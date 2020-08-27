Tonight will be the final meeting between Providence and Floyd Central for the foreseeable future.
The Pioneers have downsized their scheduled in recent years, ending long-time serieses against Jeffersonville and New Albany, in an effort to play programs nearer their enrollment. Tonight, they say farewell to the Highlanders. The two teams have met every season since 1998 and for nine years they were each other’s opening opponent.
“There will be a lot of emotion this week, as well as Week 1. Week 1 emotions were COVID-related and getting back on the field, also with the game against Jeffersonville which is a big rivalry for us. Emotions will be running high again in Week 2 (because) Providence and Floyd Central has been a staple in a football season for decades,” Floyd Central coach James Bragg said. “Unfortunately, this rivalry comes to an end after Friday night. A lot of great young men and coaches have represented both schools through those years. Unfortunately there’s an old saying, ‘All good things must come to an end,’ and this rivalry must come to an end.”
The Highlanders have won seven in a row in the series, including a 28-7 triumph last year in what was a breakout game for then-junior running back Wenkers Wright, who ran for 355 yards and four touchdowns in the victory.
While tonight’s game will be the last between the Pioneers and Floyd, it will be the first for new Providence head coach Daniel McDonald.
The Pioneers were scheduled to open their season last week against Bethlehem (Ky.), but that game was canceled after the entire state of Kentucky pushed back the start of its fall sports. McDonald, however, is familiar with the Highlanders after having served as the defensive coordinator at Louisville Male (Floyd’s season-opening opponent the last 10 years) the past three years.
“They’re a very talented football team. You watch their film and there’s talent everywhere. The quarterback, running back and their big offensive lineman get a lot of credit, deservingly so, but they have several other players with big-time talent.You watch their defensive line on film, and those guys flat get off the ball. Their linebackers play downhill aggressively and they’re solid tacklers,” McDonald said. “I think had they played Male last week, it would have been a very interesting game. That’s not intended to be a knock on Male, either. FC has a ton of talent on the field. This is the most talented team they’ve had in four years.”
ROCK CREEK GAME CANCELED
Tonight’s scheduled game between Union Dugger and Rock Creek at Woehrle Field has been canceled after the Bulldogs had a player test positive for COVID-19, according to Lions coach Josh Caldwell.
Additionally, Rock Creek’s scheduled Week 3 game at Indiana Deaf has also been canceled because the school called off its season. The Lions will now travel to Switzerland County on Friday, Sept. 4. Kickoff for that game is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
WEEK 2 PREVIEWS
PROVIDENCE AT FLOYD CENTRAL
• TIME: 7 p.m.
• LOCATION: Weigleb Stadium.
• RADIO: WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM.
• RECORDS: Providence 0-0, Floyd Central 1-0.
• COACHES: Providence — Daniel McDonald (0-0 in 1st year at PHS, 2-9 in 2nd overall); Floyd Central — James Bragg (15-8 in 3rd year).
• SERIES LAST 35 YEARS: Floyd Central 25-7 (Highlanders have won seven in a row).
• LAST MEETING: Aug. 30, 2019 — Floyd Central 28, Providence 7: Wenkers Wright ran wild — rushing for 355 yards and four TDs — to lead the Highlanders to victory.
• NEWS, NOTES, STATS & STORYLINES: This is the season-opener for the Pioneers, whose scheduled first game against Bethlehem (Ky.) was canceled, as well as the first game on this side of the river for their new coach. Senior Jaxon Murphy takes over at QB. He'll likely be handing off a lot to senior RB Jeremy Gettelfinger. ... The Highlanders look to build off the momentum of their season-opening 41-6 win over Jeffersonville. Floyd QB Tristan Polk completed 12 of 16 passes for 238 yards and 3 TDs in that game, while Wright ran for 163 yards and 3 TDs. Polk's top target was senior WR Kaleb Quenichet, who had 6 catches for 146 yards and 2 TDs.
• BRAGG SAYS: "The key of the game defensively is to keep everything in front of you and tackle. Offensively, (it is) ball control and ball security. It’s gonna be a wet night, just keep the ball secure."
