The Providence football team is headed to the sectional championship.
The Pioneers' Class 2A Sectional 39 semifinal against Mitchell scheduled for Friday night has been canceled due to COVID-19, Providence announced Wednesday afternoon.
Friday's Football Sectional game has been cancelled. Mitchell has forfeited the game due to COVID-19. The Pioneers advance to Week 3 and will play next Friday. Please keep the Mitchell Community Schools in your prayers. pic.twitter.com/MTR94TWgZh— ProvidenceHighSchool (@GOphsPIONEERS) October 28, 2020
The forfeit victory means that the Pioneers (5-5) will face the winner between No. 5 Triton Central (8-1) and Paoli (7-3) in the sectional final next Friday night.
