JEFFERSONVILLE — Tristan Robertson threw three touchdown passes and ran for another score to lead Floyd Central to a 42-7 win at Jeffersonville on Bill Ware Field in a Hoosier Hills Conference clash Friday night.
The senior quarterback tossed all three of his TDs to Isaac Kaiser in the first half as the Highlanders built a 21-7 lead en route to their fourth straight victory.
Floyd Central (4-1, 2-0) got off to a fast start. The Highlanders, who played without senior running back Mitch Bernardi (the area’s leading rusher), took the opening kickoff and marched down the field for a touchdown. Facing fourth-and-4 from the Red Devils’ 35, Robertson connected with Kaiser for a touchdown with 7 minutes, 42 seconds to play in the period. Cole Jones’ extra-point kick put Floyd on top 7-0.
The Highlanders’ defense then forced Jeff, which played the first half without starting quarterback Nik Schindler (suspension), to go three-and-out on its first possession.
Floyd looked like it was going to add to its lead, driving deep into Red Devils’ territory the second time it had the football. However on fourth-and-goal from the Jeff 10, Raijon Laird sacked Robertson to end the threat.
After taking over at their own 24, the Red Devils had just five plays though. That’s because Michael Howe picked off a pass by Jeffersonville freshman quarterback Cordell Thomas.
The Highlanders quickly drove to the Red Devils’ 1 before the Jeff defense came up big again, this time stuffing Robertson on a fourth-down quarterback sneak.
Once again the Red Devils’ offense struggled, thanks in part to a litany of penalties. Then Dawson Slaughter’s punt from his own end zone was partially blocked and Floyd took over at the Jeffersonville 12.
Three plays later, Robertson tossed a 12-yard touchdown pass to Kaiser to make it 14-0.
Down but not out, the Red Devils then got a spark. Braylon Gray returned the ensuing kickoff to the Floyd 44. That, coupled with a personal-foul penalty on the Highlanders, gave Jeff the ball at the Floyd 29.
A short time later, Thomas threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Robert Tucker, who made a spectacular leaping grab with 1:48 left in the first half.
That, however, turned out to be more than enough time for the Highlanders to answer. On first-and-10 from his own 32, Robertson launched a deep ball over the middle to Kaiser. The 6-foot-4 receiver out-jumped a pair of Red Devil defenders for the football, then broke away to the end zone for a 68-yard TD. Jones’ PAT made it 21-7.
In the second half the Highlanders had a trio of touchdown runs, including one by Robertson, on the way to their 12th win in 13 games against Jeff.
Both teams will be back in action next Friday night. Floyd Central will visit Columbus East in another big HHC matchup while the Red Devils (0-5, 0-3) will travel to Silver Creek.
