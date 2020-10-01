HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Red Devils ready for home-opener

At long last, Jeffersonville will play its first home game of the season tonight.
The Red Devils make their long-awaited debut at new-and-improved Blair Field at 7 p.m., when they host Madison in a Hoosier Hills Conference clash.
“We’re just excited to get out and play again at home,” said Jeff coach Isaac Parker, whose home-opener was delayed as finishing touches were made to the stadium. “It’s nice to not have to pack up in the bus and go somewhere. ... The kids are excited about it. I think they’re most excited about more family and friends being able to come watch more than anything else.”
The centerpiece of the renovation is the brand new turf field.
“The field, we’ve been practicing on it, it’s just a beautiful place to play, a beautiful surface to play on. Obviously, aesthetically it’s gorgeous,” Parker said. “As a Red Pride alum, I’m proud to invite our community back into the stadium and let them see where we’re at right now. Hopefully it will generate some more excitement.”
The Red Devils should be excited about tonight’s game considering they haven’t lost to the Cubs in at least 35 years, if not ever.
“I told the boys, ‘We’re undefeated at home, our goal’s to keep it that way,’” Parker said.
Tonight’s game, however, may not be as one-sided as the series has been. The Cubs (2-4, 1-2) are coming off back-to-back wins — 42-13 over Jennings County and 55-20 over Mitchell — for the first time since 2014.
Jeff (1-4, 0-3), which hasn’t won since its 28-7 triumph at Seymour in Week 2, will try to stop Madison running back Trenton Barnes, who averages 129.4 rushing yards per game and has run for 12 touchdowns, and senior quarterback Parker Jones, who averages 227.8 passing yards per game.
“We’ll have some first-time starters, it’s going to be some young cats, and they’re going to step in and be ready to play on the defensive side, mostly,” Parker said.
Meanwhile the Red Devils, who are averaging only 10.2 points per game, are looking to jump-start their offense after a bye week.
”Our goal is inside the 20, in the red zone, we want to score 100 percent of the time,” Parker said. “That should always be a goal, but we’ve established that this week as our focus. To finish inside of the 10, finish our drives, finish our plays, finish our blocks, finish our throws, finish our catches and finish the game.”
Clarksville (3-3, 2-3) at Brownstown Central (4-1, 3-1), 7 p.m.:The Generals try to rebound from last week’s 70-0 loss to Silver Creek when they visit the Braves, who have won 15 straight games against Clarksville by an average of 35.9 points.
Brownstown averages 366.4 rushing yards per game.
Meanwhile, Generals sophomore Robert Lamar is averaging 106.7 rushing yards per game and has eclipsed the century mark in four of the last five games.
Corydon Central (3-2, 2-2) at Charlestown (2-4, 2-3), 7 p.m.: The Pirates look to bounce back from their loss at Scottsburg last Friday night, when they had less than 20 players.
“We got most of our players back (Wednesday), so practice was enjoyable and upbeat,” Charlestown coach Jason Hawkins said Thursday. “We will still be short-handed on Friday and that is hard to deal with. The kids will play hard, but we sooner or later have to quit making Little League mistakes in crucial parts of the game.”
The Pirates, who have won 11 straight games against the Panthers by an average of 28 points, have an improved rushing attack. Junior Deven Lukes has run for over 100 yards in three of his last four games.
Jennings County (1-5, 0-3) at Floyd Central (4-2, 2-1), 7 p.m.: The Highlanders look to rebound from last Friday’s loss to Columbus East when they host the Panthers.
Jennings, which is averaging only 11.3 points per game, is coming off its first win, a 21-18 triumph over Connersville last week.
Floyd is 36-2 against the Panthers in the last 35 years. Jennings’ last win in the series was 33-18 Oct. 9, 2015 in the Knobs.
New Albany (3-2, 1-2) at Seymour (3-3, 3-0), 7 p.m.: The Bulldogs, who had an unscheduled bye last week after their game at Bloomington North was canceled due to COVID-19, visit the Owls, who are tied for first in the Hoosier Hills Conference.
“We’re excited to get back at it after being off last week,” New Albany coach Steve Cooley said. “Seymour presents a great challenge for us, They are big and physical and have two talented backs that we have to contain. They are 3-0 in conference play, so this is a big conference game for us. The next three weeks are all about getting better fundamentally, working on execution and trying to go 1-0 each week and get ready for the playoffs.”
The Bulldogs have two talented backs of their own in Myles Johnson and Kyondre WInford, who are averaging 162.4 and 95.4 rushing yards per game, respectively.
North Harrison (4-2, 4-2) at Silver Creek (6-0, 5-0), 7 p.m.: The Dragons try to stay perfect on the season, and in Mid-Southern Conference play, when they host the Cougars.
The key will be containing North Harrison senior running back Aaron Nevil, who has rushed for 1,353 yards — 225.5 per game — and 18 TDs this season.
“North Harrison presents a huge challenge for us this week. Their ground-and-pound offense will put stress on our defense like we haven’t seen this season,” Creek coach Dave Papenhaus said. “The ball-control style that North Harrison employs will limit the number of offensive possessions that we get, so it is important for us to capitalize and score points every time that we get the ball.”
Providence (1-4) at Mitchell (1-3), 7 p.m.: The Pioneers look to bounce back from their 35-28 loss at Louisville Holy Cross when they visit the Bluejackets.
“Like us, Mitchell’s record is not indicative of how tough a team they are,” Providence coach Daniel McDonald said. “They have good size and a running back, Nate Reynolds, who can take it the distance on any play. They run a unique offense that has given teams fits. We are going to need a great game from our front four, Nathan Ross, Grayson Abel, David Wall and Kole Krininger.
“On defense, they run a unique scheme that will be an interesting challenge for us.”
The Pioneers, who are 19-1 against the Bluejackets over the last 35 years, posted a season-high point total in last Saturday’s loss at Holy Cross. McDonald hopes to carry that momentum into tonight.
“We look for Jaxon Murphy, Kole Krininger and Jeremy Gettelfinger to have great games for us,” he said. “We would like to see Luke Kruer, Craig Bratcher and Carter Lannan get some meaningful action on offense as well.”
Rock Creek (0-4) at Scottsburg (1-5), 7 p.m.: The Lions look for their first win when they visit the Warriors, who picked up their first last Friday night against Charlestown.
“It’s going to be a rough week for us. We will only have 17 available for Friday’s game against our biggest opponent,” Creek coach Josh Caldwell said. “Scottsburg will be the best team we play in the regular season, so I’m very interested to see how our guys respond to a big game like this. It will definitely be interesting with some of our key guys unavailable.”
Job one for the Lions will be trying to stop Scottsburg running back Traven Crawford, who averages 127.8 rushing yards per game and has run for six TDs.