central, No. 8 Indianapolis Scecina and No. 9 Brownstown Central) ranked in the Top 10 in Class 2A in the Indiana Football Coaches Association’s preseason polls.
In spite of the arduous schedule, and possibly an even tougher postseason, Hensel has his sights set on defying outside expectations.
“My expectation is to get six wins this year,” he said. “I think if we can get six wins this year it’s going to really push us to the next level. We had 25 middle school players out this year, so numbers have increased. We are at 58 now with the youth (program), and they had 30 last year. I think what really pushes us to that next level is we’re going to have to have a winning season.”
