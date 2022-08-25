HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PREVIEWS: Charlestown readies for trip to Brownstown

Week 2 of the high school football season kicks off tonight.
Locally, there are six games involving teams from Clark and Floyd counties. The marquee matchup is the ‘Town Showdown between Charlestown and Brownstown Central.
CHARLESTOWN AT BROWNSTOWN CENTRAL, 7 P.M.
The Braves have beaten the Pirates in nine straight regular-season games by an average of 20.9 points, including 49-20 last year in Charlestown.
On top of that, the Pirates haven’t won at Blevins Stadium in 10 years — since a 62-10 win in the sectional championship game in 2012.
“Brownstown is a tough place to play. It will be interesting to see how we handle it,” said Charlestown coach Jason Hawkins, whose team did beat the Braves 7-6 in the first round of the sectional in 2019 at Charlestown.
In order to have success the Pirates will have to slow down, and bring down, 6-foot-4, 210-pound quarterback Carson Darlage, who ran for 178 yards and threw for 148 more in Brownstown’s season-opening 53-28 win at Corydon Central last Friday.
The winner of this one gets the inside track at the Mid-Southern Conference title, and possibly an undefeated regular season.
CLARKSVILLE AT WEST WASHINGTON, 7 P.M.
The Generals try for their second 2-0 start in three years, but it won’t be easy.
“West Washington presents a different challenge for our defense,” Clarksville coach Justin Boser said. “West Washington is a downhill midline and veer team, which means we have to play physical and disciplined at the same time. We had a big offensive game last week and we look forward to big performances from the same players. Also on offense we are looking forward to the continued development of our five offensive linemen. They had a big week last week, but have some things we need to clean up. They are really experienced, but at the same time they’re still coming together as a unit. I look for big improvements from our offensive line this week.
“We have talked all week about not looking ahead and taking advantage of every day we have to practice. Our theme this year is ‘Sharpen the Axe.’ We talk about each practice as an opportunity to sharpen the axe, so we can have the sharpest axe to chop with on Fridays.”
The Generals and Senators have only met once in the last 35 years and Clarksville won that matchup 33-14 in the sectional semifinals in 1999.
SALEM AT SILVER CREEK, 7 P.M.
The Dragons look to bounce back from their season-opening 44-13 loss to Charlestown when they host the Lions.
Creek has won the past four meetings by an average of 22 points, but the two teams didn’t get a chance to face-off last year due to COVID-19.
“This is a big game for us! We have to get back on track, and get back in the race for the conference,” said Silver Creek coach Dave Papenhaus, who is 19-2 all-time in league games. “I am excited to see how this team responds this week after a tough one last week.”
JEFFERSONVILLE AT SEYMOUR, 7 P.M.
The Red Devils open their season for the second straight year against the Owls.
Last year, Jeff scored 27 first-period points and built a 34-0 halftime lead before Seymour stormed back. The Red Devils hung on, though, for a 47-36 win.
The Owls went 4-4 after that, losing 34-27 at New Albany in the Class 5A, Sectional 16 final.
“They made a heck of a run at the end of last season,” Jeff coach Isaac Parker said. “They’re going to be a big, physical team. They’re going to throw the ball around a lot. We have to do our job. We have to go in and force them to play our game. If we do that, I think we’ll be alright.”
Parker said a big key will be the play of his team’s defensive line.
FLOYD CENTRAL AT LOUISVILLE DUPONT MANUAL, 7:30 P.M.
The Highlanders hope to rebound from last week’s 42-7 loss to Louisville Male when they face another of the top squads from across the Ohio River.
The Crimsons won last year’s matchup 34-7.
NEW ALBANY AT GIBSON SOUTHERN, 7:30 P.M.
The Bulldogs will try to bounce back from last week’s 34-14 loss to Bloomington South when they visit the 3A No. 3 Titans, who beat them by 39 points last year at Buerk Field.
Gone from that Gibson Southern squad is quarterback Brady Allen, who’s now at Purdue. His replacement, though, had an outstanding first game in the Titans’ season-starting 27-20 win at Terre Haute South last Friday. Junior QB Tanner Boyd completed 23 for 29 passes for 179 yards and two touchdowns while running for 131 yards and two more scores in the Titans’ victory.