• TICKETS & COVID PROTOCOLS: The game is sold out. ... There's a maximum of 1,000 spectators (750 on the home side) at Weigleb Stadium. ... Everyone in attendance must wear a mask at all times and practice social distancing.
.
CHARLESTOWN AT BROWNSTOWN CENTRAL
• TIME: 7 p.m.
• LOCATION: Blevins Stadium, Brownstown.
• RECORDS: Charlestown 0-1 (0-1 in Mid-Southern Conference), Brownstown 0-0.
• COACHES: Charlestown — Jason Hawkins (95-38 in 13th year at CHS, 101-51 in 15th overall); Brownstown — Reed May (268-53 in 28th year).
• SERIES LAST 35 YEARS: Brownstown 28-16.
• LAST MEETING: Oct. 25, 2019 — Charlestown 7, Brownstown 6: The Pirates knocked off the then-No. 3 Braves in the first round of the sectional.
• NEWS, NOTES, STATS & STORYLINES: The Pirates try to bounce back from last week's 40-6 loss at Silver Creek. High-profile transfer OL Kiyaunta Goodwin isn't eligible to play yet for Charlestown. The Pirates, however, will have several players back who didn't play in the season-opener. ... This is the season-opener for the Braves, who had their scheduled game at Corydon Central canceled at the last minute last Friday. Brownstown will be looking to avenge last year's sectional loss to the Pirates. The Braves, like Charlestown, lost several of their top players from last year to graduation. That includes do-it-all QB (Derek Thompson), as well as their top 3 rushers and top receiver. They do, however, return their top tackler Lucas Hines (123 stops).
• HAWKINS SAYS: "We have a few key players back that I think will help us. ... We need better play from some key positions."
• TICKETS & COVID PROTOCOLS: There's a maximum seating capacity of 500 (250 on each side) at Blevins Stadium. ... Everyone in attendance must wear a mask at all times and practice social distancing.
.
CLARKSVILLE AT EASTERN
• TIME: 7 p.m.
• LOCATION: Pekin.
• RECORDS: Clarksville 1-0 (1-0 in MSC); Eastern 0-1 (0-0).
• COACHES: Clarksville — Justin Boser (4-17 in 3rd year); Eastern — Luke Dean (12-43 in 6th year at EHS, 33-83 in 12th overall).
• SERIES LAST 35 YEARS: Clarksville 8-7.
• LAST MEETING: Aug. 30, 2019 — Clarksville 54, Eastern 18: The Generals ended their 46-game losing streak in resounding fashion.
• NEWS, NOTES, STATS & STORYLINES:The Generals are looking for their first 2-0 start since 2014.
• BOSER SAYS: "It is a game we can not afford to overlook if we want to reach our goals we have set for this season. We were happy to get our first win last week, but there were a lot of errors we need to clean up for Week 2. We hope the rain holds off enough for us to get all phases of our offense going. We look to have solid performances again from Robert Lamar and Dae'von Fuqua. In the passing game we look to have a big game from Dakota Capps, Michael Nash and Keyshawn Minor. Defensively, I look for us to start where we left off Friday in the second half. We held Scottsburg to zero points in the second half. Our goal for this week is to have our first shutout since 2012."
• TICKETS & COVID PROTOCOLS: Visit http://ehsfootball.ludus.com to purchase tickets. ... Clarksville fans will be expected to use the walk-in gate and use the south side of the ticket area to purchase their tickets. ... Everyone in attendance must wear a mask at all times and practice social distancing.
.
JEFFERSONVILLE AT SEYMOUR
• TIME: 7 p.m.
• LOCATION: Bulleit Stadium, Seymour.
• RADIO: WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM.
• RECORDS: Jeffersonville 0-1, Seymour 0-1.
• COACHES: Jeffersonville — Isaac Parker (4-8 in 2nd year); Seymour — Tyson Moore (0-1 in 1st year).
• SERIES LAST 35 YEARS: Jeffersonville 13-10 (Seymour has won two in a row).
