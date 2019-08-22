HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Red Devils look to "shock some people"

JEFFERSONVILLE — Positivity. Growth. Wins.
Those are three words that have been used often this preseason at Jeffersonville, where Isaac Parker — the Red Devils’ third head coach in three years — takes over a program that has had three straight losing seasons. Parker hopes the first two lead to the third.
“Staying positive, that’s a big key,” he said. “These young men are coming off three different head coaches in three years. The program’s coming off six head coaches since 2009. [The goal is] to remain positive in the locker room. We’re going to have ups, we’re going to have downs, it’s part of growing. But the key is the word 'grow.' We have to make sure we grow this year. ... We have to grow each week. We're going to have to grow each week as a staff. We're going to have to grow each week as a team. ... And I think if we do that we’re going to have a lot of success. I think we’re going to shock some people.
"We want to win. Win every day and win in every aspect of life."
The Red Devils went 2-8 last year — their fewest number of victories since the Bob Redman 1-9 debacle in 2010 — under Brian Glesing, who took the job at Paoli in the offseason.
“The past couple years we’ve kind of had bad labels on us, and stuff, but we’re not going to let that phase us this year,” junior wide receiver Deydrian “Dey Dey” Hughes said in the preseason. “This is a new start, a new coach.”
Parker, a Jeffersonville police officer, is the team’s new head man but he has been on the coaching staff for the past four seasons.
“I think we’re adjusting pretty well because we’ve been with him, some of us, have been with him the past couple years, so it wasn’t really that hard of an adjustment,” senior offensive guard Devin Zabel said. “But it was a little bit tough just switching playbooks again and getting used to it. Other than that, I think we’ve done a pretty good job of coming together as a team and doing what we need to do.”
Indeed, early returns have been good. The Red Devils have more than 100 players in their program, including about 75 — almost twice as many as they ended last year with, according to Parker — on the JV and varsity.
“The young men have worked hard,” said Parker, whose team drops down to Class 5A this year. “They’ve worked really hard this past summer.”
Jeff lost around 15 players from last season's squad to graduation, but returns several key players in addition to welcoming in some newcomers.
One second-time newcomer is senior quarterback Shaun Wimberly Jr. The 6-foot-2, 190-pounder, who started as a sophomore before spending part of last season at Louisville Central, is back.
“We’re real excited to have him, his arm looks strong,” Parker said.
In the backfield sophomore Jered Tyson (6-0, 180) is slotted as the team’s starting tailback.
“He looks really good,” Parker said. “He plays fast, he’s got nice vision.”
Some others who’ll likely see some carries this season are senior transfer Charles Hathaway (6-1, 195), junior fullback Aaron Terrell (5-10, 280) and senior speedster Isaac Findley, a sprinter on the track team.
The 6-2, 195-pound Hughes should be one of Wimberly’s top targets.
“He’s a very long receiver," Parker said. "He’s got a lot of speed and he’s very physical."
Hughes, however, was banged up in practice earlier this week and his status for tonight’s season-opener against Fern Creek is uncertain.
Others who’re bound to see some targets this season are senior Jaylen Bell-Mansfield, juniors Anthony Mack, Gervasio Mitchell and Jadehn Debnam along with sophomore Davarhy Julian, as well as a trio of tight ends — seniors Joey Schroder and Ethan Rogers, who was a running back part of last season, and junior Michael O’Brien.
The offensive line will be anchored by Zabel (5-10, 225) and senior tackle Coreon Mitchell (6-4, 290).
“I think one of the big keys for this season is sticking together as a group,” Zabel said. “In years past we’ve kind of not had the senior leadership, or unity, to work as a team. This year we’ve come closer together and we’re actually doing what we need to do to win with each other — not just doing it for ourselves like in years past.”
Others who’ll contribute on the O-line, according to Parker, are seniors Connor Ferguson (5-10, 240), David Ortuno (6-0, 210) and Da’Quan Molina (5-10, 300) as well as juniors Tyson Mimms (5-10, 230) and Cameron Vancleve (6-1, 250).
