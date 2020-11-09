HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Red Devils revel in sectional title

Friday night only one person remained on Blair Field.
Jeffersonville coach Isaac Parker was the last man standing, and he was holding the Class 5A Sectional 16 championship trophy after his Red Devils had knocked off New Albany 35-25 for the program’s first title in 13 years and only its fifth all-time.
The memories came flooding back.
“It’s special,” he said. “Back in (19)98 I was here (when we won it) under Bill Ware. When I went through my interview I sat in the parking lot not far, maybe 100 yards, from here and talked to Coach Ware on the phone right before my interview and the guy still motivated me. I felt confident going into my interview because I spoke to him. That was a year-and-a-half ago. I got to hold one of these underneath him many moons ago. I’m proud. I’m proud of the guys. I hope this is a memory they hold onto like I did.”
What these Red Devils will be remembered for is their unlikely turnaround from a 1-5 start to 5-5 and a sectional title. What got them there?
“Hard work,” Parker said. “Hard work from the staff. Hard work from the kids. Support from my family. What’s funny is my senior season (‘98), we started off 1-4 and we went on an eight-game win streak [actually seven] and lost to Rex Grossman and Bloomington South in the regional final.
“This group, God bless it. In the year of a worldwide pandemic and all the negatives they had going on, and the adversity that we went through the entire season, you can’t keep this group down.”
Friday night, Jeff was down 19-14 at halftime after allowing a long touchdown pass with less than a minute left in the second quarter.
“We gave up the big play and we’re down five at the half, and they were cool. They were chill. They were ready to come back out and play ball. Nothing shook’em, nothing rattled’em,” Parker said. “It reminded me a lot (of the sectional semifinal at Floyd Central) with the opening kickoff where we coughed it up and fumbled it. They didn’t get shook again. It’s a special group of kids. They work hard. They deserve it.
“These young men came out with a lot of uncertainty. They came out and practiced with 100 kids on a football field in masks, sweating, when they weren’t sure what was going on with COVID exactly, back in July. ... These boys came out and braved it and because of that we stand here tonight as the sectional champs. I couldn’t be more proud.”
PLAYER OF WEEK 12
Jordan Ferguson (Jeffersonville): The senior running back ran for 171 yards and a trio of touchdowns in the Red Devils’ 10-point triumph over the Bulldogs.
“We just knew that if we work together as a unit that we could achieve anything,” Ferguson said. “One of the biggest words that my coach, Coach Parker, told us was ‘believe.’ And we believed in each other, we worked as a unit and we won.”
GAME BALLS
Jeffersonville offensive line: The Red Devils’ front five of seniors Matt Munoz (left tackle), Tyson Mimms (left guard), Cameron VanCleve (center), Colin Corbin (right guard) and Jacob Griffin (right tackle) opened up holes galore for Ferguson.
“I have the best O-line in the state and without them I wouldn’t have been able to do any of that,” Ferguson said.
Ja’raylan Johnson (New Albany): The junior wide receiver hauled in touchdown passes of 66 and 68 yards from junior quarterback Derell Simmons in defeat.
WEEK 13 LOOK-AHEAD
Jeffersonville (5-5) at Castle (7-3), 7:30 p.m.: The Red Devils go for their fifth win in a row when the travel to take on the Knights, who have won two in a row and seven of their last nine games.