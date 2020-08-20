HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Red Devils 'excited' for season

JEFFERSONVILLE — Like many prep players and coaches, the Jeffersonville Red Devils are thankful to be entering Week 1 ready to knock pads against an opponent.
“We’re excited. We’re glad to have a football season and be a few days before our first game,” second-year Jeffersonville coach Isaac Parker said earlier this week.
The Red Devils, coming off a 4-7 campaign, will kickoff their season against a very familiar foe — Floyd Central. Both were scheduled to face Kentucky opponents in their openers, but after that state pushed its season back, they turned to each other. The two teams will play another time during the regular season and could potentially meet a third time, in the postseason.
“We know we are getting a quality opponent and Floyd Central coach (James) Bragg has done a phenomenal job,” said Parker, whose team lost to the Highlanders twice last season, including 31-7 in the Class 5A Sectional 16 final. “We’re going to give them everything we’ve got.”
Even if the Red Devils, like all other teams in the state, are a little behind the eight ball due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s tough not to have a full offseason,” Parker said. “It’s difficult for being able to completely install a system. The strength level, we haven’t been able to increase the way we’d want to, but these young men are buying into everything we are doing.”
However, Parker was pleased with the times that the Red Devils were able to put in work.
“So far our level of effort is there,” he said. “I’m pleased with that, and our level of focus. I’m very pleased that our young men are obeying the guidelines to insure the safety of our players and staff.”
One exciting part of the offseason is the battle for signal-caller. Senior Gervasio Mitchell Jr. and junior Cole Phillips have engaged in the competition. Mitchell started a few games last season due to injuries.
“We’re not completely set on who we will run with, but we are leaning toward Gervasio,” Parker said of a player who quarterbacked his team to a regular-season win over rival New Albany last year. “He’s got natural leadership ability, the kids follow him. … He’s very swift on his feet and has a strong arm. He’s worked on his accuracy. We feel he has a high ceiling and if we do our job to get him there, he can go far.”
On the flip side, Phillips has a demand for focus when he leads the huddle, according to Parker, along with great accuracy.
“This isn’t a quarterback competition that is over Week 1,” Parker said. “It’ll go on all season. It’s nice to be in that position.”
Protection on the offensive line is anchored by three returning starters – Jacob Griffin at center along with Tyson Mimms and Cameron Vancleve. A pair of wrestlers, Colin Corbin and Matthew Munoz, join the line as well.
“We have a real good relationship with our wrestling program,” Parker said. “Coach (Danny) Struck, when I got hired, he threw out a social media hashtag of ‘20 sports, one team.’ I love it and use it myself. We have a lot of two-sport athletes that put a lot of effort in.”
Big games were had on the biggest of stages for running back Jordan Ferguson in 2019. Last year the now-senior ran for nearly 350 yards and three TDs in two wins over New Albany.
“He’s a tough young man. Believe it or not, he’s in better shape this year,” Parker said. “He’s one giant muscle.”
Another playmaker on offense is wide out Jadehn Debnam, a senior with reliable hands who has honed in on his route-running, according to Parker.
Defensively the Red Devils have two speedsters on the outside. Senior Anthony Mack was an All-Hoosier Hills Conference selection last season. He could be sprinkled in on offense at times too.
“He’s probably the smoothest runner,” Parker said. “It’s amazing how fast he runs. It’s smooth and effortless.”
Described as “a great cover corner” by Parker, the speed of Mack is an eye-turner on the field. Opposite of him is nearly his equal in speed in junior Davarhy Julian, who’ll bring a physicality to the secondary.
Recent grads Ethan Rogers and Devaca Parks will be tough to replace at linebacker, but Parker said returning senior Jalon Cobbs has shown to be a trusted leader.
“Jalon is an all-around player and has what it takes to play at the next level,” the coach said. “He’s built very well. We’ve spent a lot of time with him working on schemes and coverages.”
Cobbs will have two juniors around him in Kendrick Southerland and Greg Shingleton.
“It’s hard to replace some of our seniors lost at linebacker but we are expecting big things,” Parker said.
One of the team captains is senior defensive tackle Dave Pratt.
“He’s a beast, and his personality is as big as he is,” Parker said. “He’s a great young man.”
Seniors Michael O’Brien and Jordan Wagner will bring athleticism at defensive end.
Meanwhile the Red Devils are excited about playing on the new turf field at their new-and-improved stadium, which should be done by their first scheduled home game — Sept. 11 against Columbus East.
“Every day we walk by the field and are thankful and eager to play on it,” said Parker.