HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Providence's defense will be put to the test Friday

CLARKSVILLE — Providence is coming off one of its best defensive performances of the season.
The Pioneers held fifth-ranked, and previously unbeaten, Tecumseh to less than 200 yards of total offense and only one touchdown in their 21-7 win in the Class A Sectional 48 final last Friday night.
Providence will likely need another performance like that, if not more, on Friday night. That’s when the Pioneers (8-3) visit No. 1, and undefeated, Indianapolis Lutheran (12-0) at 7:30 p.m. in a regional championship game.
The Saints average a state-leading 51.25 points per game and they also lead all six classes in average victory margin (41.08 a contest).
“There are no weaknesses on that team,” Providence head coach Daniel McDonald said. “They’re well-coached, they have a ton of talent, a lot of speed and a lot of physicality. They’ve done a heck of a job building that program. It’s a test that we kind of embrace and we’re gracious for the opportunity.”
The Pioneers earned that opportunity thanks to a dominant effort against the Braves.
Providence held Tecumseh running back Chase Jones, who had rolled up 357 yards and six touchdowns in the Braves’ 49-20 victory over North Daviess in the sectional semifinals, to only 79 yards on 19 carries.
“Chase Jones of Tecumseh is a really good running back,” McDonald said. “We knew they were going to give him a lot of carries and we knew that to stop Tecumseh we would have to stop Chase Jones. And our guys did a great job of keeping him hemmed in.”
“One of the keys, especially against Tecumseh, was stopping the running back,” junior cornerback Eli Theobald said. “(Number) 25 (Jones) is a good football player. Bringing him down and stopping the run game (was key). Making them pass, making them feel uncomfortable, that was the game plan.”
The Pioneers’ defense has been solid all season, allowing 19 points per game. It has been especially stingy in the postseason, yielding only 6.3 points a contest.
“I think the big key on defense has been tackling,” said Theobald, who is fifth on the team in total tackles (42). “We tackle well, we bring guys down, we stop’em, get a three-and-out and give the ball back to the offense.”
“I’d say being aggressive along with that,” junior defensive lineman Nolan Finnegan added.
Theobald and Finnegan are two of the team’s starters on D. The 6-foot-3, 195-pound Finnegan is joined by 6-6, 290-pound senior Josh Posey, 5-11, 225-pound junior Zach Druen and 6-3, 210-pound junior Mark Millay up front.
Senior Luke French, who paces the Pioneers with 81 total tackles, leads the linebacking corps. He’s joined by junior Luke Kruer and sophomores Lucas Thomas and Cooper Ross. Thomas is third on the team in total tackles (53) while Kruer tops the squad in quarterback sacks (five) and fumble recoveries (three).
Theobald is joined by classmate Cade Unruh, who has a team-best four interceptions, at cornerback while junior Brian Wall is the last line of defense at safety. Wall is second on the team with 79 total stops.
“We’re doing a really good job with our gap fits and we’re doing a very good job tackling, that’s ultimately what it comes down to. It’s effort to get to the football, all 11 guys, and it’s tackling,” McDonald said of his team’s defense.
Friday night, though, the Pioneers’ defense will likely face its toughest test of the season.
Lutheran quarterback Jackson Willis, a 6-2 sophomore, has completed 154 of 221 passes (69.7 percent) for a state-leading 3,102 yards and an incredible 43 touchdowns against only four interceptions this season.
He has several targets. His top one is senior wide receiver Micah Mackay, who has 51 receptions for 1,167 yards and 14 touchdowns. Meanwhile senior Cur’brian Shelby has 28 catches for 708 yards and 12 TDs while sophomore Devuan Jones has 35 receptions for 575 yards and seven more scores.
“The pass game is probably going to be one of the biggest keys this week,” Theobald said. “They’ve got great receivers.”
But the Saints don’t just throw the football. Senior running back Joe Davis has run 155 times for 1,226 yards (111.5 per game) and 20 TDs this season.
“On offense we have to take care of the football and take advantage of what they give us,” McDonald said. “On defense we have to tackle well and get all 11 guys to the ball-carrier.”