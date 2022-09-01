HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Rock Creek readies for first season of eight-man

SELLERSBURG — After fighting futility and attrition the last several years, Rock Creek made a big decision earlier this summer.
It elected to drop from 11-man football and accept a position in the Indiana Football Coaches Association’s eight-man pilot program.
“We have battled low numbers all summer long and this program allows our (middle school and high school) football teams to still be able to compete and play football,” Rock Creek athletic director Chris Brown said in early August. “This is the first year that this is being offered and we decided to take the last spot in this program.”
It’s been a slow and arduous build for the program at Rock Creek, which began playing 11-man football in 2015 and compiled an 8-47 record (including 1-8 last year) over the past seven seasons.
The move to eight-man, though, has seemed to inject new life and new hope into a program that has yet another new head coach in Scott Woods.
Woods was originally hired as an assistant to Todd Bale, who was named the program’s new head coach in November, just three weeks after Josh Caldwell stepped down. Bale, however, resigned that post in the offseason and Woods took the reins.
“I know they’ve had a lot of coaches (in the past),” said the 46-year-old, a 1994 graduate of Charlestown. “What I’ve told the kids is, ‘This is my first opportunity and I’m invested in them.’
“We want to build a tradition here at Rock Creek, such as the other two schools that are within three miles,” Woods added, alluding to nearby Silver Creek and Charlestown. “If anything I want the community to know that there’s another football squad here, other than the orange and the blue, and we play at Woehrle field on our home dates.”
And while the Lions will again play their home games at the Woehrle Athletic Complex in Jeffersonville this season — beginning with their opener against Waldron at 7 p.m. Saturday night — there are signs of what’s to come at Rock Creek’s growing Sellersburg campus. Goalposts were recently installed on what will be the Lions’ future home field.
“Hopefully by next year, or the year after, Rock Creek home games will be played here,” Woods said earlier this week.
Whether the Lions will be playing eight-man or 11-man football when that happens is still uncertain.
“With the goals that I have of building a tradition here, the hopes would be to move up (to 11-man),” Woods said. “But with the Indiana High School Athletic Association potentially bringing in eight-man football as a sport, and the potential for 26 total teams coming in next year, I think that eight-man would be a great program here.”
While Woods has never played, or coached, eight-man football, he has spent the past month watching videos on YouTube and studying up on it.
The most obvious difference between 11-man and eight-man football, other than the number of players, is that the field for the latter is 48 yards wide by 80 yards long.
In eight-man, there is a five-man minimum on the line of scrimmage with a center and two guards up front. Anyone on the outside of the guards is an eligible receiver.
“Potentially it’s high-scoring just because it’s a lot of one-on-one (coverage) on the outside,” Woods said. “It’s much different than 11-man.”
“It’s going to be very fast,” 5-foot-11, 150-pound junior quarterback Zach Clark said. “More than likely it’s going to be a high-scoring game, off of what I’ve seen.”
When he’s not throwing the ball, or running it himself, Clark is likely going to be handing off to 5-10 sophomore running back Dylan Parente.
“He’s a hard-worker, a very intelligent football player,” Woods said of Parente.
Up front, the line will be anchored by 6-3, 275-pound senior Logan Leitner.
Those are three of the 19 players that Woods has on his squad.
“On defense it’s pretty much ironman football right now,” Woods said. “We’ve got a couple subs that come in, but hopefully we’ve conditioned good enough so that we can sustain. ... Hopefully we can run the ball and get up and down the field real quick to tire out these young teams that are not used to it.”
Following Saturday night’s game against the Mohawks, the Lions will play their next three on the road before returning to Woehrle for back-to-back games in early October.
The season is scheduled to conclude with a state tournament at Grand Park in Westfield.
“I want to go at least .500, hopefully more than that,” Clark said.
Meanwhile Woods hopes to build interest, and in the process, a program.
“If we start to put a good product on the field I think the students of Rock Creek will want to join in on that family-oriented program, that winning tradition that we’re potentially going to build,” he said. “Then hopefully more and more of them will come out.”