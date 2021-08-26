HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Red Devils look to carry over momentum of last year

JEFFERSONVILLE — After starting last season 1-5, Jeffersonville made a memorable run to the sectional title.
Following their forgettable beginning, the Red Devils won four straight games — upsetting defending champion Floyd Central in the sectional semifinals before rallying to beat rival New Albany 35-25 in the championship game — en route to the program’s first sectional trophy in 13 years.
“I couldn’t be more proud,” said Jeff head coach Isaac Parker, whose team had its late-season win streak snapped with a 49-7 loss at Castle in the regional. “We had hemorrhaged players all season, starting two days before the first game when we lost (returning starting quarterback) Gervasio (Mitchell to injury). That kind of set the pace for us the first half of the season. .. But the kids bounced back. Once we got healthy, and we had a full roster, we started to make runs and ended the season on a high. I couldn’t be more proud of how they played.”
But that was then, and this is now.
The Red Devils lost several key players to graduation off that squad. Most notable among those are last year’s leading rusher (Jordan Ferguson), leading tackler (Jalon Cobbs) and four-fifths of their offensive line.
“One thing I’m real pleased with is everybody’s really proud of how we played last year, how we finished last year, but it’s kind of become an afterthought for us now,” Parker said. “They’ve moved past it and they’re ready to set new goals and embrace those.”
Once again, though, the Devils have faced some early misfortune after having to cancel their preseason scrimmage as well as their scheduled season-opener against Bell County (Ky.) due to COVID-19-related issues.
“They embrace adversity,” said Parker, who estimates his team will be around “50 percent” when it hosts Seymour at 7 p.m. tonight in its first game. “It’s something they’re going to work through, just like last year when we had a slow start, they worked through it.”
Back to lead the way for Jeff this season is senior quarterback Cole Phillips, who was thrust into a starting position last year after the injury to Mitchell.
“Cole stepped up last year and had a great season,” Parker said. “It was fun to watch him grow each week, from Week 1 all the way through the end of the season. Every week he got a little bit better. It was fun to watch him play.”
The 6-2, 200-pounder will trigger an offense that could look a little different this year with former Jeff QB Cam Northern and Kyle Keplinger acting as co-offensive coordinators.
“We want to be able to spread the ball out a lot this year,” Phillips said. “Just be able to attack at any angle.”
Phillips will be handing the ball off to senior Jered Tyson and junior Zion Mansfield.
“We’ve got a lot of talent in the backfield,” Parker said. “They're two completely different type of running backs. Both are going to be tough to deal with.”
The 6-0, 185-pound Tyson is a downhill runner, while the 6-0, 240-pound Mansfield is more of a power back.
“He’s a lot of child,” Parker said of Mansfield. “He’s a tough kid to tackle.”
Phillips should have plenty of receiving targets. Leading the way should be senior Tyson Maddox, a former transfer who sparked the team after he became eligible around midseason last year, as well as senior Davarhy Julian.
“I think everybody got a little glimpse of Davarhy during the sectional championship game when he returned that punt (for a touchdown),” Parker said. “He’s an athlete. The kid’s an impact player. Anytime he touches it he’s dangerous.”
Others in the mix will be seniors Alec Zabel and Rafe Swearingen, a transfer from Floyd Central who’ll be eligible beginning next week, as well as freshman Luke Church.
Leading the offensive line will be 6-0, 280-pound senior right guard Colin Corbin, the lone returning starter up front.
“He’s put in a heck of a lot of work in the offseason,” Parker said. “He’s starting to get a lot of looks from some colleges.”
Corbin will be joined by 6-4, 306-pound senior right tackle Garrett Webster, sophomore center Aidan Kern, 6-2, 300-pound senior left guard Yuri Abaro and senior left tackle Jordan Hernandez. Abaro will also be the team’s punter.
On the flip side, the defensive line will be led by senior Chance Jackson, a transfer, and Evan Clayton, who moves up from linebacker, as well as junior tackle Omarion Johnson and end Devonta Bailey.
Six-two, 200-pound senior Vance Boyd will lead the linebacker corps.
“Vance Boyd had one of the best offseasons I’ve seen a young man have,” Parker said. “He finished last year strong and came back with a heck of an offseason.”
Boyd will be joined by junior Jake Curry and sophomore Leland Ponce.
“He’s a hitter,” Parker said of Ponce.
Maddox, at safety, will lead the secondary that will also include senior Kadyn Gales and junior Kyon Stephenson, both cornerbacks.
“We’ve got a lot talent, both returning and a lot of talent that’s pretty fresh,” Parker said.
Kicking duties will be shared by senior Javier De Jesus and sophomore Hannah Magruder, a member of Jeff’s girls’ soccer team.
The schedule will be formidable once again. After tonight’s opener, the Red Devils play four of their next five games on the road. A trip to Bedford North Lawrence next Friday will be followed by one to Mount Vernon (Posey). After a home game against Floyd Central on Sept. 17 come visits to Silver Creek and New Albany. Jeff is then scheduled to close the regular season with home games against Columbus East and Jennings County.
“We’re just excited to get back out on the football field as a unit, as a family and continue to reach our goals,” Parker said.
.
JEFFERSONVILLE AT A GLANCE
Coach: Isaac Parker (9-13 in third year).
.
2021 SCHEDULE
Tonight Seymour, 7 p.m.#
Sept. 3 at Bedford NL, 7 p.m.#
Sept. 10 at Mt. Vernon (Posey), 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 17 Floyd Central, 7 p.m.#
Sept. 24 at Silver Creek, 7 p.m.
Oct. 1 at New Albany, 7 p.m.#
Oct. 8 Columbus East, 7 p.m.#
Oct. 15 Jennings County, 7 p.m.#
# — Hoosier Hills Conference game
.
2020 RESULTS
Aug. 21 at Floyd Central, L 41-6
Aug. 28 at Seymour, W 28-7
Sept. 4 at New Albany, L 26-7
Sept. 11 Columbus East, L 49-0
Sept. 18 Floyd Central, L 38-10
Oct. 2 Madison, L 41-14
Oct. 9 at Jennings County, W 41-14
Oct. 16 at Bedford NL, W 20-19
Oct. 30 at Floyd Central, W 35-28-x
Nov. 6 New Albany, W 35-25-x
Nov. 13 at Castle, L 49-7-y
x—sectional game
y—regional game
.
LAST 20 YEARS
Coach: Isaac Parker
2020: 5-6
2019: 4-7
Coach: Brian Glesing
2018: 2-8
Coach: Alfonzo Browning
2017: 3-7
2016: 4-6
2015: 6-5
Coach: Lonnie Oldham
2014: 8-2
2013: 6-5
2012: 9-3
2011: 5-5
Coach: Bob Redman
2010: 1-9
Coach: Steve Cooley
2009: 5-5
2008: 6-6
2007: 10-3 (won sectional)
2006: 6-5
2005: 5-6
2004: 3-7
2003: 6-4
2002: 6-5
2001: 4-6
.
PLAYOFF HISTORY
Sectional championships (4): 1987 (Class 5A), 1991 (5A), 1998 (5A), 2007 (4A), 2020 (5A).
Regional championships (0): None.
Semistate championships (0): None.
State championships (0): None.