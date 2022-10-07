Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM EDT SATURDAY... ...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING... * WHAT...For the Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 possible. * WHERE...Portions of southern Indiana and east central, north central, northwest and south central Kentucky. * WHEN...For the Frost Advisory, from 2 AM to 10 AM EDT Saturday. For the Freeze Watch, from late Saturday night through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could have impacts on agricultural and horticultural interests. Vegetation sensitive to frost and freeze may be damaged or killed if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&