CHARLESTOWN — Jason Hawkins’ objective this season at Charlestown is the same one he’s had in several of his previous years.
“Our goal is to win every game,” said the head coach, who is entering his 16th year as the Pirates’ bench boss. “Every Friday night we want to win, and I think we’ve got a good enough team to have that as the goal for every Friday.”
The Pirates won every game in the regular season (thanks in part to a forfeit victory over Providence) and their first sectional contest in 2022 before falling 35-25 to Heritage Hills in the sectional semifinals. They return double-digit starters from that squad, so it’s not unthinkable that Charlestown could do it again in 2023.
Back to lead the way for the Pirates is senior dual-threat quarterback Clay McClelland. Last year, the 6-foot-2, 180-pounder completed 115 of 212 passes (54.2 percent) for 1,769 yards and 20 touchdowns against 12 interceptions. He also rushed for a team-high 1,085 yards (98.6 per game) and 21 more scores for an offense that averaged 38 points per game in 2022.
In spite of graduating leading receivers, Zander Morris and Jake Ottersbach, who combined for 84 receptions and 1,338 yards and 15 TDs in 2022, and second-leading rusher Chris Graham (511 yards, six TDs), Hawkins believes McClelland will still have plenty of weapons at his disposal.
“Our offensive skill is just as good as we’ve had,” the coach said. “We feel like we’ll be able to throw the ball and run the ball well. As long as our line holds up we’ve got some playmakers.”
The Pirates will “run the ball by committee,” according to Hawkins. That committee will include McClelland, fellow senior Terrence Bonner (182 yards and three TDs in 2022) and sophomores Boomer Hester and Tyree Stoner. The latter is a transfer from Louisville DuPont Manual, where he started at quarterback as a freshman and threw for 710 yards and four TDs while also rushing for 247 yards and another score.
McClelland should have several options to throw to too. The team’s top returning receiver is senior tight end Ethan French, who recorded 21 catches for 314 yards and three touchdowns in 2022.
“French is going to be a big key,” Hawkins said.
In the mix at receiver will be Jaydon Berkley, Tre Martin, Stoner and junior Rhys Duncan, who had eight catches for 102 yards and a TD last year.
Up front, the Pirates have several big holes to fill after Colin Davenport and Malachi Rios graduated and Zach Cowper transferred to Madison Central in Kentucky.
“We’ve got a lot of new players on the offensive line, but so far they’ve done really well,” Hawkins said.
Among those in the O-line rotation will be seniors Sean McAfee, Bryson Love, William Knigge and Nathan White, as well as junior Aidan Jones and sophomore Hayden Whalin.
“We’re a little inexperienced, but our line’s been good all summer,” Hawkins said.
On the flip side, Charlestown will also be fairly raw on the defensive line too. Devin Berkley will lead the way there. Last year the 6-1, 230-pounder recorded 39 tackles and a team-best six quarterback sacks. Also in the mix up front will be Jones, Whalin and seniors Logan Harvey and Cohen Donaldson (35 tackles, three sacks in 2022).
McAfee, who recorded a team-high 138 tackles last season, and Hester will lead the linebacking corps.
“We think those two are pretty good,” Hawkins said.
In the secondary, Stoner, McClelland, Martin (60 tackles), Bonner (48 stops and three sacks) and French will rotate at safety.
At cornerback, Hawkins calls Jaydon Berkley, who had three interceptions, two passes defended and one fumble recovery in 2022, “one of the best.” Others in the mix will be Duncan, junior Trenton Doss and sophomore Noah Phillips.
On special teams, French will handle the punting duties once again while McClelland will do some placekicking early in the season, although Hawkins admits “we’ll probably go for two every time (after a touchdown),” until sophomore Ryan Shields returns from injury.
The Pirates will kick off their season Friday at rival Silver Creek in the annual “Battle of 403.” After that comes another big Mid-Southern Conference showdown against Brownstown Central at Dutch Reis Field.
“We plan on being right in there (in the MSC race),” Hawkins said. “If we can get through Week 1 and 2 I think we’ve got a chance to be special. We’ve just got to get through those two weeks.”
Charlestown will then sandwich home games against Clarksville, Providence and Scottsburg around a trip to North Harrison on Sept. 8. The Pirates will close out their regular season at Corydon Central, at home against Salem and at Eastern.
Regardless of what happens in the regular season, though, the Pirates are playing for the postseason.
“We’ve got to do a better job of preparing ourselves for the sectional, as time goes through the year, and make sure we’re ready to go for the two guys that we’re probably going to see,” Hawkins said in reference to Heritage Hills and Southridge. “We’d like to get over the hump and win a sectional.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.