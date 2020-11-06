HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Red Devils down 'Dogs for sectional title

JEFFERSONVILLE — Senior running back Jordan Ferguson rushed for 171 yards and three touchdowns to lead Jeffersonville to a 35-25 win over New Albany in the Class 5A Sectional 16 championship game on Friday night at Blair Field.
It marked the first time the Red Devils have hoisted the sectional hardware since 2007.
“It’s a crazy feeling,” Ferguson said. “We knew we could do it if we worked together as a team.”
Jeff (5-5) advances to the regional to play Castle next Friday night.
Advancing to the regional was a big ask for the Red Devils after a 1-5 start that included a historic loss to Madison, but second-year head coach Isaac Parker saw something in his team. Now, four straight wins later, the Red Devils are writing a different story.
“They believe in themselves,” Parker said. “It’s magic. It’s history.”
Trailing 19-14 at the half, the Red Devils scored 21 unanswered points to take control of the game. Ferguson’s 28-yard touchdown run on the first play of the fourth quarter capped that surge and gave Jeff a 35-19 lead.
New Albany answered immediately as junior Dejon Winburn took the ensuing kickoff back 75 yards for a score. The Bulldogs’ two-point conversion try failed, and it was 35-25 with 11 minutes, 42 seconds left in the game.
The Red Devils were unfazed.
“I didn’t have to tell them to stay in the moment, they were there themselves,” Parker said. “I’ve never seen a team as calm as they were.”
A defensive stand and two clock-draining drives later, Jeffersonville was a sectional champ for the first time in 13 years.
It was high level football in the first half as both teams made plenty of big plays.
New Albany took the opening possession nowhere, and the Red Devils took advantage. A 20-yard punt return by junior wide receiver Tyson Maddox gave Jeffersonville great field position at the Bulldogs’ 33.
A 9-yard run by Ferguson got the Red Devils drive started. Four plays later junior quarterback Cole Phillips hit Maddox with an 18-yard touchdown pass. Gafred Altamirano’s point after kick made it 7-0 with 7:51 left in the first quarter.
While New Albany’s offense struggled in the first period, the Bulldogs’ defense stepped up. On two straight Red Devils’ possessions, New Albany came up with a pair of fourth-down stops behind the play of sophomore linebacker Avarion Chambers.
That kept New Albany within reach until the Bulldogs finally got their offense in gear. Junior quarterback Derell Simmons hit junior wide receiver Ja’raylan Johnson with a 66-yard touchdown pass late in the first quarter. Towner Perry’s PAT tied it at 7.
Jeffersonville responded with a 6-minute, 10-play scoring drive. A third-down pass from Phillips to Maddox kept the drive going early, then it was Ferguson time. His runs of 14 and 12 yards helped get inside the ‘Dogs’ 10. From there, Ferguson scored on a 4-yard run and the Red Devils led 14-7 with 6:52 to play in the half.
The Bulldogs answered with a grind-it-out drive of their own. Junior running back Myles Johnson did the heavy lifting early in the drive with carries of 12 and 11 yards, helping New Albany get to the Red Devils 41.
From there, junior running back Kyondre Winford had runs of 17 and 6 yards to set up his 13-yard TD run with 2:35 to play in the half. The PAT failed, so Jeff led 14-13.
Jeffersonville’s ensuing possession was a three-and-out and the Bulldogs jumped on the opportunity with time running out in the half.
From the Bulldogs’ 32, Simmons hit Johnson with a 68-yard touchdown pass with 53 seconds remaining. The two-point conversion pass failed, but the Bulldogs led 19-14 at the break.
A well-played first half gave way to a sloppy third quarter. Both teams made their share of mistakes, but it was the Red Devils who took advantage.
Jeff used a botched punt attempt by the Bulldogs to take over in the red zone early in the quarter. The ball was at the 12-yard line when Phillips was intercepted by New Albany junior defensive back Daquan High.
New Albany then was unable to get a first down and the Red Devils took over near midfield after a punt. Three plays later, Ferguson scored on a 28-yard run and the Red Devils edged ahead 21-19.
After another stalled drive by the Bulldogs, Jeffersonville junior Davarhy Julian took the ensuing punt across the field and down the sideline for an 82-yard touchdown return with 1:34 left in the third quarter. It was 28-19 going into the fourth.