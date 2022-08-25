HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Red Devils ready for winning season

JEFFERSONVILLE — After six straight losing seasons, Jeffersonville is ready to get on the positive side of the ledger.
The Red Devils look to bounce back from last season’s 3-6 campaign, as well as the previous five that had losing records, this fall.
“I want to have that winning season that this school hasn’t had in a very long time,” senior tight end Jake Koukola said.
Regardless of what happens in the regular season, though, the postseason will look different for Jeff. Due to IHSAA realignment, the Red Devils have bumped back up to Class 6A and into Sectional 8, which includes defending state champion — and current No. 1 — Center Grove.
Still, Jeffersonville enters this season with high hopes, especially when it comes to the Hoosier Hills Conference.
“Our goal this year is to get in and compete and win the HHC. Then, from that point, we’re ready to make some noise. If everything plays out the way we want it to, we will,” fourth-year Jeff head coach Isaac Parker said last week. “We have a team that has the potential to have the highest ceiling since I’ve been here. We’ve got a lot of weapons on both sides of the ball. I think we play a lot smarter football than we have in years past, and I’m excited about that.”
In spite of graduating “20-plus seniors last year, and a lot of them were starters,” according to Parker, the Red Devils return several key players from last season.
Leading the way is 5-foot-11, 220-pound senior running back Zion Mansfield. The bullish back ran for over 1,000 yards as a junior.
“He looks good,” Parker said. “He’s running a little bit faster and believe it, or not, a little bit harder. We’re real excited about what he’s going to pull out this year.”
Handing the ball off to Mansfield will be junior quarterback Nik Schindler, who saw some action as a sophomore.
“We’re real excited about him,” Parker said. “He stepped in last year and put up some really impressive numbers in the brief amount of quarters that he had, facing a lot of adversity last year as well. He had an incredible offseason. The guy poured himself into the program and poured himself into himself. He’s become a better him this year on the field and of course off the field he’s always been a good kid. I’m really impressed with his growth.”
In addition to his growth as a quarterback, Schindler has also grown physically too, sprouting to 6-1.
“I think he grew about seven inches, or something, in the offseason,” Parker quipped. “His arm’s real strong.”
Schindler should have plenty of options to throw to this season. Parker believes his receiving corps will be one of the strengths of his team.
Newcomer Don Starling, a senior transfer from across the river, could be one of Schindler’s top targets. Also in the mix will be seniors Kyon Stephenson, Caleb Thomas and Damonty Brown, junior Brandon Curl and sophomore Raijon Laird, as well as Koukola.
“Nik Schindler, he’s a great quarterback,” Koukola said. “I think he makes amazing reads. He knows what he’s doing back there. He has great pocket presence and footwork. I’ve been working with him all offseason, he knows where to put the ball.”
Parker readily admits that the key to the offense, which averaged 22.3 points per game last season, will be up front. And he’s excited about what the Red Devils have there.
“It’s one of the larger offensive lines we’ve had,” Parker, a former O-lineman himself, said. “We’re young this year at the offensive line spot, but left to right I think our baby is maybe 260 (pounds). We’re big on both ends.”
The O-line will be anchored by 6-2, 265-pound center Aidan Kern, a returning starter. On his left will be guard Elijah Mutchler and 6-5, 270-pound junior tackle Brayden Mayfield. On the right side will be strong senior guard Ethan Simmons and 6-5, 270-pound sophomore tackle Chance Johnson.
Defensively, the Red Devils return a few starters from a unit that allowed 31.4 points per game last season.
There are some question marks up front, but Parker is hoping several young players will step up. Among those are sophomore Montreal Monts and junior Mason Timberlake to go along with senior Devonta Bailey.
The linebacking corps will be led by senior Jake Curry and 6-1, 190-pound junior Leland Ponce, who was honorable mention All-HHC last year.
In the defensive backfield, Stephenson will hold things down at free safety.
“He’s going to be the guy on the defensive side of the ball that’s going to make sure everybody’s where they’re supposed to be, we’re lined up properly and we’re making our calls,” Parker said.
Stephenson will be joined by 5-11, 165-pound senior Luke Elliott, a transfer from Warren Central; as well as 6-0, 160-pound junior strong safety Cade Williams, Curl and Thomas.
“We’re very physical this year,” Stephenson added. “We don’t back down from anything. Runs coming to us ain’t nobody hiding, we’re all going to it. Ball’s in the air we’re looking back and making those plays. We listen. I’m really proud of this group. We’ve come a long way.”
On special teams Hannah Magruder, a standout on the girls’ soccer team, returns to handle the placekicking duties while Ethan Phillips will do the punting.
With last week’s scheduled season-opener against Bell County (Ky.) cancelled, the Red Devils will have four home games and four road games on the slate. After tonight’s opener at Seymour, Jeff will play four of its next five games at Blair Field with a Sept. 16 trip to Floyd Central sandwiched in between.
“I think we’ve just got to go week-by-week and improve,” Koukola said. “Every single week we just need to get better as a team.”