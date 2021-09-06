HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Rock Creek, Silver Creek get big wins

Friday night was a good night for the Creeks.
Class 4A Silver Creek bounced back from a last-second loss at South Oldham (Ky.) with an impressive 26-0 triumph at 5A Floyd Central.
The Dragons’ victory over the Highlanders was even more impressive considering they were without five starters (three on defense, two on offense).
Meanwhile, Rock Creek ended its 11-game losing streak by rallying for a 28-26 triumph over Indiana Deaf at the Woehrle Athletic Complex. It was the first win for the Lions, who went winless last year, since a 61-0 victory over Jasonville Community on Sept. 20, 2019.
“This win means a lot for our program,” Rock Creek coach Josh Caldwell said. “It shows that our guys can win a close game and not give up. They played with composure. In years past I’m not sure we would have won a game like that. Our culture has evolved and step-by-step we are getting to where we need to be. A win like this puts confidence in our team that we will need moving forward. Indiana Deaf was a very solid team who played hard and didn’t make it easy on us.”
HOOSIER HILLS UP FOR GRABS?
One of the most shocking scores from around the state Friday night was Seymour’s 28-24 triumph over Columbus East.
The Owls entered the game 0-2 and coming off a 47-36 loss to Jeffersonville in which they trailed 40-7 early in the third quarter. Meanwhile the Olympians came in 0-2 under first-year coach Eddie Vogel, but riding a 96-game Hoosier Hills Conference win streak. East had a stranglehold over the HHC with Bob Gaddis on the sideline, however, it appears that the league may be up for grabs this season.
While that’s good news for the six other teams in the conference, it could be great news for New Albany. The Bulldogs, who were short-handed in their season-starting losses to heavyweights Bloomington South and Gibson Southern, looked good in their 48-6 win over Jennings County on Friday night. New Albany, which entered the season with high hopes, could take a giant step toward the HHC title over the next two weeks. They visit Bedford North Lawrence, which is the only other 1-0 team in the league following its 48-13 win over Jeffersonville, and Columbus East, which is still an intimidating place to play. If the ‘Dogs win those two games they could be well on their way to the HHC title.
PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Kendrick Peyton (Rock Creek): The senior running back/linebacker ran 16 times for 145 yards and two touchdowns (and also tallied on a two-point conversion) on offense in the Lions’ win over Indiana Deaf.
On defense, Peyton tallied 12 tackles, including two quarterback sacks, and two interceptions.
GAME BALLS
Dakota Capps (Clarksville): The senior wide receiver/defensive back had six receptions for 107 yards, including a 58-yard TD, on offense in the Generals’ lopsided loss at Charlestown on Friday night. On defense, he tallied three tackles, including two solo stops.
Alex Harden (Charlestown): The junior middle linebacker recorded 14 tackles, including seven solos and two for losses, in the Pirates’ 60-14 victory over visiting Clarksville.
Ja’raylan Johnson (New Albany): The senior wide receiver recorded three receptions — all for touchdowns — for 149 yards in the Bulldogs’ 48-6 victory over visiting Jennings County on Friday night.
Davarhy Julian (Jeffersonville): The senior wide receiver hauled in five passes for 143 yards, including a 32-yard TD catch , in the Red Devils’ 48-13 loss at Bedford North Lawrence.
Robert Lamar (Clarksville): The junior running back/linebacker ran 26 times for 148 yards, including an 80-yard TD, on offense in the Generals’ loss at Charlestown. On defense, he topped the team with six tackles, including one for loss.
Clay McClelland (Charlestown): The sophomore quarterback completed 6 of 10 passes for 111 yards and a touchdown while running eight times for 126 yards and three TDs in the Pirates’ 60-14 victory over Clarksville.
LaShun Mays Jr. (Silver Creek): The junior running back ran 23 times for 108 yards and two TDs in the Dragons’ 26-0 win at Floyd Central.
Trey Schoen (Silver Creek): The senior had 118 yards (95 rushing, 23 receiving) and two touchdowns in the Dragons’ victory.
Derell Simmons (New Albany): The senior quarterback completed 9 of 14 passes for 226 yards and four touchdowns (three to Ja’raylan Johnson) while also running for another score in the Bulldogs’ win.
Cole Tincher (Charlestown): The junior defensive back tallied 12 tackles, including 10 solo stops, in the Pirates’ win over Clarksville.
WEEK 4 LOOKAHEAD
Eastern (0-2, 0-0) at Silver Creek (2-1, 1-0), 7 p.m.: The Dragons look to carry over the momentum from their victory at Floyd Central when they visit the Musketeers, who didn’t play last week.
Charlestown (1-2, 0-2) at North Harrison (1-2, 1-2), 7 p.m.: The Pirates try to build off their 60-14 win over Clarksville when they visit North Harrison, which is coming off a 28-7 triumph over Corydon Central.
Providence (1-2) at Clarksville (1-2), 7 p.m.: The Pioneers and Generals both look to bounce back from losses while Providence will also try to avenge last year’s 20-14 loss to Clarksville.
Seymour (1-2, 1-1) at Floyd Central (0-3, 0-0), 7 p.m.: The Highlanders look for their first win of the season when they host the Owls, who are coming off a shocking 28-24 triumph over Columbus East.
New Albany (1-2, 1-1) at Bedford NL (1-2, 1-0), 7 p.m.: The Bulldogs try to build off the momentum of their win against Jennings County when they travel to face the Stars in a battle of HHC co-leaders.
Crawford County (1-1) at Rock Creek (1-1), 7 p.m.: The Lions look to keep it rolling after their victory over Indiana Deaf when they host the Wolfpack, which is coming off a 51-0 loss to Perry Central.
Jeffersonville (1-1) at Mt. Vernon (Posey) (3-0), 7:30 p.m.: The Red Devils try to bounce back from their loss at Bedford when they visit the unbeaten Wildcats, who have outscored their first three foes 118-39.