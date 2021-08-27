HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Red Devils roll in opener

JEFFERSONVILLE — Jeffersonville waited an extra week to get its season started.
But it was worth the wait for Red Devil fans.
Host Jeff tallied 27 first-period points and built a 34-0 halftime lead before holding off a late rally by Seymour for a 47-36 win Friday night at Blair Field.
“The boys played hard,” said Red Devils coach Isaac Parker, whose team had to cancel its preseason scrimmage and season-opener due to COVID-19-related issues. “In that first half, we played really, really good football. We will build off that. The offense played a lot better than we thought they would.”
Jeffersonville took advantage of Seymour miscues to take control in the first quarter.
After Zion Mansfield plunged in from the 1 less than four minutes into the game to give the Red Devils a lead they wouldn’t relinquish, the Owls began flooding the field with mistakes.
The first error came on the next possession, as the snap went through the punter’s legs and gave Jeff a short field at the 14.
Jered Tyson needed one play to give the Red Devils a 13-0 lead.
After a Seymour punt went for minus-1 yard, Mansfield took a handoff, went right, got bottled up and then reversed his field and scored on a 39-yard run that put Jeff up 20-0.
On Seymour’s next possession, the Red Devils took over on downs and needed only two plays — both by Tyson — to go 68 yards. Tyson streaked down the left side for a 58-yard score on the final play of the first quarter to take it 27-0.
The Red Devils added one more TD in the first half.
From the Seymour 11, backup quarterback Nik Schindler threw into the end zone and Davarhy Julian came down with the catch near the back of the end zone.
In the second half, the Red Devils scored a couple more times — on a 66-yard kickoff return by Tyson Maddox and a 25-yard run by Mansfield — before the Owls rallied.
“Give Seymour a lot of credit,” Parker said. “They never quit and never laid down.”
Seymour quarterback Will Gray threw four second-half touchdowns for the Owls.
He completed 22 of 51 passes on the night to spur the late comeback.
Meanwhile, Tyson led Jeff’s running attack with 130 yards while Mansfield added 128.
“Our backfield was tough,” Parker said.
.
JEFFERSONVILLE 47, SEYMOUR 36
Seymour 0 0 14 22 — 36
Jeffersonville 27 7 6 7 — 47
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
J — Zion Mansfield 1 run (Hannah Magruder kick), 8:13
J — Jered Tyson 14 run (kick failed), 6:33
J — Mansfield 39 run (Magruder kick), 4:02
J — Tyson 58 run (Magruder kick), 0:00
Second quarter
J — Davarhy Julian 11 pass from Nik Schindler (Magruder kick), 2:47
Third quarter
S — Jack Pennington 30 pass from Will Gray (Javier Perez kick), 3:27
J — Tyson Maddox 66 kickoff return (pass failed), 3:17
S — Owen Anderson 4 pass from Gray (Perez kick), 2:07
Fourth quarter
J — Mansfield 25 run (Magruder kick), 8:46
S — Cam Wheeler 16 run (Perez kick), 6:19
S — Jaylan Johnson 15 pass from Gray (Perez kick), 3:34
S — Dylan Fields 20 pass from Gray (Johnson pass from Gray), 1:25.