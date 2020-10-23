The Rock Creek football team's postseason is over before it ever had a chance to begin.
According to a tweet from the Rock Creek Athletics Twitter account, the Lions' Class A Sectional 48 first-round game at North Central (Farmersburg) scheduled for Friday night has been canceled and the Thunderbirds will advance to the sectional semifinals.
The Rock Creek/North Central (Farmersburg) football game has been canceled tonight. North Central will advance to face the winner of Perry Central/Springs Valley next week. @newstribscores @HoosierHills— Rock Creek Athletics (@RockCreekLions) October 23, 2020
It was an unfortunate turn of events for Rock Creek (0-6), which had at least two of its scheduled regular-season games canceled by the opposing team due to COVID-19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.