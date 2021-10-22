VEVAY — A 28-point second period propelled Providence past Switzerland County 47-0 in a Class 2A, Sectional 39 first-round game Friday night.
The contest was scoreless at the end of the first quarter before the Pioneers tallied four touchdowns in the second.
The first of those was a Carter Lannan to Cade Unruh TD pass. Then, after Providence stopped the Pacers on downs, Lannan scored on a quarterback draw to make it 14-0.
Later in the quarter, Lannan scored on a bootleg run to make it 21-0. Then, shortly before halftime, Lannan connected with Thomas Lynch for another touchdown to make it 28-0.
The Pioneers tacked on three more TDs in the second half. The first, which was set up by an Unruh interception, was a short run by senior Nathan Ross early in the third quarter.
Later, freshman Cooper Ross caught a touchdown pass from classmate Preston Kempf with 1 minute, 12 seconds to play in the period.
Providence scored once more, on a fumble recovery in the end zone by Jaxon Taylor, to account for the final margin.
The Pioneers (5-5), who have now won nine consecutive first-round games, will host Paoli (6-2) next Friday night in a sectional semifinal. The Rams rolled to a 50-0 victory over Union County in another first-round game Friday.
GREENSBURG OUTLASTS CHARLESTOWN
CHARLESTOWN — Visiting Greensburg built a 21-0 lead in the first quarter, then held off Charlestown’s comeback for a 24-21 win in a 3A, Sectional 31 first-round game, as well as a matchup of Pirates, Friday night.
The Pirates from Decatur County scored within the first minute of the game, then scored two quick touchdowns off interceptions at the end of the first quarter.
Charlestown’s rally began when senior Chase Benner connected with Jake Ottersbach for a 68-yard touchdown with 10:11 to play in the second period.
Greensburg hit a field goal late in the quarter to take a 24-7 lead into intermission.
In the fourth period, Benner hooked up with sophomore Ethan French for a pair of TDs. That, however, was as close as Charlestown (7-3) would get as its seven-game win streak came to an end.
Greensburg (4-4) will host No. 5 Lawrenceburg (9-1) next Friday in a sectional semifinal.
LIONS LOSE
CAMPBELLSBURG — Host West Washington rolled to a 60-0 victory over visiting Rock Creek in a Class A, Sectional 48 first-round game Friday night.
The loss ends the season for the Lions (1-8).
The Senators (4-4) will visit No. 6 Springs Valley (8-1) next Friday in a sectional semifinal.