• LAST MEETING: Aug. 30, 2019 — Seymour 28, Jeffersonville 21: The Owls outlasted the Red Devils at Blair Field.
• NEWS, NOTES, STATS & STORYLINES: The Red Devils will try to bounce-back from their season-opening 41-6 loss at Floyd Central. Jeff had a tough break last week when likely starting QB Gervasio Mitchell suffered a season-ending knee injury two days before the game against the Highlanders. ... The Owls return leading rusher Chandler Drummond (1,075 yards, eight TDs) from last season's team that went 4-6. They also bring back their top tackler in Josh Pennington (120 stops, 3 sacks).
• TICKETS & COVID PROTOCOLS: No tickets will be sold at the game. ... The game will be PPV streamed at ihsaatv.org/seymourhighschool ... Everyone in attendance must wear a mask at all times and practice social distancing.
.
NEW ALBANY AT EASTERN HANCOCK
• TIME: 7 p.m.
• LOCATION: Knarr Field, Charlottesville.
• RADIO: WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM.
• RECORDS: New Albany 1-0, Eastern Hancock 1-0.
• COACHES: New Albany — Steve Cooley (15-16 in 4th year at NAHS, 137-131 in 26th overall); Eastern Hancock — Doug Armstrong (12-10 in 3rd year at ES, 109-89 in 19th overall).
• SERIES LAST 35 YEARS: No meetings.
• NEWS, NOTES, STATS & STORYLINES: The Royals are ranked ninth in 2A in the Associated Press poll and 12th in the coaches' poll. They are led by Houston Swan, who threw for 386 yards and four TDs in the team's season-opening win over Alexandria 45-21. ... The Bulldogs look to build off of the momentum of their season-opening 47-35 win over Bloomington South.
• COOLEY SAYS: "They have the leading quarterback in the state of Indiana, he's really good. ... He has all the tools, he's pretty talented. Our defense, we gave up some passing yards last week, they'll have their work cut out for them. Their kids play hard, they're well-coached, they have a good scheme and we're going to have to play well defensively to try to defend that kid. For us, offensively, we've got to get healthy and stay healthy and try to win the line of scrimmage up front."
• TICKETS & COVID PROTOCOLS: Tickets are available for purchase at tickets@easternhancock.org ... Everyone in attendance must wear a mask at all times and practice social distancing.
.
SALEM AT SILVER CREEK
• TIME: 7 p.m.
• LOCATION: Sellersburg.
• RECORDS: Salem 0-1 (0-1 in MSC); Silver Creek 1-0 (1-0).
• COACHES: Salem — Blair Thompson (0-1 in 1st year); Silver Creek — Dave Papenhaus (9-2 in 2nd year).
• SERIES LAST 35 YEARS: Tied 5-5 (Dragons have won 3 in a row and 5 of the last 6).
• LAST MEETING: Aug. 30, 2019 — Silver Creek 33, Salem 12: The Dragons outscored the Lions 27-6 in the second half after leading just 6-0 at intermission.
• NEWS, NOTES, STATS & STORYLINES: The Lions are coming off a tough 26-20 overtime loss to North Harrison. ... The Dragons look to build off their season-opening 40-6 triumph over Charlestown. They had several standouts in their Week 1 win, including QB Dylan Meyers, RB LaShun Mays, RB Ben Landers, RB-WR Trey Schoen & Myles Rountree.
• PAPENHAUS SAYS: "Salem is a dangerous game for us. They are a well-coached team with big and strong players and they play a very physical game. We will have to match their physicality and cut down on our mental errors this week to be successful."
• TICKETS & COVID PROTOCOLS: As of Thursday night there were about 150 tickets remaining. They can be purchased at the gate, which opens at 6 p.m. ... There's a maximum of 750 spectators. ... All attendees must remain within their section. All sections will include portable restrooms, hand-washing stations, hand-sanitizing stations and concessions. ... Lawn chairs are encouraged. ... There will be no pass outs. ... Everyone in attendance must wear a mask at all times and practice social distancing.
