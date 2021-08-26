HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Lions enter this season with high hopes

SELLERSBURG — After a year of progress in head coach Josh Caldwell’s first season in 2019, COVID-19 hit Rock Creek hard in 2020.
Working with a limited roster of around 20 players, the Lions never dressed more than 16 in any given week last fall. The results were less than ideal, as Creek went winless (0-6) for the first time since its second varsity season in 2016.
“COVID never allowed us to have the same team from week-to-week,” said Caldwell, who’s entering his third season as the Lions’ leader.
While the roster constraints often put Rock Creek in difficult spots last year, Caldwell expects no such issues this fall. That’s because Creek enters the 2021 campaign — which starts tonight at Providence — with 34 players, by far the most in program history.
A large portion of the newcomers are freshmen, but Caldwell hopes their familiarity with the program will help reduce their learning curve.
“They know what’s expected of them as freshmen because they’ve been doing it since seventh or eighth grade. It makes a big difference on just being able to make transitions more smooth,” he said. “Our entire freshman class doesn’t seem like freshmen. They play above their years.”
The uptick in players should help the Lions absorb injuries, or COVID-related issues, better than a year ago.
“It helps us practice like a real football team,” said Caldwell, whose team had to cancel its scheduled season-opener against Oldenburg Academy due to COVID. “Instead of going skeleton crew versus nobody, now we can put a scout offense and a scout defense up and actually show them what our opponents are planning on doing against us.”
As for the in-game benefits, the team will no longer have to deploy the majority of its players on both sides of the ball, something Caldwell believes will help Creek in the second half of games.
“We won’t have to play ironman football where we’ve got eight guys on both sides of the ball,” he said. “We’ve got two or three guys playing both ways now, which makes a world of a difference to us.”
One player who will be a major contributor on both sides of the ball is 5-foot-9, 198-pound senior middle linebacker and running back Kendrick Peyton.
Peyton will lead a defense that allowed 40.3 points per game last season. Caldwell expects that number to significantly drop with Peyton and a defensive line that will be led by 6-7, 255-pound junior Jaleb Treat and senior Jovan Terry.
“I think our defensive line is going to be one of the best in the state at 1A. It’s the best it’s ever been,” the coach said.
On the offensive side of the ball, the Lions will start junior 6-4, 200-pound Jaylan Barnicott at quarterback.
“My personal goal for this season is to have 800 passing yards, but our goal as a team is to get better every week and compete late into the season,” he said.
Another returning playmaker from last season is junior running back/wide receiver Chris Graham.
The Lions’ schedule could be more forgiving than in years past. They’ll face exclusively Class A and 2A foes in 2021.
“We’re playing teams that fit and align more with our size,” Caldwell said. “In years past, we’d play schools that, with a roster of 17, we shouldn’t be playing.”
After tonight’s season-opener, Rock Creek will host Indiana Deaf and Crawford County at the Woehrle Athletic Complex followed by back-to-back road games at North Daviess and West Washington. After that come home games against Southside HomeSchool and Edinburgh before the Lions close out their regular season at Clarksville.
“Those teams will get us ready for sectionals,” Caldwell said. “Our sectional is one of the best 1A sectionals in the state. I think out of the past seven years, whoever won our sectional has made it to semistate.”
With a bigger roster comes bigger expectations. No Rock Creek squad has ever won more than three games in a season, but Caldwell expects his team to deliver the first winning season in program history.
“I think our record will indicate that we’re a program on the rise,” he said. “Our record should be no worse than 5-3 at the end of the regular season. I really honestly think we can be 7-1.”
The Lions have embraced those increased expectations.
“This year’s team is very different,” Peyton said. “Our team is willing to learn the game of football. We’ve worked really hard this year and in the offseason. Everyone is willing to push each other to our limits until we can’t push anymore.”
.
ROCK CREEK AT A GLANCE
Coach: Josh Caldwell (2-13 in third year).
.
2021 SCHEDULE
Tonight at Providence, 7 p.m.
Sept. 3 Indiana Deaf, 7 p.m.
Sept. 10 Crawford County, 7 p.m.
Sept. 17 at North Daviess, 7 p.m.
Sept. 24 at West Washington, 7 p.m.
Oct. 1 Southside HomeSchool, 7 p.m.
Oct. 8 Edinburgh, 7 p.m.
Oct. 15 at Clarksville, 7 p.m.
.
2020 RESULTS
Aug. 21 Oldenburg Academy, L 42-6
Sept. 4 at Switzerland County, L 19-12
Sept. 18 North Daviess, L 40-7
Sept. 25 Switzerland County, L 27-6
Oct. 2 at Scottsburg, L 72-8
Oct. 9 at Edinburgh, L 42-0
.
RECENT HISTORY
Coach: Josh Caldwell
2020: 0-6
2019: 2-7
Coach: Jason Rotenberger
2018: 2-8
2017: 3-6
Coach: Donald Barnett
2016: 0-7
Coach: Roy McMillen
2015: 0-5
.
PLAYOFF HISTORY
• Sectional championships (0): None.
• Regional championships (0): None.
• Semistate championships (0): None.
• State championships (0): None.