On the flip side, senior end Will Simpson (6-1, 200) and senior tackle Brandon McGhee will help anchor the defensive line. Others who’ll contribute up front are Ortuno, Molina, senior Sae’Vion Murrell (6-3, 255) and juniors Dave Pratt (5-8, 240) and Jordan Wagner (6-0, 182).
Seniors Devaca Parks (5-10, 190) and Rogers (5-10, 220) will anchor the linebacking corps. Also in the mix will be senior Mylon Sutton (6-0, 220) and sophomore Gregory Shingleton (6-1, 195).
Senior cornerback Malik White is back for his third year as a starter in the secondary.
“Our defense, we look very, very good,” White said. “We might not be the strongest team, but we’re really, really fast. We’re going to be good.”
Others who could contribute on the last line of defense are Bell-Mansfield, Mack, Mitchell and junior Jordan Ferguson (5-7, 160).
In the kicking game, senior Camron Armstrong will do the punting and junior Gafred Altamirano will handle the place-kicking.
“I just want to see how the season’s going to turn out,” Hughes said. “I can’t really say too much, because I can’t really say how it’s going to go, but it’s going to be a good change. Jeff should be back on the map.”
The Red Devils play a very challenging schedule that includes a difficult midseason stretch that features four consecutive road games — at Columbus East (which is ranked No. 9 in 6A in the preseason coaches poll), Floyd Central, Cathedral (No. 2 in 5A) and Madison — and begins tonight with the Tigers, who have been one of the top teams in the Louisville area over the past several seasons and move up to 6A, Kentucky’s largest classification, this year.
“We’ve got high expectations this week,” Parker said. “We’re expecting to go out and play four quarters of football. I think we’re ready. ... We’ve got a lot of talent at the skill positions. We expect big things. Even with the injuries we’ve sustained we know we’ve got a good football team and we’re ready to get out and put our best foot forward and see what happens.”
.
JEFFERSONVILLE AT A GLANCE
Coach: Isaac Parker (0-0 in first year).
.
2019 SCHEDULE
Aug. 23 Fern Creek 7 p.m.
Aug. 30 Seymour, 7 p.m.*
Sept. 6 New Albany, 7 p.m.*
Sept. 13 at Columbus East, 7 p.m. *
Sept. 20 at Floyd Central, 7 p.m.*
Sept. 27 at Cathedral, 7 p.m.*
Oct. 4 at Madison, 7 p.m.*
Oct. 11 Jennings County, 7 p.m.*
Oct. 18 Bedford NL, 7 p.m.*
*Hoosier Hills Conference game
.
2018 RESULTS
Aug. 17 at Southwestern (Ky.) L, 7-50
Aug. 24 at Seymour L, 29-31
Aug. 31 Bedford NL L, 12-34
Sept. 7 Madison W, 30-14
Sept. 14 at Floyd Central L, 0-23
Sept. 21 Cathedral L, 14-55
Sept. 28 New Albany L, 14-28
Oct. 5 at Columbus East L, 3-50
Oct. 12 at Jennings County W, 56-7
Oct. 26 Franklin Central L, 3-42*
*Sectional game
.
LAST 20 YEARS
Coach: Brian Glesing
2018: 2-8.
Coach: Alfonzo Browning
2017: 3-7.
2016: 4-6.
2015: 6-5.
Coach: Lonnie Oldham
2014: 8-2.
2013: 6-5.
2012: 9-3.
2011: 5-5.
Coach: Bob Redman
2010: 1-9.
Coach: Steve Cooley
2009: 5-5.
2008: 6-6.
2007: 10-3 (sectional champions).
2006: 6-5.
2005: 5-6.
2004: 3-7.
2003: 6-4.
2002: 6-5.
Coach: Bill Ware.
2001: 4-6.
2000: 2-8.
1999: 8-3.
.
PLAYOFF HISTORY
Sectional championships (4): 1987 (5A), 1991 (5A), 1998 (5A), 2007 (4A).
Regional championships (0): None.
Semistate championships (0): None.
State championships (0): None.