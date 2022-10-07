CLARKSVILLE — Providence has forfeited its win over Charlestown earlier this season due to its use of an ineligible player.
That player, a transfer, participated in the Pioneers' 35-28 triumph over Charlestown on Sept. 16 at Murphy Stadium.
"We did not have the proper paperwork filed with the IHSAA (Indiana High School Athletic Association) for a transfer and that particular kid played minutes in that game, which rendered that game result into a forfeit," Providence athletic director Ted Leasor said.
The aforementioned player also saw action in the Pioneers' 23-21 last-second loss at Louisville Holy Cross on Sept. 23.
The forfeiture will drop Providence's record to 4-2 this season, which continues tonight with a home game against Corydon Central.
On the flip side, the Pioneers' forfeit means that the Pirates improve to 7-0 and have a chance at an unbeaten regular season with two more wins.
