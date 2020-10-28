9-18-20_Charlestown@Providence_FB_32188.jpg

Providence senior Jeremy Gettlefinger celebrates after scoring during the Pioneers’ 23-14 victory over visiting Charlestown on Friday.

 Photos by Joe Ullrich

The Providence football team is headed to the sectional championship. 

The Pioneers' Class 2A Sectional 39 semifinal against Mitchell scheduled for Friday night has been canceled due to COVID-19, Providence announced Wednesday afternoon. 

The forfeit victory means that the Pioneers (5-5) will face the winner between No. 5 Triton Central (8-1) and Paoli (7-3) in the sectional final next Friday night. 

